You are here

  • Home
  • Justin Timberlake confirms arrival of second baby 

Justin Timberlake confirms arrival of second baby 

Justin Timberlake confirms arrival of second baby 
The couple’s new bundle of joy is called Phineas. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmsrv

Updated 18 January 2021
Arab News

Justin Timberlake confirms arrival of second baby 

Justin Timberlake confirms arrival of second baby 
Updated 18 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake confirmed that he and his wife, actress Jessica Biel welcomed their second child.  

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres to promote Timberlake’s new movie “Palmer,” the 39-year-old music sensation revealed that the couple’s new bundle of joy is called Phineas. 

“He’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping,” Timberlake joked during a virtual interview  with DeGeneres. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

 

 

Topics: Justin Timberlake

Tik Tok star Addison Rae can’t get enough of this Lebanese label 

Tik Tok star Addison Rae can’t get enough of this Lebanese label 
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Tik Tok star Addison Rae can’t get enough of this Lebanese label 

Tik Tok star Addison Rae can’t get enough of this Lebanese label 
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US TikTok star Addison Rae stepped out in a pair of heels by Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen this week.

The Beirut-based designer, who is the younger sister of Lebanese fashion influencer Karen Wazen,  launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label in 2013 following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson. 

The designer’s impressive list of celebrity clientele covers a broad spectrum of stars, from Hailey Bieber to Tracee Ellis Ross and Jennifer Lopez to Kylie Jenner, who have all donned Andrea Wazen’s strappy sandals and stilettos.

Rae, who rose to fame doing fun-to-replicate dances, opted for the Immy mules in multi-color. The fanciful footwear features mesh lined with leather  and a cone-shaped heel. She paired it with a bright yellow sweater and mom jeans. 

It’s not the first time the 20-year-old has been seen rocking an Andrea Wazen design. 

Last month, the Tik Tok star shared an Instagram Story with her 33.2 million followers in which she was spotted wearing clear pointy-toed shoes with white-strap detailing, called the Dassy PVC pumps. 

She styled the shoes with a white shirt dress from French luxury label Louis Vuitton that featured large pockets on the sides and was tied at the waist with a matching belt.

Indeed, Rae seems to be a fan of the Wazen family’s businesses. 

In recent months, she’s also been seen wearing  sunglasses by Karen Wazen Eyewear, including a pair of “Vicky” in navy blue shades from Karen’s line, which launched in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Rae isn’t the only star who has fallen head over heels for Andrea Wazen. 

US actress Emma Roberts recently donned a blush, floral Ganni dress paired with shoes by Lebanese footwear designer.

She opted for the Denver Lavender pumps, a pair of mesh sandals with an adjustable buckle strap.

“The Kissing Booth” star Joey King is also a fan. 

The 21-year-old was spotted wearing the 90s-inspired Gloria mules for a recent press event in Los Angeles. She paired the mules with a top and matching leggings from New York-based label Lirika Matoshi and a By Far bag.

Topics: Addison Rae andrea wazen

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases
Egypt condemns new Israeli West Bank settlement project
Egypt condemns new Israeli West Bank settlement project
Tik Tok star Addison Rae can’t get enough of this Lebanese label 
Tik Tok star Addison Rae can’t get enough of this Lebanese label 
Facebook says starts process of appointing Turkey representative
Facebook says starts process of appointing Turkey representative
COVID-19 problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants test positive
COVID-19 problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants test positive

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.