HRW blasts Turkey for using COVID-19 pandemic to silence dissident views

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 in Ankara, on Thursday. (AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 in Ankara, on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 15 January 2021
Arab News

  • Says ruling party further consolidated its authoritarianism by adopting a law on early prison releasel that excluded political prisoners
ANKARA: Human Rights Watch (HRW) released its World Report 2021 on Jan.13 and its chapter on Turkey highlights the country’s increasing crackdown on human rights over the past year.

The New York-based watchdog criticized the Turkish government for using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext for increasing authoritarianism by silencing dissident views and adopting legislation that further sidelined opposition parties.

HRW asserts that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) further consolidated its authoritarianism in part by adopting a law on early prison release in April that excluded political prisoners, including journalists and politicians.

The report also highlights restrictions on social media adopted in July that allow the government to further monitor alternative media channels on which opposition views were being freely expressed and fine them for not removing or blocking content when told to do so.

A legal change in the structure of independent bar associations further undermined judicial independence in the country because the new law was designed to “reduce the institutional strength of Turkey’s largest bar associations, which have strongly criticized Turkey’s backsliding on human rights and the rule of law,” according to the report.

HRW also criticized a law that was passed at the end of 2020 giving the Interior Ministry the right to perform annual inspections of the activities of nongovernmental groups and to suspend board members if those activities are found to be unlawful.

The report also highlighted the ongoing pre-trial detention of human rights defender Osman Kavala and the former co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag.

“Executive interference in the judiciary and in prosecutorial decisions are entrenched problems, reflected in the authorities’ systematic practice of detaining, prosecuting, and convicting on bogus and overbroad terrorism and other charges, individuals the (President Recep) Erdogan government regards as critics or political opponents,” it noted.

Berk Esen, a political scientist from Sabanci University in Istanbul, agrees with the report’s claims that the Turkish government has used the COVID-19 pandemic to widen its authoritarianism.

“This is not surprising, because other populist governments have similarly used the pandemic as a pretext to expand their judicial and political powers, while stifling the opposition,” he told Arab News. “The social media law has brought into question the long-term viability of social media as a potential ground for opposition, while the recently enacted civil society law may further challenge the few genuine civil society organizations that are not controlled by the ruling party.”

Esen believes that Erdogan’s government is attempting to limit opposition before calling new elections.

“The AKP is hemorrhaging (supporters) amid the worsening economic situation in the country. This has limited Erdogan’s room for maneuver and left him weakened vis-a-vis his nationalistic coalition partner. With sanctions by the EU and the US still on the table, the government does not have many options left heading into 2021,” he said.

But the New Year doesn’t seem to hold out much hope of a new Turkey in terms of human rights. A presidential decree issued on Jan. 6 provided Turkish police with increased military and intelligence resources to crack down on public demonstrations that “seriously threaten national security and public order.”

The decree coincided with violent clashes between students of Istanbul’s Bogazici University and the police over Erdogan’s appointment of a loyalist as the rector of the university. Several students were taken into custody for attending the protests, with some arrested in nighttime house raids. And on the same day as the launch of HRW report, a lawsuit was filed against journalist Melis Alphan for posting a photograph from the 2015 Newroz celebrations in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, even though that celebration was legal and broadcast across mainstream TV channels at the time. The image featured the flag of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and Alphan now faces up to seven years and six months in prison on charges of spreading terrorist propaganda, as the PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

“All recent talk of judicial reform, a human rights action plan and Turkey’s place being in Europe will be utterly hollow unless the president makes it absolutely clear that Turkey is ready to comply with rulings of the European Court of Human Rights,” Emma Sinclair-Webb, director of Human Rights Watch Turkey, told Arab News. According to Sinclair-Webb, releasing Kavala and Demirtas from prison — in line with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights — should be the first item on a long agenda for 2021.

“We want to see the government drop the new social media law, which is all about deepening online censorship, and the new law that allows massive restriction of NGOs in the name of combatting the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” she said.

While creating an independent judiciary will take years, Sinclair-Webb noted that as a first step the government needs to drop the pervasive misuse of the charge of membership of a terrorist organization against people with no material link to armed groups.

Scottish judges to rule on posthumous Lockerbie appeal

Scottish judges to rule on posthumous Lockerbie appeal
EDINBURGH: Five judges at Scotland’s highest court of criminal appeal are on Friday expected to rule on a posthumous challenge by the family of the only man convicted of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.
The family of Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet Al-Megrahi, a former Libyan intelligence officer, have battled for years to bring the case and clear his name.
Should they do so, the judgment could have wide-ranging diplomatic and political ramifications, and put Scottish justice in the dock.
In November last year, judges at the High Court of Justiciary in Edinburgh heard three days of arguments from the Megrahi family’s lawyers that his conviction was unsafe.
Megrahi was jailed in 2001 and sentenced to 27 years in prison for the mass murder of 270 people in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which blew up over the Scottish town on December 21, 1988.
A total of 259 passengers and crew, and 11 others on the ground were killed in what remains Britain’s worst terrorist atrocity.
The Libyan regime of former dictator Muammar Qaddafi officially acknowledged responsibility in 2003, and paid $2.7 billion in compensation to families of the victims.
But doubts have swirled for decades about Megrahi’s conviction, including from families of some of the victims.
Megrahi was released from a Scottish prison in 2009 on compassionate grounds after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.
He returned to Tripoli a hero and died in 2012, still protesting his innocence.
In March last year, a Scottish independent criminal cases review body said a miscarriage of justice may have occurred on the grounds of “unreasonable verdict” and non-disclosure of evidence to the defense.
Central to his family’s case was the testimony of Tony Gauci, a Maltese shopkeeper, who identified Megrahi as the man who bought clothes found in the suitcase that contained the bomb.
Lawyers argued Gauci’s eye-witness evidence should have been discounted and was “highly prejudicial” because he had earlier seen a photograph of Megrahi as a suspect in a newspaper.
They submitted Gauci was motivated by reward money, that there was no proof Megrahi bought the clothing, and that dates of his supposed visit to Malta did not fit the timeline.
The suitcase was loaded onto a plane from Malta to Germany, then transferred to the ill-fated flight that left London Heathrow bound for New York.
The government’s case was that Megrahi used a false passport to travel to the Mediterranean island, and that Gauci did not receive any remuneration.
Crown lawyers said the three judges who tried and convicted Megrahi were entitled to infer he was involved, and the fake document was part of a “significant chapter of evidence” supporting his involvement.
The family’s legal team has pushed the British authorities to declassify documents that are said to allege that Iran used a Syria-based Palestinian proxy to build the bomb that downed the Boeing 747.
The documents are thought to allege a Jordanian intelligence agent within the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) built the bomb.
The PFLP-GC has been designated a terrorist group by several countries, including Britain and the United States.
On the 32nd anniversary of the Lockerbie bombing in December, the US Justice Department announced a new indictment against another former member of Qaddafi’s intelligence services.
It alleges that Abu Agila Mohammad Masud assembled and programmed the bomb.
The investigation was relaunched in 2016 when Washington learned of Masud’s arrest after Qaddafi’s ouster and death in 2011, and his reported confession of involvement to the new Libyan regime in 2012.
Investigators also relied on Masud’s travel records, including a flight from the Libyan capital Tripoli to Malta.
Masud is currently being held in Libya for his alleged involvement in a 1986 attack on a Berlin nightclub that killed two US soldiers and a Turkish citizen.
Tripoli in 2004 also agreed to compensate the families of the victims of that attack.

