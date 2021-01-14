You are here

Abu Dhabi Investment Office opens eight global offices to attract investors

Abu Dhabi Investment Office opens eight global offices to attract investors
Abu Dhabi has been increasingly targeting technology and disruptive startups to diversify its economy away from oil. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

Abu Dhabi Investment Office opens eight global offices to attract investors

Abu Dhabi Investment Office opens eight global offices to attract investors
  • Abu Dhabi has been increasingly targeting technology and disruptive startups to diversify its economy away from oil
Reuters

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has set up eight new offices in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Beijing and Seoul, in an effort to attract investors, the state news agency WAM reported.
Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer and home to some of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), has been increasingly targeting technology and disruptive startups to diversify its economy away from oil.
The network of offices, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, expands ADIO’s reach in key overseas markets, where it is looking to attract innovative businesses to establish and grow in the emirate, WAM cited ADIO as saying in a statement.
ADIO’s international expansion complements its $545 million Innovation Programme, which provides financial and non-financial incentives to innovation-driven businesses in high-growth areas.

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor
Updated 14 January 2021
Argaam

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor
  • PIF’s investment outlook is long-term, with foreign investments currently representing between 25 percent and 30 percent
Updated 14 January 2021
Argaam

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns 67 percent stake in Lucid Motors with an investment worth $1.3 billion, governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said in a statement to CNBC Arabia.
Al-Rumayyan indicated that the fund’s foreign investments have financial and other objectives to support the economy.
PIF’s investment outlook is long-term, with foreign investments currently representing between 25 percent and 30 percent, compared to 2 percent in 2016, he added.
The governor said that the fund is one of the largest investors in technology, and seeks to invest in projects within the Kingdom, stressing that the government is a main supporter of its projects.
The size of PIF is currently about $400 billion, and the fund aims to reach $2 trillion in 2030, he pointed out.
Speaking about local investments, Al-Rumayyan said that the fund has excellent stakes in many companies in the Saudi market, as it owns approximately 34 percent of the volume on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
Moreover, increasing its share in ACWA Power came due to the importance of renewable energy in the agenda of the fund and the government in general.
PIF is the single and largest shareholder in NEOM, Al-Rumayyan said, clarifying that the project is not only a real estate development but rather a complete financial, technical and social system.
The project will depend on 14 different sectors, including energy, water, transport, food, manufacturing, media, entertainment and culture, in addition to technology, tourism, sports, design, construction, services in general, health services, welfare and education.
NEOM aspires to form partnerships in each of these sectors with entrepreneurs as well as local and international companies, Al-Rumayyan emphasized, noting that the project has two private funds - one for investment and the other for financing - in addition to the support it receives from PIF.
Meanwhile, the governor also added that THE LINE is the first project of NEOM, and will be funded through investment capital, financing and partnerships with local and international investors.
One of the main objectives of NEOM is to have financial sustainability over the years and good governance in line with the internal system of the project and the investment policies of PIF, Al-Rumayyan concluded.

