You are here

  • Home
  • Long COVID could depend on severity of early infection: Study

Long COVID could depend on severity of early infection: Study

The speed at which a person’s immune system responds to infection with COVID-19 plays a key role in determining the disease’s long-term severity, according to a new UK study. (Reuters/File Photo)
The speed at which a person’s immune system responds to infection with COVID-19 plays a key role in determining the disease’s long-term severity, according to a new UK study. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/765dd

Updated 18 January 2021
Arab News

Long COVID could depend on severity of early infection: Study

The speed at which a person’s immune system responds to infection with COVID-19 plays a key role in determining the disease’s long-term severity, according to a new UK study. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • ‘This finding could have major implications as to how the disease needs to be managed’
Updated 18 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The speed at which a person’s immune system responds to infection with COVID-19 plays a key role in determining the disease’s long-term severity, according to a new UK study.

Researchers from Cambridge University studied 207 people who tested positive for COVID-19 over three months, finding that subjects with mild or no symptoms offered a rapid, strong immune response soon after infection.

The 207 people in the experiment ranged from asymptomatic healthcare workers to patients requiring ventilation. 

The team analyzed blood samples taken regularly over three months, and compared them with others taken from 45 healthy people.

The healthiest in the study produced anti-virus cells in larger numbers than the patients with severe COVID-19 infections. The first group also developed immunity cells within the first week of infection.

But the people with severe cases who required hospitalization were found to have an impaired immune response, which frustrated the body’s attempts to fight the virus, leading to more severe infection.

This weakened response to COVID-19 is characterized by inflammation of several organs, which starts right after a person catches the disease. 

Scientists say abnormalities in immune cells could explain the slower response to viral infection as well as the organ inflammation.

These two crucial factors could contribute to the severity of the disease and the phenomenon known as long COVID, where people feel symptoms and have health issues many months after contracting and recovering from the virus.

“Our evidence suggests that the journey to severe COVID-19 may be established immediately after infection, or at the latest around the time that they begin to show symptoms,” said Dr. Paul Lyons, a Cambridge academic and senior co-author of the study.

“This finding could have major implications as to how the disease needs to be managed, as it suggests we need to begin treatment to stop the immune system causing damage very early on, and perhaps even pre-emptively in high-risk groups screened and diagnosed before symptoms develop.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus COVID-19 ‘Long COVID’

Related

Alarming study reveals effects of long COVID
World
Alarming study reveals effects of long COVID
‘Long COVID’ could be 4 syndromes: UK study
World
‘Long COVID’ could be 4 syndromes: UK study

Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners

Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago

Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners

Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners
  • Taliban spokesman says first vice president wants to sabotage the peace talks
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday demanded the execution of Taliban prisoners as violence surges in the country in spite of US-sponsored talks between the government and the militants.

Under mounting US pressure and following months of delay, Kabul released last summer thousands of Taliban prisoners from its custody as part of the landmark accord between the group and Washington.

But now there has been a spike in arrests of suspected Taliban fighters linked with recent attacks.

“These arrests should be executed so that it becomes a lesson for others,” Saleh told a routine security meeting in Kabul.

“The arrested like nightingales admit (to conducting attacks), but their all hope is that they will be freed one day without real punishment … any terrorist detainee should be executed.”

Known as the staunchest anti-Taliban leader in government and consistently opposed to talks with the Taliban, Saleh said he would raise his demand for the executions in the High Council of the Judiciary. His spokesman, Rezwan Murad, said the first vice president has also shared his demand with President Ashraf Ghani.

“Currently, around 1,000 Taliban prisoners have been sentenced to capital punishment,” Prison Administration spokesman in Kabul, Farhad Bayani, told Arab News.

“Such news is provoking, he wants to sabotage the process of talks,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, when reached by Arab News for reaction to Saleh’s push.

“We will severely take the revenge of any type of inhuman and cruel treatment of our prisoners.”

The Afghan government was excluded from the US and Taliban deal signed last February in Doha, which as per the agreement is also hosting the current peace talks between Kabul and the insurgents.

In spite of the ongoing talks, violence has surged in Afghanistan and both the government and the Taliban accuse each other for its escalation.

Hundreds of civilians have lost their lives in the violence, which has displaced tens of thousands of people since the February deal, while Kabul has endured a resurgence in assassination attacks and magnet bombs.

Prior to Saleh, some residents and lawmakers also demanded the executions of Taliban members suspected of being behind major attacks. Heather Barr, interim co-director for Human Rights Watch, told Arab News: “Human Rights Watch opposes the use of the death penalty under all circumstances. It is a uniquely cruel and irreversible punishment and we are glad to see that there has been some global progress towards abolition of the death penalty.”

She added: “Afghanistan has already seen so much violence and death and continues to experience this violence every day. There is an urgent need for accountability for the many human rights violations that have been inflicted during Afghanistan’s many years of war, but executions will not bring the justice Afghans so badly need.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban prisoners Amrullah Saleh

Related

Special Taliban accused as two female Afghan judges are shot dead in central Kabul
World
Taliban accused as two female Afghan judges are shot dead in central Kabul

Latest updates

Overdue business rents waived by Saudi court
Overdue business rents waived by Saudi court
Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners
Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners
Conjoined Pakistani twins get ‘new life’ following rare separation surgery
Conjoined Pakistani twins get ‘new life’ following rare separation surgery
Drive helps SMEs enter Saudi market
Drive helps SMEs enter Saudi market
Crypto-miners take down Iran electric grids, prompting crackdown
Cryptocurrency mining is a process in which specialized computers complete progressively more difficult calculations to verify transactions and thereby produce cryptocurrencies, the most popular of which is Bitcoin. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.