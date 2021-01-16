You are here

  • Home
  • Bomb kills two policemen in Afghan capital

Bomb kills two policemen in Afghan capital

Bomb kills two policemen in Afghan capital
The bloodshed comes even as the Taliban and government negotiators engage in peace talks to end the nearly two decade war in the country. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cx93n

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Bomb kills two policemen in Afghan capital

Bomb kills two policemen in Afghan capital
  • Two policemen were killed and one wounded
  • The two warring sides are currently in the Qatari capital Doha discussing the agenda items of the talks
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: A roadside bomb targeting a police vehicle in the Afghan capital killed two policemen Saturday, officials said, as violence continues unabated in Afghanistan despite peace talks between the Taliban and government.
The vehicle carrying the policemen was struck by the bomb in the center of the capital on the road to the prestigious Kabul University, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.
Two policemen were killed and one wounded, Faramarz said.
Violence has surged across the country in recent months, especially in Kabul which is also rocked by a new trend of targeted killings that has sown fear in the city.
The bloodshed comes even as the Taliban and government negotiators engage in peace talks to end the nearly two decade war in the country.
The two warring sides are currently in the Qatari capital Doha discussing the agenda items of the talks.

Topics: kabul bombing

Related

Attacks around Afghanistan kill at least 23
World
Attacks around Afghanistan kill at least 23

China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases

China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases
Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
AP

China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases

China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases
  • China, which largely contained the spread of the coronavirus, has suffered hundreds of infections this month
  • Meanwhile, researchers sent by the World Health Organization are in Wuhan preparing to investigate the origins of the virus
Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: China on Saturday finished building a 1,500-room hospital for COVID-19 patients in five days to fight a surge in infections in a city south of Beijing, state media reported.
The hospital is one of six with a total of 6,500 rooms being built in Nangong in Hebei province, the Xinhua News Agency said. All are due to be completed within the next week.
China, which largely contained the spread of the coronavirus, has suffered hundreds of infections this month in Nangong and the Hebei provincial capital of Shijiazhuang, southwest of the Chinese capital.
A similar program of rapid hospital construction was launched by the ruling Communist Party at the start of the outbreak last year to set up isolation hospitals in Wuhan, the central city where the virus was first detected in late 2019.
Nationwide, the National Health Commission reported 130 new confirmed cases — 90 of those in Hebei — in the 24 hours through midnight Friday.
There were 645 cases, two of them acquired abroad, being treated in Nangong and Shijiazhuang, according to Xinhua.
In Shijiazhuang, authorities have finished construction of one-third of the rooms in a planned 3,000-room coronavirus facility, state TV said Saturday.
More than 10 million people in Shijiazhuang underwent virus tests by late Friday, Xinhua said, citing a deputy mayor, Meng Xianghong. It said 247 locally transmitted cases were found.
Meanwhile, researchers sent by the World Health Organization are in Wuhan preparing to investigate the origins of the virus. The team, which arrived Thursday, was under a two-week quarantine but was due to talk with Chinese experts by video link.
The team’s arrival was held up for months by diplomatic wrangling that prompted a rare public complaint by the head of the WHO.
That delay, and the secretive ruling party’s orders to scientists not to talk publicly about the disease, have raised questions about whether Beijing might try to prevent discoveries that would hurt its self-proclaimed status as a leader in the anti-virus battle.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Smartphone giant Xiaomi reels as US ramps up China blacklist
Business & Economy
Smartphone giant Xiaomi reels as US ramps up China blacklist
Flagship Huawei store in Saudi Arabia will be its biggest outside China
Business & Economy
Flagship Huawei store in Saudi Arabia will be its biggest outside China

Latest updates

Bomb kills two policemen in Afghan capital
Bomb kills two policemen in Afghan capital
China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases
China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases
Saudi Arabia to appoint women as court judges ‘very soon’
Saudi Arabia to appoint women as court judges ‘very soon’
Abbas announces long-awaited Palestinian elections
Abbas announces long-awaited Palestinian elections
New migrant caravan leaves Honduras in pursuit of American dream
New migrant caravan leaves Honduras in pursuit of American dream

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.