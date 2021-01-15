Iraqi oil minister says Saudi output cut helps stabilize market

You are here

Iraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar aid in an interview with state TV that he expected oil prices to stay steady and reach around $57 in the first quarter of the year. (File/Reuters)
BAGHDAD: Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told state TV in an interview on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s voluntary output cut of 1 million bpd helps stabilize the market, and he expected steady oil prices that should reach around $57 per barrel in the first quarter.
Oil minister said Iraq is in “heavy talks” with OPEC and allied oil producers to allow Iraq to postpone compensating for earlier overproduction.
“OPEC members and allies were understanding to Iraq’s situation and its financial crisis,” oil minister said in an interview with state TV.
Abdul Jabbar said requesting delaying compensation of overproduction does not not mean Iraq would evade complying with its commitment to OPEC+ cut deal and will abide by cutting its production to preserve market stability.
Non-commitment of Iraqi Kurdistan to its share of the production cut is the main reason of reaching a recent low compliance of 79% of pledged cuts under the OPEC+ deal, said Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.
“We reached an initial agreement with Kurdish region to cut their production by 20 percent or around 80,000 barrels per day but they didn’t commit and kept production at 430,000 barrels,” said oil minister.
OPEC+ cut supply by a record 9.7 million bpd last year and is pumping an extra 500,000 bpd in January under a plan to unwind the curbs gradually. Most producers will hold steady in February and Saudi Arabia is cutting output by 1 million bpd next month and March.
On Tuesday, Brent crude rose 36 cents and settled at $56.42 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia generates $382.9m in investment banking fees

Updated 14 January 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE, generated two-thirds of the investment banking fees in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) last year, accounting for $382.9 million and $433.9 million, respectively, despite the slowdown as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a report by global data firm Refinitiv, investment banking fees generated in the MENA region amounted to $1.2 billion during 2020, down 12 percent year-on-year and the fourth-highest total since 2000.

Of the total, $441.2 million was generated from advisory fees related to mergers and acquisitions, an increase of 12 percent compared with 2019.

Fees generated from debt capital markets rose 10 percent year-on-year to $282.3 million.

“This represents the highest annual fees total since our records began in 2000. Meanwhile, equity capital market underwriting fees declined 61 percent to $86.9 million, marking the lowest full-year equity fees total since 2016,” Refinitiv said in its report.

Government and financial agencies contributed the most fees, amounting to $450.7 million. Both entities represented 37 percent of total fees, up from 22 percent in 2019.

Osama Ghanem Alobaidy, adviser and professor of international business law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News the figures were “a remarkable achievement” by MENA countries during tough year for the world economies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The pandemic brought the world’s economic activity to a near standstill as countries around the world imposed travel, business and work restrictions and closures to halt the spread of the virus,” he said.

“The uncertainties in the business and capital markets have already contributed to buyers delaying or cutting back on their mergers and acquisition plans, thus affecting and reducing investment banking fees of financial institutions,” he said, adding that mergers and acquisition transactions in the US, for example, fell by more than 50 percent in 2020.

HSBC bank earned the most investment banking fees in MENA during 2020, with a total of $104.8 million, an 8.6 percent share of the total fee pool.

Alobaidy said that this was not a big surprise, “taking into account HSBC’s large presence and representation in the MENA region.”

