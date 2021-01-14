You are here

  • Home
  • StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast

StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast

StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast
Conor McGregor arrives at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather, Aug. 22, 2017. (Reuters
Short Url

https://arab.news/5gaxm

Updated 14 January 2021
Arab News

StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast

StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast
  • Broadcasting agreement comes ahead of return of UFC Fight Island to Abu Dhabi and eagerly anticipated clash between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Jan. 24.
  • StarzPlay subscribers will be able to access all UFC fights live, as well as a library of previous fights, shows, interviews, and special content
Updated 14 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based StarzPlay has signed a deal with Abu Dhabi Media to livestream UFC content and events across the Middle East.

The broadcasting agreement comes ahead of the return of UFC Fight Island to Abu Dhabi from Jan. 16 and the eagerly anticipated clash between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Jan. 24.

StarzPlay subscribers will be able to access all UFC fights live, as well as a library of previous fights, shows, interviews, and special content, such as Dana White’s Contender Series.

Yaqoub Al Saadi, head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels at Abu Dhabi Media, said the agreement with the streaming service was part of its “commitment to bringing major sports to viewers in the region.”

The first fight streamed live on StarzPlay will be Max Holloway versus Calvin Kattar on Jan. 16, followed by Michael Chiesa versus Neil Magny on Jan. 20.

The big fight — McGregor versus Poirier on Jan. 24 — is unlikely to be the Irishman’s only big showcase in the region this year and there is talk of him going up against Filipino superstar Manny Pacquiao, with a venue in the Middle East still a possibility.

“Both fighters want that fight,” McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, founder and CEO of Paradigm Sports Management, told Arab News.

“McGregor is committed to fighting Manny. There is interest from the fans and we’re having active discussions. We’re keen on making that event happen in 2021.”

Topics: Starzplay Abu Dhabi Media UFC Fight Island Conor McGregor

Related

Action-thirsty MMA fans look ahead to Conor McGregor’s debut at UFC Fight Island 3 in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Action-thirsty MMA fans look ahead to Conor McGregor’s debut at UFC Fight Island 3 in Abu Dhabi
UFC Fight Island shows Abu Dhabi is open for business
Sport
UFC Fight Island shows Abu Dhabi is open for business

Saudi Arabia generates $382.9m in investment banking fees

According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020. (Shutterstock)
According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020. (Shutterstock)
Updated 40 min 2 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia generates $382.9m in investment banking fees

According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020. (Shutterstock)
  • Total fees across region fall 12% to $1.2bn amid pandemic slowdown
Updated 40 min 2 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE, generated two-thirds of the investment banking fees in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) last year, accounting for $382.9 million and $433.9 million, respectively, despite the slowdown as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020, down 12 percent year-on-year and the fourth-highest total since 2000.

Of the total, $441.2 million was generated from advisory fees related to mergers and acquisitions, an increase of 12 percent compared with 2019.

Fees generated from debt capital markets rose 10 percent year-on-year to $282.3 million.

“This represents the highest annual fees total since our records began in 2000. Meanwhile, equity capital market underwriting fees declined 61 percent to $86.9 million, marking the lowest full-year equity fees total since 2016,” Refinitiv said in its report.

Government and financial agencies contributed the most fees, amounting to $450.7 million. Both entities represented 37 percent of total fees, up from 22 percent in 2019.

Osama Ghanem Alobaidy, adviser and professor of international business law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News the figures were “a remarkable achievement” by MENA countries during tough year for the world economies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The pandemic brought the world’s economic activity to a near standstill as countries around the world imposed travel, business and work restrictions and closures to halt the spread of the virus,” he said.

“The uncertainties in the business and capital markets have already contributed to buyers delaying or cutting back on their mergers and acquisition plans, thus affecting and reducing investment banking fees of financial institutions,” he said, adding that mergers and acquisition transactions in the US, for example, fell by more than 50 percent in 2020.

HSBC bank earned the most investment banking fees in MENA during 2020, with a total of $104.8 million, an 8.6 percent share of the total fee pool.

Alobaidy said that this was not a big surprise, “taking into account HSBC’s large presence and representation in the MENA region.”

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Investment

Related

Everything you need to know about the new Saudi mining investment law
Business & Economy
Everything you need to know about the new Saudi mining investment law
Saudi Arabia eyes bigger overseas investments in industrial, services sectors: minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia eyes bigger overseas investments in industrial, services sectors: minister

Latest updates

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times
Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times
Hatem Al-Kameli, founder and CEO of gifting ecommerce platform Resal
Hatem Al-Kameli, founder and CEO of gifting ecommerce platform Resal
Iran may have delivered ‘suicide drones’ to Yemen’s Houthis: Report
Iran may have delivered ‘suicide drones’ to Yemen’s Houthis: Report
How tech helped Middle East restaurants, cafes stay in business
Tech is helping MENA restaurants and cafes stay in business during COVID-19. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia generates $382.9m in investment banking fees
According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020. (Shutterstock)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.