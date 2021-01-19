You are here

  • Home
  • KBW Ventures increases stake in US cellular seafood company

KBW Ventures increases stake in US cellular seafood company

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, KBW Ventures' founder and CEO, at the Milken Institute. (Supplied)
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, KBW Ventures' founder and CEO, at the Milken Institute. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nhqk9

Updated 19 January 2021
Arab News

KBW Ventures increases stake in US cellular seafood company

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, KBW Ventures' founder and CEO, at the Milken Institute. (Supplied)
  • BlueNalu produces a variety of seafood products directly from fish cells
  • KBW Ventures invests in companies with transformative technologies and business models
Updated 19 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: KBW Ventures, the company founded by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, was among a group of backers who agreed to refinance $60 million of debt held by a Californian cellular agriculture seafood company, it was announced on Tuesday.

BlueNalu produces a variety of seafood products directly from fish cells. In addition to the latest debt financing, it previously raised $4.5 million in early 2018 and $20 million in 2020.

The San Diego company aims to use the funding to open a 40,000 square foot pilot production facility as part of its bid to launch a pilot program and eventually distribute its products across the US.

“The team at BlueNalu is driven to produce cell-based seafood products that are healthy for consumers, humane for animals, sustainable for our planet and provide increased food security to each nation in which we go to market,” said Lou Cooperhouse, BlueNalu president and CEO.

“This recent round of funding will allow us to continue advancing our mission and the next phase of our commercialization plans, while we continue to develop strategic partnerships that we expect will provide us with global market reach during the coming years.”

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, added: “We have increased our stake in BlueNalu by investing for the second time. Our commitment to inject further capital is based on the company’s impressive forward roadmap, detailing a clear path to ramping up production and bringing its first product to market at this crucial period in the pandemic. KBW Ventures is pleased to play a role in the largest round ever for a cell-based seafood company, aligning ourselves with mission-driven businesses that seek to solve the world’s food security issues sustainably.”

Amir Feder, BlueNalu’s CFO, said the company is confident it can penetrate the lucrative $200 billion global seafood market and that it is in the process of signing up a series of international strategic partners.

Last month, KBW Ventures also increased its investment in a Singapore-based biotech company aiming to produce lab-grown dairy products. TurtleTree Labs raised $6.2 million as part of its latest round of funding. Besides KBW Ventures, other investors included Green Monday Ventures, Eat Beyond Global and Verso Capital.

Founded in 2019, TurtleTree Labs, which has offices in San Francisco and Singapore, will use the funds to accelerate research and production of functional, bioactive proteins and complex sugars found in human milk.

The company hopes these will have potential benefits in gut and brain health, which can be applied to both infant and senior nutrition and offer a viable alternative to animal-based dairy products.

KBW Ventures invests in companies with transformative technologies and business models. Its other investments include the Colorado-based pet food firm Bond Pet Foods and California’s Beyond Meat.

Topics: business economy Food US Saudi Arabia

Related

Amazon looks to new food technology for home delivery
Business & Economy
Amazon looks to new food technology for home delivery
Taiwanese seafood firms granted KSA export approval
Business & Economy
Taiwanese seafood firms granted KSA export approval

Lebanon bank chief denies sending $400m abroad

Lebanon bank chief denies sending $400m abroad
Updated 19 January 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon bank chief denies sending $400m abroad

Lebanon bank chief denies sending $400m abroad
  • Swiss, EU authorities call for cooperation on money laundering probe
Updated 19 January 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank has denied allegations that its governor, Riad Salameh, transferred up to $400 million abroad along with his brother and an assistant.

The bank’s claim follows an announcement by Swiss authorities of an investigation into money transfers by Salame.

The Swiss attorney general’s office said it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in the context of a probe into “aggravated money laundering” and possible embezzlement tied to the Lebanese central bank.

Salameh has denied any wrong-doing, describing the claims as “fabrications” and “false news.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Banque du Liban said: “Salameh, as always, abides by the Lebanese and international laws in force, and cooperates with all parties concerned.”

Lebanon’s pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar newspaper said the same day that Lebanon had received an official request from EU and Swiss authorities to provide judicial assistance in an investigation into financial transfers involving Salameh.

According to the newspaper, European investigators are seeking information on bank transfers totaling $400 million made by Salameh, his brother Raja and assistant Marianne Hoayek.

Earlier in the day Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm confirmed that she had received a request from Swiss judicial authorities to cooperate on an inquiry into money transfers by Salameh.

The newspaper said: “The investigation into criminal behavior does not concern Salameh alone. Rather, it will have to do with the Banque du Liban and its affiliated institutions, especially the Finance Bank, Middle East Airlines (MEA), Intra Bank and Casino du Liban.”

President Michel Aoun and Hassan Diab, the caretaker prime minister, have been informed of the case, the newspaper said.

Al-Akhbar quoted sources, which it did not identify, saying: “The European authorities are studying Salameh’s case as part of a file that includes a long list of Lebanese personalities prepared in cooperation with France, Britain and the US, which requested the participation of the EU and demanded that the sanctions are not solely imposed by the US Treasury Department and are not only related to combating terrorist financing.”

Lebanon’s central bank described the newspaper’s claims as “groundless fabrications,” and warned of legal action in response.

A financial and banking source told Arab News: “The governor of the central bank has no legal right to transfer any funds abroad from the Banque du Liban. All transfers made through private commercial banks and all the operations of the Banque du Liban are fully monitored by the Central Council and the government commissioner at the Banque du Liban.”

The source said that when any central bank in the world makes any transfers abroad, “these are automatically under US surveillance.”

According to the source, “Lebanon usually receives requests from abroad to provide assistance based on the tax information exchange agreement.”

The source said: “I am not attempting to defend anyone. What was mentioned indicates that there is a political conflict, and what was published is part of the political war in Lebanon.”

Aoun and his team are calling for a forensic audit that covers the central bank, and parliament has approved a request to extend the audit to cover all state institutions.

The Banque du Liban is being blamed for the loss of Lebanese dollar deposits in private banks after it borrowed funds to finance Lebanese government policies.

Lebanon’s crippled banking system is at the heart of a financial crisis that erupted in late 2019. Banks have since blocked most transfers abroad and cut access to deposits, resulting in widespread anger as growing numbers of people face economic hardship.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh

Related

Lebanon signs with Pfizer for 2.1 million vaccine doses
Middle-East
Lebanon signs with Pfizer for 2.1 million vaccine doses
Lebanon patriarch tells feuding president and PM-designate to reconcile
Middle-East
Lebanon patriarch tells feuding president and PM-designate to reconcile

Latest updates

UAE confirms record 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
UAE confirms record 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
Saudi Arabia's 6th international disability conference to be held in 2022
Saudi Arabia's 6th international disability conference to be held in 2022
Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50% of power from renewables by 2030
Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50% of power from renewables by 2030
Don’t fall for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies, warns Muslim scholar
A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration in London in October against mandatory vaccinations. A leading Muslim scholar in Canada warned people not to believe conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.