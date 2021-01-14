Five civilians killed in Algeria bomb blast: ministry

You are here

Updated 14 January 2021
ALGIERS: A homemade bomb killed five civilians and wounded three others in eastern Algeria on Thursday, the defense ministry said, the deadliest attack targeting civilians in recent years.
The roadside bomb went off as a car drove by in the region of Tebessa, the ministry said in a statement.
“Five citizens died and three others were wounded when a homemade bomb exploded as their car drove in Oueid Khenig-Roum, near the district of Telidjane in Tebessa prefecture,” it said.
It gave no other details on the attack itself.
The same statement did note that a militant was killed by troops in the neighboring region of Khenchela, but it was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.
“Following an ambush in Oued Boudekhane... in Khenchela prefecture, a detachment of the People’s National Armed Forces shot dead... a dangerous terrorist,” the statement said.
A machine gun, ammunition, and cell phones as well as a radio transmitter were recovered during the operation, the defense ministry said, adding that the operation was still ongoing.
Algerian authorities use the term “terrorist” to describe armed extremists who have been active in the country since the early 1990s.
Between 1992 and 2002, a civil war pitting the army against multiple extremist and militant groups left an estimated 200,000 people dead.
A 2005 Charter for Peace and Reconciliation was supposed to have turned the page on the conflict, but militant groups continue to carry out sporadic operations.
Earlier this month, the ministry said six militants and three Algerian soldiers were killed over two days in separate clashes in the west of the country.
And in December, a clash in the Jijel region east of Algiers killed an army staff sergeant and three suspected militants. The army later announced it had captured a “dangerous terrorist.”
Official media also said late last year that the army had foiled a planned redeployment by Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), following the death of their leader.
AQIM’s leader Abdelmalek Droukdel was killed in June by French forces in northern Mali, but was replaced in November by Abu Obaida Yusuf Al-Annabi, a well-known AQIM veteran and Algerian national.
Over the course of last year, 21 extremist militants were killed, nine were captured and seven surrendered during Algerian army operations, the military said in a tally published earlier this month.

Topics: Algeria Tebessa bomb

ADEN: Yemen’s Health and Population Minister Qasim Buhaibeh has conducted a workshop in Aden to further the country’s malaria program.
The two-day workshop, supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), has been organized by the National Malaria Control Program in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO). It reviewed the program’s progress in managing malaria cases, surveillance and monitoring, preparedness, epidemiological policy, vector control, education, and supply.
The workshop was attended by 35 staff from across the country’s governorates.
Buhaibeh stressed the importance of training and qualifications, highlighting the workshop’s role in assessing the epidemiological situation and developing precautionary measures to combat epidemics across the country.
He hailed the positive role of KSrelief in supporting the health sector in Yemen.
The director of the WHO’s office in Aden, Dr. Noha Mahmoud, urged the workshop’s participants to find solutions that are suitable to Yemen’s capabilities, adding that reviewing policies on vector control was critically important.
KSrelief, in partnership with the WHO, is implementing an executive program worth over $10 million to fight the malaria epidemic in Yemen. The program will run for 18 months, covering all governorates affected by the disease.
It will provide medicines to treat malaria and support the WHO and the government with a stock of emergency supplies in the case of a major outbreak.
KSrelief will also provide laboratory equipment for malaria diagnosis in hospitals and health centers throughout the country’s regions.
 

Topics: Yemen

