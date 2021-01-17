UAE records 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

You are here

The health ministry said the total number of recorded cases since the pandemic began stands at 253,261 cases.
  The health ministry said the total number of recorded cases since the pandemic began stands at 253,261 cases
  The country has also confirmed the recovery of 3,268 patients
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 3,453 new COVID-19 infections after carrying out 162,251 additional tests in the past 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the total number of recorded cases since the pandemic began stands at 253,261 cases.
It added that five people have died from virus complications, raising the fatality rate to 745.
The country has also confirmed the recovery of 3,268 patients, bringing the total number of those free from the virus to 225,374.

Lebanon inks final deal for 2.1 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Lebanon inks final deal for 2.1 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
  • The vaccines are expected to arrive in batches starting February
  • The ministry is also cooperating with the private sector to secure 2 million vaccine doses from Astrazenca and Sinopharm
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker health minister signed a final deal on Sunday to secure 2.1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine as the country battles a steep rise in infections.
The vaccines are expected to arrive in batches starting February, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry is also cooperating with the private sector to secure 2 million vaccine doses from Astrazenca and Sinopharm, it added.
Lebanon is under a three-week lockdown that ends on Feb. 1 and a strict 24-hour curfew until Jan. 25 after lax measures over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period led to a spike in cases.
In addition to these deals, Lebanon has also signed up for 2.7 million doses to be delivered through COVAX, the global scheme backed by the World Health Organization to provide vaccines to poorer countries.

