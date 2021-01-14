StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast

DUBAI: Dubai-based StarzPlay has signed a deal with Abu Dhabi Media to livestream UFC content and events across the Middle East.

The broadcasting agreement comes ahead of the return of UFC Fight Island to Abu Dhabi from Jan. 16 and the eagerly anticipated clash between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Jan. 24.

StarzPlay subscribers will be able to access all UFC fights live, as well as a library of previous fights, shows, interviews, and special content, such as Dana White’s Contender Series.

Yaqoub Al Saadi, head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels at Abu Dhabi Media, said the agreement with the streaming service was part of its “commitment to bringing major sports to viewers in the region.”

The first fight streamed live on StarzPlay will be Max Holloway versus Calvin Kattar on Jan. 16, followed by Michael Chiesa versus Neil Magny on Jan. 20.

The big fight — McGregor versus Poirier on Jan. 24 — is unlikely to be the Irishman’s only big showcase in the region this year and there is talk of him going up against Filipino superstar Manny Pacquiao, with a venue in the Middle East still a possibility.

“Both fighters want that fight,” McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, founder and CEO of Paradigm Sports Management, told Arab News.

“McGregor is committed to fighting Manny. There is interest from the fans and we’re having active discussions. We’re keen on making that event happen in 2021.”