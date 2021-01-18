You are here

Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative

date 2021-01-18

Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative
Critics have said the law muzzles dissent from people who have turned to online platforms as Ankara has tightened its grip on mainstream media. (File/AFP)
Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative

Facebook bows to Turkish demand to name local representative
  • Facebook said that if it faces pressure on those standards or the global process for reviewing government requests it will withdraw the representative
  • Critics have said the law muzzles dissent from people who have turned to online platforms as Ankara has tightened its grip on mainstream media
ISTANBUL: Facebook has started the process of assigning a legal representative in Turkey to comply with a law governing social media companies, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said Monday.
The law, which passed in July, requires social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to maintain representatives in Turkey to deal with complaints about content on their platforms. Companies refusing to designate an official representative are subject to fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions that would make their networks too slow to use.
The local representative of social media companies would be tasked with responding to individual requests to take down content violating privacy and personal rights within 48 hours or to provide grounds for rejection. The company would be held liable for damages if the content is not removed or blocked within 24 hours.
The law also requires social media data to be stored in Turkey, raising concerns in a country where the government has a track record of clamping down on free speech.
Turkish authorities have fined the social media giant at least 40 million Turkish lira ($5.3 million) for not complying with the request to assign a representative. Advertising bans for companies who have not complied are set to begin Tuesday.
Facebook will join LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Dailymotion and the Russian social media site VKontakte in setting up legal entities in Turkey. Facebook did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Amnesty International’s Turkey campaigner Milena Buyum tweeted the law undermines freedom of expression online in a country where independent media is already curtailed .
“The consequences of compliance for human rights are huge: companies would not be able to resist arbitrary blocking/banning requests, would be compelled to provide user data,” she said.

Topics: Facebook Turkey

Twitter suspends QAnon-linked Republican lawmaker’s account

Twitter suspends QAnon-linked Republican lawmaker’s account
Updated 18 January 2021
AFP

Twitter suspends QAnon-linked Republican lawmaker's account

Updated 18 January 2021

Twitter suspends QAnon-linked Republican lawmaker's account
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene was hit with the 12-hour suspension after she tweeted claims of alleged election fraud in Georgia
Updated 18 January 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A newly elected Republican congresswoman known for promoting QAnon conspiracy theories accused Twitter of censorship on Sunday after her account was temporarily suspended for “multiple violations.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene was hit with the 12-hour suspension after she tweeted claims of alleged election fraud in Georgia, her home state.
Twitter flagged at least two tweets as “disputed” and prevented them from being shared or retweeted, saying they carried the “risk of violence.”
The lawmaker’s account was suspended due to “multiple violations of our civic integrity policy,” a Twitter spokesman said.
Greene, an ardent Donald Trump supporter, has echoed his baseless claims of rigging in the 2020 election.
She has also embraced QAnon conspiracy theories in the past and was endorsed by the president as a “future Republican star.”
QAnon followers believe that Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. They have not offered any credible evidence for it.
Greene’s suspension is the latest in a series of high-profile social media bans and lockouts in the wake of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Twitter banned Trump two days after the incident, and since then has scrubbed more than 70,000 accounts with QAnon ties.
Apple and Google have also barred downloads of Parler, a Twitter-like app popular among conservatives, and Amazon has kicked the platform off its servers.
That has outraged many Republicans, who say tech giants are infringing on their free speech.
“Americans’ rights are being stripped away and they aren’t being heard by the people they elected to represent them,” Greene said in a statement after her suspension.
“With Big Tech silencing them, they literally can’t be heard. The censorship has got to stop.”
“If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the Internet police they are now subject to false accusations of ‘inciting violence’ simply for having a conservative view,” she added.
Trump last week became the first US president in history to be impeached twice when the House of Representatives voted to charge him with inciting the January 6 mob attack on Congress.

Topics: Twitter QAnon Marjorie Taylor Greene Donald Trump US

