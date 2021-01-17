You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Social Chemistry by Marissa King
Updated 17 January 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Social Chemistry by Marissa King
This is a book that has much to teach about interpersonal relationships.

“Beyond its applications to the work place it also explores the social dynamics in the connections we make within our families, with our friends and into our communities,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

“There are valuable insights here, grounded in research and science and brought to life through personal stories,” said the review.

Priya Parker says in a review for The New York Times that Author Marissa King’s work is one of a number of new books that emphasize the importance of social interaction at this moment of social distancing.

“Reading Social Chemistry during a pandemic is an unsettling experience,” added Parker.

King “calls on us to be intentional not just with our individual relationships, but with our networks. We conflate networks with networking.” 

Parker said: “We can’t avoid networks. We are all a part of them and they shape our realities. They are also not inherently good or bad. Schools that design structures forcing students to interact with different groups, through scattered seating assignments, make cliques less ubiquitous.”

