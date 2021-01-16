You are here

'Scream 5' starring Sonia Ben Ammar finally has a release date

"Scream 5" will hit theatres in 2022. Supplied
“Scream 5” will hit theatres in 2022. Supplied
Updated 16 January 2021
Arab News

‘Scream 5’ starring Sonia Ben Ammar finally has a release date

“Scream 5” will hit theatres in 2022. Supplied
Updated 16 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: It has been announced on Twitter that “Scream 5” – officially known as “Scream” – will release in one year’s time, on Jan. 14, 2022.

Franchise favorites such as Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Marley Shelton return to Woodsboro in the fifth installment. They will be joined by a cast of  newcomers, including Dylan Minnette and Tunisian-French singer, model and actress Sonia Ben Ammar. 

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have confirmed the new movie is a direct sequel to Wes Craven’s classic, rather than a reboot. 

Global pop group Now United shoots new music video in Abu Dhabi

Nour Ardakani (right), a 19-year-old singer from Lebanon, became the band’s 16th and first Arab member. Instagram
Nour Ardakani (right), a 19-year-old singer from Lebanon, became the band’s 16th and first Arab member. Instagram
Updated 16 January 2021
Arab News

Global pop group Now United shoots new music video in Abu Dhabi

Nour Ardakani (right), a 19-year-old singer from Lebanon, became the band's 16th and first Arab member. Instagram
Updated 16 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Global pop group Now United has filmed its music video for “Lean on Me” at Abu Dhabi’s five-star Emirates Palace hotel.

The video starts with a sweeping view of the hotel, before showing band members performing choreographed dance moves in its plush corridors and outside terrace.

The band, made up of 16 members from as many countries, has spent the past few months in the UAE, following the search to find its newest member from the Middle East.

Nour Ardakani, a 19-year-old singer from Lebanon, became the band’s 16th — and first Arab — member.

She was handpicked by Simon Fuller, who founded The Spice Girls and created the “American Idol” TV show.

Since Ardakani’s arrival, the group has been busy recording new music and shooting videos in various locations around the UAE.

The video for its track “Habibi,” released in November to officially welcome Ardakani into the band, was shot partly in Dubai’s historic Al-Fahidi district, and in her native Lebanon.

This is not the first time that an artist or group has turned to the Arab world for inspiring cityscapes.

Cardi B’s breakout single as a rapper, “Bodak Yellow,” was filmed in the UAE. The video, set in Dubai, topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks, and received nominations for best rap performance and best rap song at the Grammys.

In 2018, US-Moroccan rapper French Montana went back to his roots for his “Famous” music video, shot in the Moroccan city of Chefchaouen, where he grew up.

British recording artist M.I.A also shot her 2012 music video for “Bad Girls” in Morocco. The video, filmed in the city of Ouarzazate, won the VMA for best cinematography and best direction, and was nominated for a Grammy.

