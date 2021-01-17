You are here

  • Home
  • 32 killed and 79 injured during deadly clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur

32 killed and 79 injured during deadly clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur

32 killed and 79 injured during deadly clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur
Sudan’s war-scarred Darfur region is always prone to communal clashes. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2my3y

Updated 17 January 2021
AP

32 killed and 79 injured during deadly clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur

32 killed and 79 injured during deadly clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur
  • The footage also showed women and children carrying their belongings, allegedly fleeing clashes in the camp
Updated 17 January 2021
AP

CAIRO: Clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur have killed at least 32 people, according to a local medical official, as Sudanese authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the province.
Darfur remains scarred by war after a rebellion in the early 2000s was brutally suppressed. The most recent violence comes two weeks after the UN Security Council ended the joint UN-African Union peacekeeping force’s mandate in the Darfur region.
Salah Saleh, a doctor and former medical director at the main hospital in the provincial capital of Genena, said the clashes wounded at least 79 others. “It’s horrible,” he said. “Until now, people cannot reach any hospitals.”
Salah warned that the casualty toll was likely much higher. The violence erupted on Friday in Genena, when an Arab man was stabbed to death at a market in the Krinding camp for internally displaced people, aid worker Al-Shafei Abdalla said. He said the suspect was arrested.
On Saturday, the dead man’s family — from the Arab Rizeigat tribe — attacked the Krinding camp, burning most of its houses, said Abdalla.
Gov. Mohammed Abdalla Al-Douma said the government would impose a curfew that would include the closure of all markets and a ban on gatherings across the province. Al-Douma granted security forces and soldiers a mandate to use force to control the situation.
The prime minister’s office in Khartoum said in a statement a high-ranking delegation led by the country’s top prosecutor would head to Genena “to take necessary measures” to re-establish stability in West Darfur. The statement did not give a casualty toll from the clashes.
Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local organization that helps run refugee camps in Darfur, shared footage showing the burned homes and property in the Krinding camp following Saturday’s attack.
The video included graphic images of wounded people with blood-stained clothes. The footage also showed women and children carrying their belongings, allegedly fleeing clashes in the camp.

Topics: Sudan Darfur South Sudan

Related

Sudan schoolbook picture sparks angry reform debate
Middle-East
Sudan schoolbook picture sparks angry reform debate
Sudan to deploy troops in Darfur
Middle-East
Sudan to deploy troops in Darfur

Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur

Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur
Updated 46 min 35 sec ago

Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur

Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur
Updated 46 min 35 sec ago

Latest updates

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March
UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March
Actress Yara Shahidi to produce new comedy series
Shahidi is the youngest network producer ever. Instagram
Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur
Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur
Russia carries out 40 raids on Deash areas in Syria
Russia carries out 40 raids on Deash areas in Syria
Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths
Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.