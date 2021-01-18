You are here

Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism

Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism
Mohammed Moussaoui (L), president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) signs a "charter of principles" next to French President Emmanuel Macron, on January 18, 2021 at the Elysee palace in Paris. (AFP)
Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism

Macron hails French Muslim charter against extremism
  • “This is a clear, decisive and precise commitment in favor of the republic,” Macron said
  • He hailed the text saying it is “a truly foundational text for relations between the state and Islam in France”
PARIS:President Emmanuel Macron praised French Muslim leaders on Monday after they agreed on a “charter of principles” aimed at combatting sectarianism and radicalized teachings blamed for a surge in jihadist attacks in France in recent years.
The charter offers “a clarification of how the Muslim community is organized,” Macron said after a meeting with representatives of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), his office said.
It will also provide a framework for a new National Council of Imams that will be responsible for vetting imams practicing in the country.
“This is a clear, decisive and precise commitment in favor of the republic,” Macron said, hailing “a truly foundational text for relations between the state and Islam in France.”
Macron had urged the council to act against “political Islam” in November after the killing of Samuel Paty, a teacher who was beheaded outside his school after showing controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed as part of a free-speech lesson.
The attack prompted a crackdown against extremist mosques and Islamist associations, along with a vigorous defense of French secularism.
The new 10-point charter “states clearly that the principles of the Muslim faith are perfectly compatible with the principles of the republic,” CFCM president Mohammed Moussaoui told journalists after the meeting.
The accord was hammered out Saturday during a meeting with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin after weeks of resistance from some CFCM members who objected to a “restructuring” of Islam to make it compatible with French law and values.
Moussaoui said all eight of the CFCM’s federations, representing various strands of Islam, approved the charter, but three had yet to sign the accord because “they need a bit more time to explain what it means to their followers,” an Elysee official said.
Hakim El Karoui, an author and expert on Islam in France, called the intention of the charter “praiseworthy,” but said it also shone a harsh light on internal tensions at the CFCM which he said consists of “five federations financed by foreign countries and three federations that are Islamist.”
El Karoui said “the charter was adopted by people whose interests clash with the text.”
Franck Fregosi, an Islam expert at research institute CNRS, said no other country, and no other religion in France, had a comparable charter.
“I’m not certain that this text, even once it gets signed, will get wide backing from Islam on the ground,” he said.
The imam of the mosque in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, Tariq Oubrou, said the charter had been developed back-to-front.
“It should be Muslim scholars and theologians who write a text and then submit it to the CFCM, not the other way around,” he said.
The charter rejects “instrumentalising” Islam for political ends and affirms equality between men and women, while denouncing practices such as female circumcision, forced marriages and “virginity certificates” for brides.
“No religious conviction whatsoever can be invoked as an exemption from the duties of citizens,” it states.
It also explicitly rejects racism and anti-Semitism, and warns that mosques “are not created for the spreading of nationalist speech defending foreign regimes.”
Macron has also said that authorities plan to expel the roughly 300 imams in France sent to teach from Turkey, Morocco and Algeria.
The charter accord comes as a parliamentary commission began debate Monday over a new draft law to fight “pernicious” Islamist radicalism with measures to ensure France’s strict separation of religious bodies and state in the public sphere.
The legislation would tighten rules on issues from religious-based education to polygamy, though Macron has insisted the goal is to protect all French citizens without stigmatising the country’s estimated four to five million Muslims, the largest number in Europe.

Topics: Macron France Islam extremism

UK’s youngest terrorist to be released from prison

UK’s youngest terrorist to be released from prison
UK's youngest terrorist to be released from prison

UK’s youngest terrorist to be released from prison
  • He was 14 when he acted as “organizer and adviser” of a planned attack on police in Australia
  • He was sentenced to life in jail in 2015, but will soon be released subject to strict conditions
LONDON: Britain’s youngest ever convicted terrorist will be freed from jail, a parole board has ruled, citing the progress the young man has made in detention.

At the age of 14 the man, identified only as RXG, was convicted of inciting terrorism abroad and jailed for life for his role as “organizer and adviser” in a plot to kill police officers at Australia’s Anzac Day in 2015.

A court that year heard that RXG had been recruited by Daesh propagandist Abu Khaled Al-Cambodi, and had gone on to send thousands of messages to 19-year-old jihadist Sevdet Besim in Australia, encouraging him to behead or use a car to kill officers at the parade.

Besim remains in jail, where he is expected to serve at least seven and a half years for his role in the plot, which was foiled when British officers alerted their Australian counterparts after finding material on RXG’s phone.

During his sentencing, the British Parole Board pointed out “risk factors” that RXG displayed at the time of the offense, including “not coping well with feelings of anger, being manipulative, not being open and honest with people, his lack of maturity, obsessional behaviour, the influence on him of associates, unhelpful beliefs and extremist views, his radicalisation and his affiliation with ISIS (Daesh).”

But when justifying his release, the board said he had since been diagnosed with autism and worked hard to “address his offending behaviour, his understanding of Islam and to develop his level of maturity.”

It added: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in detention, and the evidence presented at the hearings, the panel was satisfied that RXG was suitable for release.”

On release, he will be subject to heavy restrictions on his residence, movement, online communications and in-person affiliations.

RXG’s identity will remain a secret for his whole life, because identifying him would put him at risk of “serious harm,” the judge said.

Topics: Daesh Abu Khaled Al-Cambodi Sevdet Besim Australia Anzac Day

