You are here

  • Home
  • Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Saturday

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Saturday

Saudi civil defense called on the public to be wary of the potential dangers of the severe weather conditions and to avoid places where torrents gather. (File/Shutterstock)
Saudi civil defense called on the public to be wary of the potential dangers of the severe weather conditions and to avoid places where torrents gather. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6kmyc

Updated 14 January 2021
Arab News

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Saturday

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Saturday
  • Civil defense warns of thunderstorms and risk of flooding in some areas
Updated 14 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia until Saturday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Thursday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and brisk winds in the capital Riyadh, Madinah, the Eastern Province, the Northern Borders Province, Jawf, Tabuk, Hail and Qassim. It also warned some areas will experience heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding.
The civil defense also warned of thunderstorms with moderate rain and brisk winds in Makkah.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Civil Defense weather warning thunderstorms National Center of Meteorology rain flooding 10 Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense

Related

Saudi Arabia launches ambitious e-gaming program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches ambitious e-gaming program

KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process

KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process
Updated 15 January 2021
Arab News

KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process

KAPSARC president Adam Sieminski praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘5-star’ vaccination process
  • Sieminski said the instructions from Sehaty app were 'excellent'
  • Process gave him confidence in Saudi Arabia's overall handling of the pandemic
Updated 15 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies & Research Center (KAPSARC) has praised Saudi Arabia’s inoculation campaign after he received his vaccine.

American Adam Sieminski, who is in his 70s, received his job at a health ministry vaccination center.

In a video published by Saudi Arabia’s Center for International Communication, the energy specialist said he used the Sehaty app to register for the vaccine on a Sunday and was able to book an appointment on the following Thursday. His wife, Laurie, booked hers for the Tuesday.

“It was extremely smooth, the application worked perfectly,” Sieminski, who took up his role at  KAPSARC in 2018, said. “The instructions for how to proceed were excellent,” he added.

The video shows Sieminski entering the center and receiving the jab in his left arm. He said the smoothness of the process mirrored the way in which the Kingdom has handled the pandemic, particularly when compared to other countries.

“The way that the Kingdom has handled the coronavirus problems has really been good compared to many other countries,” Sieminski said. “For example in Washington, some people have had to wait for a long time to get an appointment, waiting at the doctor’s office to get a shot.

“All of this has given me a really high level of confidence about how the corona has been handled in Saudi Arabia.”

Sieminski said he would give the process a five star rating and said he was actually looking forward to returning for his second shot in three weeks.

Saudi Arabia started its inoculation campaign on Dec. 17 and was the first Arab country to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Some 178,338 people have received the jab as of Monday.

The Kingdom has pledged to provide the vaccine free to both nationals and expats alike. The number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom has steadily declined since peaking in mid-June.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world
Enter
keywords
Topics: coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) KAPSARC Adam Sieminski

Related

INTERVIEW: KAPSARC’s Adam Sieminski on a ‘voyage of discovery’ in Saudi energy industry
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: KAPSARC’s Adam Sieminski on a ‘voyage of discovery’ in Saudi energy industry
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Latest updates

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab
Egypt agrees deal for $23 billion high-speed rail link
Egypt agrees deal for $23 billion high-speed rail link
Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market
Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market
HRW blasts Turkey for using COVID-19 pandemic to silence dissident views
HRW blasts Turkey for using COVID-19 pandemic to silence dissident views
UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
UAE confirms 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.