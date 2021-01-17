UAE to provide COVID-19 vaccine to everyone above 16 years-old

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) announced on Sunday that the coronavirus vaccine will be available to all citizens and residents from the age of 16.

The ministry said it has upgraded its categories for groups eligible to receive the vaccine as part of the country’s national campaign to inoculate 50 percent of the population against the virus by April.

“This confirms the UAE’s proactive approach to caring for the health and safety of every member of society,” a statement published on state-run WAM said.

The UAE on Sunday recorded 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, a record daily high for the fifth consecutive day, and five deaths related to the virus.

Officials from MoHAP said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 253,261, while the death toll rose to 745.

Some 3,268 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 225,374.

MoHap also said that 84,852 doses have been administered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people to have received the vaccine to over 1.88 million, at a rate of 25.12 doses per 100 people.

