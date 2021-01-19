Singer Jessie J sparkles in Egyptian jewelry label Ammanii

DUBAI: Jewelry designer Amany Shaker left Egypt over 30-years-ago after finishing up a psychology degree to work in an international NGO in Los Angeles, which became her second home. In 2015, she did a complete career 360, when she decided to launch her own jewelry line Ammanii, a play on her first name, “from the desire to tell stories and untie women while transcending cultural barriers.” Having lived in eight different countries and worked with a global NGO for nearly two decades, Shaker combined her background in peace building and conflict resolution with her passion for jewelry design by creating timeless pieces.

Each piece is meticulously handmade in Hong Kong and the jewels are primarily crafted with silver and semi-precious stones, a nod to her native country, where Ancient Egyptians considered silver to be more precious than gold.

Shaker’s handcrafted rings, necklaces and bracelets have been worn by actresses Emma Roberts and Shay Mitchell, among others.

The Cairo and Los Angeles-based label was recently picked up by “Eastwave,” a new virtual pop-up supporting established and emerging designers from the Middle East and North Africa. The digital and physical platform, which launched in August, features a curated selection of brands spanning from ready-to-wear, accessories and jewelry, including Egyptian handbags label Aliel, Lebanese contemporary womenswear label Jessica K and Dubai-based jewelry brand Bil Arabi, among others.

In addition to offering a platform for Arab talent and shining a spotlight on creatives from the Middle East and North Africa, Eastwave has also helped to propel Arab designers into the wardrobes of different A-listers.

See British singer Jessie J, stepped out this week championing Ammanii’s Hand Carved Dome Ring, a Vermeil gold. hand-carved ring set with cubic zircon and blue topaz, to represent the evil eye.

The “Bang Bang” singer’s public appearance comes shortly after she took to Instagram to announce to her 9.4 million followers that as been diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, a chronic disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizziness and hearing loss.

She styled the colorful, statement ring with a crystal-infused Area top and belt, ripped denim jeans and heels from Sophia Webster.