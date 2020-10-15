You are here

‘Long COVID’ could be 4 syndromes: UK study

“Long COVID” refers to people suffering from recurring symptoms months after they first contracted the coronavirus. Pictured, a colorized scanning electron micrograph of apoptotic cell infected with novel coronavirus. (NIAID/File Photo)
  • Term refers to people suffering from recurring symptoms months after initial infection
  • ‘The list of symptoms is huge and covers every part of the body and brain’
LONDON: The phenomenon known as “long COVID” could be a combination of four different syndromes affecting the body at the same time, according to a study by the UK’s National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). 

“Long COVID” refers to people suffering from recurring symptoms months after they first contracted the virus. The NIHR study said some 60,000 people could be living with “long COVID” in the UK.

Researchers say those still suffering from symptoms after seven months of infection could be under the grip of post-viral fatigue syndrome, post-intensive care syndrome, permanent organ damage and long-term COVID syndrome.

There is no evidence to suggest that children are exempt from “long COVID,” or that people who were asymptomatic or avoided serious health problems with the virus will not suffer the long-term complications. The symptoms of “long COVID” include “brain fog,” stress and anxiety.

The study’s author Dr. Elaine Maxwell said patients can experience a “rollercoaster of symptoms” that “move around the body.” 

She added: “The list of symptoms is huge and covers every part of the body and brain. We believe that the term ‘long COVID’ is being used as a capsule for more than one syndrome, possibly up to four. People without a clear diagnosis told us they’re often not believed by health services.”

She said there “are people who never had any support in hospital, never had a test, have no record of ever having had COVID, except their own personal history. They may be suffering far more than somebody who was ventilated for several weeks.”

Maxwell added that the number of people with long-term COVID-19 symptoms is likely to increase amid the return of heavy hospitalizations and a “second spike” of infections.

BAKU/YEREVAN: Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank further on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching new attacks.
Armenia accused Turkey of blocking flights carrying emergency aid from using its airspace, and Azerbaijan's president warned of "new victims and new bloodshed" from fighting over the mountain enclave that broke out on Sept. 27.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev demanded that Armenia "halt attempts to capture liberated territories back" and said his country would take all regions of Nagorno-Karabakh if Armenia "acts negatively."
Last Saturday's ceasefire, aimed at letting the sides swap detainees and bodies of those killed in the clashes, has had little impact on the fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
In the deadliest flare-up since a 1990s war killed about 30,000 people, 604 Nagorno-Karabakh defence personnel have been killed, ethnic Armenian authorities say.
On Thursday, three Azeri civilians were killed and three were wounded during a funeral in Azerbaijan's Terter region when an artillery shell fell on a cemetery, presidential aid Hikmet Hajiyev said on Twitter.
That would add to Azeri estimates provided on Wednesday that 43 civilians had so far been killed. Baku does not disclose military casualties. The prosecutor's office said earlier on Thursday that two civilians had been wounded in shelling of the Aghdam area.
The Armenian prosecutor-general's office said Azeri drones had killed two soldiers in the Vardenis region of Armenia on Wednesday, raising the Armenian military death toll to five. The servicemen were not involved in military action, it said.
A tweet from Nagorno-Karabakh's ombudsman accused Azerbaijan of using heavy rockets to target civilian infrastructure in the town of Stepanakert.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
International organisations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, have warned that the conflict, coming on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, could leave tens of thousands of people in need of aid over coming months.
Zareh Sinanyan, Armenian High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, said the delivery of 100 tonnes of aid from the United States was being delayed as Turkey had prohibited Armenia-bound humanitarian aid flights over its airspace.
Armenia's civil aviation committee was told on Wednesday the Qatar Airways flight from Los Angeles was cancelled but gave no reasons, said the committee's head, Tatevik Revazyan.
"We have grounds to claim that Turkey closed the air route deliberately," Revazyan told Reuters, adding alternative routes over Russia or Georgia were being sought.
Turkey's foreign ministry, which handles airspace issues, was not immediately available to comment.
Aside from humanitarian concerns, fears are growing of Russia and Turkey being sucked in. Turkey's military exports to its ally Azerbaijan have risen six-fold this year, data shows, and Armenia has a defence pact with Russia.
In a phone call on Wednesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed concerns about the participation of Middle East fighters in the conflict, though Turkey and Azerbaijan deny the presence of such fighters.
The fighting is also close to Azeri pipelines which carry natural gas and oil to international markets. Aliyev accused Armenia on Wednesday of trying to attack the pipelines, a charge that Armenia denied.

