RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia until Saturday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Thursday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and brisk winds in the capital Riyadh, Madinah, the Eastern Province, the Northern Borders Province, Jawf, Tabuk, Hail and Qassim. It also warned some areas will experience heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding.
The civil defense also warned of thunderstorms with moderate rain and brisk winds in Makkah.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Saturday
https://arab.news/6kmyc
Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Saturday
- Civil defense warns of thunderstorms and risk of flooding in some areas
RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia until Saturday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Thursday.