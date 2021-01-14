You are here

  • Home
  • Nissan whistleblower testifies at Ghosn aide trial

Nissan whistleblower testifies at Ghosn aide trial

Nissan whistleblower testifies at Ghosn aide trial
Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault chief executive, looks on during a news conference at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, in Jounieh, Lebanon September 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2zx6a

Updated 14 January 2021
AFP

Nissan whistleblower testifies at Ghosn aide trial

Nissan whistleblower testifies at Ghosn aide trial
Updated 14 January 2021
AFP

TOKYO: A whistleblower at Nissan told a Tokyo court on Thursday he had been instructed to find ways of boosting the retirement benefits of the fugitive former chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan executive Hari Nada was testifying for the first time at the trial of Greg Kelly, who was a top aide of Ghosn when they were both arrested in 2018.
Nada was a key player in Ghosn’s sudden arrest, which sent shockwaves through the business world. He obtained whistleblower status from prosecutors for his cooperation.
The Japanese auto giant’s disgraced ex-boss Ghosn is at large after jumping bail and fleeing Japan for Lebanon in 2019 — leaving Kelly as the only person facing trial in the rollercoaster saga.
Kelly, 64, denies charges he conspired to under-report tens of millions of dollars in pay that Ghosn was allegedly promised after his retirement.
Nada told the Tokyo District Court he was instructed by Kelly to find ways to increase Ghosn’s retirement payment.
He said he had found that Ghosn’s retirement scheme did not include stock appreciation rights, or SARs.
“The conclusion is we could include (SARs) into the calculation,” Nada said as he stood to give testimony, dressed in a dark suit.
Asked how much SARs could raise Ghosn’s retirement payment by, he said: “About 2.4 billion yen ($23 million)... something like that.”
As Nada spoke, Kelly sat next to his lawyers, taking notes quietly.
Nada said Ghosn thought he would lose his job if his high salary was disclosed, as the French government would not look favorably upon it, public broadcaster NHK reported.
He also said he was instructed by Kelly to secretly consider a merger between Renault and Nissan, according to NHK.
Kelly’s trial began in September and is expected to last until the summer.
It centers around the question of whether Kelly and Nissan between 2010 and 2018 illegally concealed payments of around 9.2 billion yen ($88 million at today’s rates) promised to Ghosn on retirement.
Former Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa will also testify in the trial next month.

Topics: Nissan Carlos Ghosn

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
  • Under an EU-Turkey 2016 pact, Ankara had undertaken to take back migrants not entitled to international protection
  • Ankara has long accused the EU of not fulfilling its end of the bargain while it continues to host more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greece called Thursday on European Union authorities to better enforce a landmark 2016 migrant deal and ensure that Turkey take back nearly 1,500 people whose asylum requests were rejected.
Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said his government had submitted a “request” to the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, and the Frontex border agency “for the immediate return to Turkey” of just under 1,500 “third country citizens who are not entitled to international protection.”
Under an EU-Turkey 2016 pact that sharply stemmed the flow of migrants to Europe, Ankara had undertaken to take back migrants not entitled to international protection, in return for billions of euros in aid.
But Ankara has long accused the EU of not fulfilling its end of the bargain while it continues to host more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees.
“Europe needs to establish a common mechanism to address this issue within the new Migration and Asylum Pact, as well as implementing the necessary legal and operation mechanism for achieving returns,” Mitarachi said in a statement.
Among asylum claimants whose applications had been “conclusively” rejected on appeal, 995 are in Lesbos, 180 in Chios, 128 in Samos and 187 in Kos, the migration ministry said.
Only 139 returns took place in 2020 before Turkey halted the process in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Athens said Thursday.
“We expect Turkey to step up its efforts under the Joint Statement,” Mitarachi said.
“First, to prevent the passage of boats departing from its shores bound for our country and European Union. And second to accept the return of migrants, on the basis of the EU-Turkey Joint Statement, but also, on the basis of existing bilateral readmission agreements,” he said.
The EU in December said it had it had allocated to Turkey the full six billion euros ($7.3 billion) pledged in 2016.
The EU confirmed it had received the Greek request.
“The Commission is aware of the challenges faced by Greece and continues to support any efforts to resume returns from the Greek islands to Turkey as part of the implementation of the EU-Turkey Statement,” European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told AFP.
The EU money has been earmarked for specific social projects inside Turkey for helping refugees and will not be paid directly to the Turkish government.

Topics: Greece Turkey migrants

Related

Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece
World
Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp line up to enter a new temporary camp during a police operation on the island of Lesbos, Greece, on September 17. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Greece accuses charities of working with human traffickers to smuggle migrants

Latest updates

UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process
KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process
Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
What We Are Reading Today: A Velvet Empire by David Todd
What We Are Reading Today: A Velvet Empire by David Todd
‘New monster’: Philippines detects COVID-19 variant
People wearing hazmat suits for protection against COVID-19 walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.