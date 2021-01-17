UAE records 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 3,453 new COVID-19 infections after carrying out 162,251 additional tests in the past 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the total number of recorded cases since the pandemic began stands at 253,261 cases.
It added that five people have died from virus complications, raising the fatality rate to 745.
The country has also confirmed the recovery of 3,268 patients, bringing the total number of those free from the virus to 225,374.
