You are here

  • Home
  • Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia

Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia

Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia
In 2019, Swissport International provided airport ground services for some 265 million airline passengers and handled roughly 4.6 million tons of air freight in 115 cargo warehouses worldwide. It employs around 45,600 employees across 298 airports in 47 countries on six continents. (Swissport)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w4snc

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia

Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Swissport has signed an agreement to manage airport ground handling services in Saudi Arabia for the Air France-KLM Group until 2025.

The new agreement will see the Swiss firm handle all flights for the European carrier in and out of Saudi Arabia, including freighter services and ramp handling. It covers all airlines of the Air France-KLM Group, including KLM, Air France, Air France Cargo, Martinair and Transavia.

“We are excited and honored by the renewed confidence Air France-KLM puts in our business and our people in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Gerold Tumulka, CEO of Swissport Middle East, said in a press statement.

“By including all airlines of the group into the contract, we are the preferred partner for Air France-KLM in the region. We look forward to standing by their side through the market recovery and [supporting] them post-Covid as prospects get brighter.”

The contract win is part of Swissport’s growth strategy in the Middle East. Just recently, the firm added Al-Qassim as a fourth airport to its Saudi portfolio. Swissport has operated in the Kingdom since 2016, with services in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

Swissport Middle East has also been operating in Oman since 2017, together with its partner Al Jarwani Group, which holds 30 percent of the joint venture.

In 2019, Swissport International provided airport ground services for some 265 million airline passengers and handled roughly 4.6 million tons of air freight in 115 cargo warehouses worldwide. It employs around 45,600 employees across 298 airports in 47 countries and six continents.

Topics: Swissport Saudi Arabia

Related

Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design
Middle-East
Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design
Indonesian pilgrims arrive at King Abdul Aziz International Airport
Saudi Arabia
Indonesian pilgrims arrive at King Abdul Aziz International Airport

Virtual showroom helps Japan’s Infiniti to record surge in Mideast sales

Virtual showroom helps Japan’s Infiniti to record surge in Mideast sales
Updated 52 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Virtual showroom helps Japan’s Infiniti to record surge in Mideast sales

Virtual showroom helps Japan’s Infiniti to record surge in Mideast sales
  • The digital showroom experience allowed dealers to continue to interact with potential buyers using an interactive interface, despite the travel restrictions
Updated 52 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Japanese carmaker Infiniti’s launch of the virtual “showroom of the future” last year helped the brand to record an increase in sales in the Middle East, despite the financial impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Available in 11 markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Lebanon, the digital showroom experience allowed dealers to continue to interact with potential buyers using an interactive interface, despite the travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Users were able to view the cars’ exteriors and interiors in 3D, choose different paint colours, listen to the sound of the engine and place the car in a true-to-life background to see how it would look in front of their house or office.

The company said on Sunday its Infiniti QX50 model recorded a 32 percent boost in sales year-on-year in the second half of 2020. The QX80 recorded a 10 percent year-on-year rise in sales in the third quarter of last year.

“While we have not gone without our share of challenges this past year, I can wholeheartedly say that we have weathered the trials of 2020 and look forward to the all-new product unveils and opportunities of 2021,” said Nasif Siddiqi, Managing Director of Infiniti International Markets.

“During the pandemic, we made significant efforts to ensure our customers were able to engage with the brand in a safe and convenient way. We enhanced our digital sales solutions to car buyers and also introduced in-home test drives and home pick-up and drop-off for owner servicing. These measures were taken to maintain customer safety and adhere to strict hygiene measures. We believe these actions have helped us to lay a solid foundation as we move into the new year.”

Topics: Japan car Infiniti

Related

Special Dubai bank offers luxury cars, watches to encourage customers to save
Business & Economy
Dubai bank offers luxury cars, watches to encourage customers to save
Hyundai’s Palisade & Sonata voted best cars of KSA
Corporate News
Hyundai’s Palisade & Sonata voted best cars of KSA

Latest updates

Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia
Swissport expands further into Saudi Arabia
Virtual showroom helps Japan’s Infiniti to record surge in Mideast sales
Virtual showroom helps Japan’s Infiniti to record surge in Mideast sales
Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design
Dubai airport to trial famous London taxi design
Israel Prison Service to vaccinate Palestinian inmates
Israel Prison Service to vaccinate Palestinian inmates
Expo 2020 gets go-ahead as signature pavilion opens doors
Expo 2020 gets go-ahead as signature pavilion opens doors

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.