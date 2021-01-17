You are here

  • Home
  • UAE to provide COVID-19 vaccine to everyone above 16 years-old

UAE to provide COVID-19 vaccine to everyone above 16 years-old

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 253,261, while the death toll rose to 745. (File/WAM)
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 253,261, while the death toll rose to 745. (File/WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g7ybj

Updated 17 January 2021
Arab News

UAE to provide COVID-19 vaccine to everyone above 16 years-old

UAE to provide COVID-19 vaccine to everyone above 16 years-old
Updated 17 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) announced on Sunday that the coronavirus vaccine will be available to all citizens and residents from the age of 16.
The ministry said it has upgraded its categories for groups eligible to receive the vaccine as part of the country’s national campaign to inoculate 50 percent of the population against the virus by April. 
“This confirms the UAE’s proactive approach to caring for the health and safety of every member of society,” a statement published on state-run WAM said. 
The UAE on Sunday recorded 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, a record daily high for the fifth consecutive day, and five deaths related to the virus.
Officials from MoHAP said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 253,261, while the death toll rose to 745.
Some 3,268 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 225,374.
MoHap also said that 84,852 doses have been administered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people to have received the vaccine to over 1.88 million, at a rate of 25.12 doses per 100 people.

More to follow...

Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design

Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design

Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design
  • The London Taxi version service will feature a fleet of black “semi-curved shape” hybrid taxis
  • The vehicles will have dual engines, accelerated braking systems and batteries that need just 30 minutes to recharge using the fast charging feature
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A new taxi service that resembles London’s iconic black cabs will be trialled at Dubai airport in February, Dubai Media Office reported.
The London Taxi version service will feature a fleet of black “semi-curved shape” hybrid taxis that will have a spacious interior and are fitted with a satellite navigation, a voice command system, forward-collision warning system, blind-spot monitoring system and WIFI network.


The vehicles will have dual engines, accelerated braking systems and batteries that need just 30 minutes to recharge using the fast charging feature, and three hours using the regular charging system.

Topics: Dubai airport London black cabs Taxis

Related

Special Dubai bank offers luxury cars, watches to encourage customers to save
Business & Economy
Dubai bank offers luxury cars, watches to encourage customers to save
Dubai ruler encourages people to take COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Dubai ruler encourages people to take COVID-19 vaccine

Latest updates

Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia
Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia
Virtual showroom helps Japan’s Infiniti to record surge in Mideast sales
Virtual showroom helps Japan’s Infiniti to record surge in Mideast sales
Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design
Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design
Israel Prison Service to vaccinate Palestinian inmates
Israel Prison Service to vaccinate Palestinian inmates
Expo 2020 gets go-ahead as signature pavilion opens doors
Expo 2020 gets go-ahead as signature pavilion opens doors

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.