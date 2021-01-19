You are here

  • Home
  • US says China committed ‘genocide’ against Uighur, minority groups in Xinjiang

US says China committed ‘genocide’ against Uighur, minority groups in Xinjiang

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, US. (File/Reuters)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, US. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/887mw

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

US says China committed ‘genocide’ against Uighur, minority groups in Xinjiang

US says China committed ‘genocide’ against Uighur, minority groups in Xinjiang
  • Rights groups believe at least 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking Muslims are incarcerated in camps
  • Biden's secretary of state nominee agreed with the genocide declaration
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has determined that China has committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” by repressing Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, in an embarrassing blow to Beijing a day before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office.
Pompeo said he made the move — which is certain to further strain already frayed ties between the world’s top economies — “after careful examination of the available facts,” accusing the Chinese Communist Party of crimes against humanity against the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities since at least March 2017.
“I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uighurs by the Chinese party-state,” Pompeo said in a statement.
China has been widely condemned for its complexes in Xinjiang, which it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism. It denies accusations of abuse.
The rare American determination follows intensive internal debate after Congress passed legislation on Dec. 27 requiring the US administration to determine within 90 days whether China had committed crimes against humanity or a genocide.
Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation hearing on Tuesday that he agreed with the genocide declaration. Biden’s Democratic campaign had declared, before the Nov. 3 US election, that genocide was occurring in Xinjiang.
China’s Embassy in Washington also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but last week rejected as “lies” a congressional report that said “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang.
US-China ties plummeted to their lowest level in decades during Republican President Donald Trump’s administration, and the genocide declaration will ensure an especially difficult start to the Biden administration’s relationship with Beijing.
Daniel Russel, a Biden campaign adviser and a top Asia official under Trump’s predecessor, Democratic President Barack Obama, called Pompeo’s move “the height of cynicism” and an attempt to lay “a malicious political booby trap” for Biden, who takes the oath of office on Wednesday.
Some critics have questioned Trump’s commitment to the issue after his former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of backing China’s construction of the Xinjiang camps.
ACCOUNTABILITY
The US decision does not automatically trigger any penalties, but means countries will have to think hard about allowing companies to do business with Xinjiang, a leading global supplier of cotton. Last week, Washington imposed a ban on all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang.
In his statement, Pompeo called “on all appropriate multilateral and relevant juridical bodies, to join the United States in our effort to promote accountability for those responsible for these atrocities.”
The International Criminal Court can investigate crimes of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, but China — like the United States — is not a court member, so the situation in Xinjiang would have to be referred by the UN Security Council where China could veto such a move.
An independent UN human rights panel said in 2018 that it had received credible reports that at least 1 million Uighurs and other Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang. Faith leaders, and activists have said crimes against humanity, including genocide, are taking place.
In the past 30 years, the US State Department has declared a genocide occurred in at least five situations: Bosnia in 1993, Rwanda in 1994, Iraq in 1995, Darfur, Sudan, in 2004, and in areas under Daesh control in Iraq in 2016 and 2017.
US officials said Pompeo viewed a lot of open-source reporting and evidence before making Tuesday’s declaration, but did not provide specific examples. Pompeo last year referred to a report by German researcher Adrian Zenz that China was using forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against Muslims.
His decision prompted criticism from opponents, who described it as a purely political move, citing the Trump administration’s reluctance to make the same determination for atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.
Under international law, crimes against humanity are defined as widespread and systematic, whereas the burden of proof for genocide — the intent to destroy part of a population — can be more difficult to prove.

Topics: Uighur China Mike Pompeo United States genocide

Related

US voices disgust at China boast of Uighur population control
World
US voices disgust at China boast of Uighur population control
Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out China’s Muslim Uighur minority
World
Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out China’s Muslim Uighur minority
US voices disgust at China boast of Uighur population control
World
US voices disgust at China boast of Uighur population control

Filipinos abroad cautioned on new strain of COVID-19

Filipinos abroad cautioned on new strain of COVID-19
Updated 20 January 2021
Ellie Aben

Filipinos abroad cautioned on new strain of COVID-19

Filipinos abroad cautioned on new strain of COVID-19
  • Manila brings home 400,000 overseas workers affected by the pandemic
Updated 20 January 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippines Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III reminded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to remain vigilant against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and follow the health and safety protocols of their host countries, especially with the emergence of a new and more contagious strain.

More COVID-19 infections have been recorded among Filipinos abroad, with the highest number of cases reported in the Middle East.

“There is no room for complacency. We cannot let our guard down. Despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in your country of work, the virus remains an imminent threat to your health and safety,” Bello said in a statement on Monday.

Citing a report from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO), Bello said the Middle East remains the region with “highest recorded cases of infection among OFWs at 7,844 as of Jan. 13.”

The region also has the highest number of OFW deaths due to COVID-19, reaching 619 according to the report.

On Sunday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that “Qatar reported the single biggest number of cases at 3,873, with 14 new COVID-19 infections among OFWs in the last 24 hours. Nineteen OFW casualties were recorded.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), in a report on Monday, confirmed a total of 13,591 COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad as of Jan. 18. Of the total number, 3,968 are undergoing treatment; 8,682 have recovered, while 941 died.

Based on the DFA data, countries in Europe and the Americas have over 3,000 cases with 317 deaths, while there were 2,746 OFW infections in Asia and the Pacific, with 21 deaths.

More than 400,000 overseas Filipino workers affected by the pandemic have been brought home by the government, the DOLE reported during the weekend.

Latest figures from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) showed that 8,273 OFWs were transported to their respective provinces last week alone, up from 7,895 the previous week.

In a report to Bello, OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said total repatriates who have undergone quarantine and been cleared of COVID-19 stood at 410,211 as of Jan. 16.

“After their ordeal in their country of origin, our dear OFWs were all provided accommodation, food, transportation and cash assistance by the government. Now, they are safely home with their families,” Bello said.

It is estimated that about 60,000 to 80,000 more OFWs will be repatriated this year. Those awaiting repatriation form part of the over 520,000 OFWs displaced by the pandemic.

Topics: Filipinos COVID-19

Related

Philippines extends travel ban, steps up safeguards over COVID-19 variant
World
Philippines extends travel ban, steps up safeguards over COVID-19 variant
People wearing hazmat suits for protection against COVID-19 walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
World
‘New monster’: Philippines detects COVID-19 variant

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
6th international disability conference to be held in 2022
6th international disability conference to be held in 2022
Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50% of power from renewables by 2030
Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50% of power from renewables by 2030
Don’t fall for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies, warns Muslim scholar
A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration in London in October against mandatory vaccinations. A leading Muslim scholar in Canada warned people not to believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)
Filipinos abroad cautioned on new strain of COVID-19
Filipinos abroad cautioned on new strain of COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.