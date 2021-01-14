Dentsu merges iProspect, Vizeum under new structure

RIYADH: Japanese media group Dentsu is to merge its iProspect and Vizeum agencies to create a new end-to-end global media network under the iProspect banner.

At the end of last year, Dentsu announced a global group-wide restructure involving the loss of 6,000 jobs and the consolidation of its 150-plus brands into just six.

Its latest move is aimed at bringing Vizeum’s media strategy and planning, storytelling, and brand-building capabilities together with iProspect’s digital expertise, audience knowledge, and performance mindset.

The new agency will offer performance-driven brand building by delivering digital-first media strategies underpinned by data and technology.

It will be led by Global President Amanda Morrissey, who will oversee more than 8,000 media and performance specialists across 93 key global markets.

She said: “iProspect is designed for clients at the intersection of brand and performance. We believe brand drives performance, and performance drives brand. We no longer exist in an ecosystem where these elements can be planned and bought separately.”

The new iProspect will be launched through a phased market plan over a three-month period with a target completion date of March 31. It will draw from the broader Dentsu capability set, allowing clients access to resources from across the network.

Carat and Dentsu X clients will continue to access digital performance services through the group’s Dentsu Media Scaled Services.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the integration process has already begun with Vimal Badiani, vice president of performance media for the MENA region, appointed to lead.

Badiani previously held the same title at Dentsu’s performance marketing agency, Merkle, which continues to remain a key brand for the group. In addition to his new role, Badiani will remain involved with the performance side of the Merkle business.

Peter Huijboom, Dentsu international global CEO of media and global clients, said: “By bringing iProspect and Vizeum together we are creating a global digital-first, end-to-end media proposition.

“This will give our clients a scaled choice that sits alongside Carat’s brand-first approach and Dentsu X’s experience-driven approach while also allowing greater access to our Creative and CXM service lines.”