You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times
Short Url

https://arab.news/p5yvn

Updated 14 January 2021

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to spread happiness during tough times
  • Usman Khan performs across Peshawar in Chaplin’s trademark outfit
  • Comedian says he wants to bring smiles to a region long plagued by poverty, violence
Updated 14 January 2021
ABDUR RAUF YOUSAFZAI

PESHAWAR: Usman Khan lives in an impoverished region of Pakistan that has witnessed decades of suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline militant groups.

Now, the stand-up comedian wants to make people smile. Performing across Peshawar, the provincial capital of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Khan dons Charlie Chaplin’s trademark oversized shoes, baggy pants, cane and black bowler hat.

“The sole purpose of this art is to bring a smile to the faces of people,” Khan, 30, told Arab News while roaming the streets of Peshawar. “For the past decades, Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have faced terrible times. I know I can’t perform as well as the great Charlie Chaplin, but with limited resources, I am doing my best to spread happiness.”

He laughed and added: “I have adopted Chaplin’s character and style in such a deep way that I perform even when I am sleeping. My wife has complained about this.”

Khan said he started watching Chaplin’s films from an early age and was soon able to imitate his comic walk.

Now, when he travels through Peshawar imitating the famous actor, people crowd around him to cheer, clap and ask for selfies.

“This man has been among the few sources of smiles during the toughest times,” local shopkeeper Wali Afridi said. “Khan is now a kind of star in this area; he comes to our shops and takes what he wants and performs a few comic sketches.”

Four of Khan’s friends help him with his routine. The team is now recreating many of Chaplin’s old routines on video, hoping that technology and social media will help them reach larger audiences and turn their passion for comedy into an earning profession.

“Cheerful faces and crowds around us encourage us to do more funny videos,” Khan said, posing with a local for a selfie.

“Although the legendary Chaplin died a few decades ago, his art of spreading happiness is fresh even today,” Rizwan Ahmad, a local at a Peshawar market, told Arab News. “Khan is doing a great job. Even during this time of depression and pandemic, he brings a smile to our faces and provides entertainment.”
 

Topics: Pakistan

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake

Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
Updated 47 min 20 sec ago
Agencies

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake

Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
  • The magnitude 6.2 quake early Friday was centered 36 kilometers south of West Sulawesi province
  • Located on the “Ring of Fire,”  Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis
Updated 47 min 20 sec ago
Agencies

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early Friday, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness.
At least three people were killed and large buildings including a hotel collapsed, authorities said.
The magnitude 6.2 quake early Friday was centered 36 kilometers (22 miles) south of West Sulawesi province’s Mamuju district, at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles), the US Geological Survey said.
“Three people are dead and 24 are injured,” said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati.
In a video released by the agency, a girl trapped in the wreckage of a house cried out for help and said her mother was alive but unable to move out. “Please help me, it’s hurt,” the girl told rescuers, who replied that they desperately wanted to help her.
In the video, the rescuers said an excavator was needed to save them. Other images in the video showed a severed bridge and damaged and even flattened houses. TV stations reported the earthquake damaged part of a hospital and patients were moved to an emergency tent outside.
Another video showed a father cried hopeless, asking help from people to save his children buried under tons of his house rubble. “My children there... they are trapped inside, please help,” he cried in panic.
About 2,000 displaced people were evacuated to several temporary shelters. The magnitude 6.2 quake early Friday was centered 36 kilometers (22 miles) south of West Sulawesi province’s Mamuju district, at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles), the US Geological Survey said.
At least 62 houses, a public health center and a military office were damaged in Mamuju and landslides were set off in three locations and blocked a main road connecting Mamuju to the Majene district, said Raditya Jati, the disaster agency’s spokesperson. He said the agency is still collecting data from areas struck by the quake.
On Thursday, a magnitude 5.9 quake hit under the sea in the same region, damaging several homes but causing no apparent casualties.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.
On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

 

 

Topics: Indonesia sulawesi Indonesian quake

Related

Special Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet
World
Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet
6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines: USGS
World
6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines: USGS

Latest updates

Still hope for Yemen despite violence and famine, says UN envoy
Still hope for Yemen despite violence and famine, says UN envoy
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake
Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province conducts health inspection tours
Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province conducts health inspection tours
Saudi residents welcome decision to waive COVID-19 tests at Bahrain border
Saudi residents welcome decision to waive COVID-19 tests at Bahrain border

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.