You are here

  • Home
  • Dentsu merges iProspect, Vizeum under new structure

Dentsu merges iProspect, Vizeum under new structure

Vimal Badiani, VP – Performance Media, MENA. (Supplied)
Vimal Badiani, VP – Performance Media, MENA. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2ysr

Updated 14 January 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Dentsu merges iProspect, Vizeum under new structure

Vimal Badiani, VP – Performance Media, MENA. (Supplied)
  • The new agency will offer performance-driven brand building by delivering digital-first media strategies underpinned by data and technology
Updated 14 January 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

RIYADH: Japanese media group Dentsu is to merge its iProspect and Vizeum agencies to create a new end-to-end global media network under the iProspect banner.

At the end of last year, Dentsu announced a global group-wide restructure involving the loss of 6,000 jobs and the consolidation of its 150-plus brands into just six.

Its latest move is aimed at bringing Vizeum’s media strategy and planning, storytelling, and brand-building capabilities together with iProspect’s digital expertise, audience knowledge, and performance mindset.

The new agency will offer performance-driven brand building by delivering digital-first media strategies underpinned by data and technology.

It will be led by Global President Amanda Morrissey, who will oversee more than 8,000 media and performance specialists across 93 key global markets.

She said: “iProspect is designed for clients at the intersection of brand and performance. We believe brand drives performance, and performance drives brand. We no longer exist in an ecosystem where these elements can be planned and bought separately.”

The new iProspect will be launched through a phased market plan over a three-month period with a target completion date of March 31. It will draw from the broader Dentsu capability set, allowing clients access to resources from across the network.

Carat and Dentsu X clients will continue to access digital performance services through the group’s Dentsu Media Scaled Services.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the integration process has already begun with Vimal Badiani, vice president of performance media for the MENA region, appointed to lead.

Badiani previously held the same title at Dentsu’s performance marketing agency, Merkle, which continues to remain a key brand for the group. In addition to his new role, Badiani will remain involved with the performance side of the Merkle business.

Peter Huijboom, Dentsu international global CEO of media and global clients, said: “By bringing iProspect and Vizeum together we are creating a global digital-first, end-to-end media proposition.

“This will give our clients a scaled choice that sits alongside Carat’s brand-first approach and Dentsu X’s experience-driven approach while also allowing greater access to our Creative and CXM service lines.”

Topics: media Dentsu Aegis Network

Related

Japanese ad giant Dentsu enters Europe with Aegis
Business & Economy
Japanese ad giant Dentsu enters Europe with Aegis
Vizeum, iCom become partners in Kingdom
Corporate News
Vizeum, iCom become partners in Kingdom

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy
Updated 14 January 2021
Reuters

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy

WhatsApp faces first legal challenge in India over privacy
  • WhatsApp has yet to see mass uninstalls of its app in India
  • Parent Facebook and WhatsApp have bet big on India and any user grumbling could dent their plans
Updated 14 January 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy verges on user surveillance and threatens India’s security, a petition filed in an Indian court said on Thursday, presenting another legal challenge for the Facebook Inc. -owned messenger.
California-based WhatsApp said on Jan. 4 it reserved the right to share some data including location and phone number with Facebook and its units such as Instagram and Messenger.
That triggered outrage, including in its biggest market India where it has 400 million users.
The change has also met with a challenge in Turkey with the country’s Competition Board this week launching an investigation into the messaging service and its parent.
In India, many users have began installing rival apps like Signal and Telegram, pushing WhatsApp to begin a costly advertising campaign to calm customers.
“It virtually gives a 360-degree profile into a person’s online activity,” lawyer Chaitanya Rohilla said of Whatsapp’s new policy in the petition to the Delhi High Court.
’Browbeating’
A copy of the petition, seen by Reuters, said Whatsapp was jeopardizing national security by sharing, transmitting and storing user data in another country with the information thus governed by foreign laws.
“WhatsApp has made a mockery out of our fundamental right to privacy,” it said.
WhatsApp has given users a Feb. 8 deadline to agree to the new terms.
“This type of arbitrary behavior and browbeating cannot be accepted in a democracy and is completely ‘ultra vires’ (beyond its powers) and against the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of India,” the petition added.
It will be heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday.
WhatsApp did not respond to a request for comment. It has previously said the policy update does not affect privacy of messages with friends and family, as group chats are encrypted and the changes only relate to interactions with businesses.

Topics: WhatsApp Facebook India

Related

WhatsApp to launch digital payments service in India
Business & Economy
WhatsApp to launch digital payments service in India
India asks telcos to find ways to block Facebook, WhatsApp in case of misuse
Media
India asks telcos to find ways to block Facebook, WhatsApp in case of misuse

Latest updates

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab
Egypt agrees deal for $23 billion high-speed rail link
Egypt agrees deal for $23 billion high-speed rail link
Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market
Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market
HRW blasts Turkey for using COVID-19 pandemic to silence dissident views
HRW blasts Turkey for using COVID-19 pandemic to silence dissident views
UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.