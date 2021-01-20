You are here

Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first live appearance since October in online meet

Alibaba’s Jack Ma makes first live appearance since October in online meet
Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma had not appeared in public since a late-October forum in Shanghai, where he blasted China's regulatory system. (Reuters)
Reuters

Alibaba’s Jack Ma makes first live appearance since October in online meet

Alibaba’s Jack Ma makes first live appearance since October in online meet
  • Social media speculation over the whereabouts of China's highest-profile entrepreneur has swirled
  • Jack Ma had not appeared in public since a late-October forum in Shanghai
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma met 100 rural teachers in China via a live video meeting on Wednesday morning, in the businessman’s first appearance since October.
Social media speculation over the whereabouts of China’s highest-profile entrepreneur swirled this month after news reports that he missed the final episode of a TV show featuring him as a judge, amid a regulatory clampdown by Beijing on his sprawling business empire.
Ma had not appeared in public since a late-October forum in Shanghai, where he blasted China’s regulatory system in a speech that set him on a collision course with officials, leading to suspension of a $37-billion IPO of Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Group.
Tianmu News, a news portal under Zhejiang Online, which is backed by the provincial Zhejiang government, first reported that Ma had met with the teachers via a live video conference on Wednesday.
The Jack Ma Foundation said that Ma participated in the online ceremony of the annual Rural Teacher Initiative event on Wednesday. Alibaba Group also confirmed that Jack Ma attended the online event.
In the 50-second video, Ma, dressed in a navy pullover, spoke directly to the camera from a room with grey marble walls and a striped carpet. It was not clear from the video or the Tianmu News article where he was speaking from.
He addressed teachers receiving the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award, who in previous years would have attended a ceremony organized by the Jack Ma Foundation in the Chinese seaside city of Sanya.
“We cannot meet in Sanya due to the epidemic,” he said in the speech, which did not discuss his whereabouts. “When the epidemic is over, we must find time to make up for everyone’s trip to Sanya, and then we will meet again!”

Topics: Alibaba Jack Ma China

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 20 January 2021
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 20 January 2021
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

  1. Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. (Aldrees) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 121.1 million for the fiscal year 2020, down 59% year-on-year (YoY).
  2. Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund will be listed as a closed-ended investment traded fund on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), and units will begin trading from Jan. 19, 2021.
  3. Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) completed the second phase of its share buyback during the period Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020.
  4. Riyad Bank plans to establish a domestic SAR-denominated sukuk issuance program of up to SAR 10 billion.
  5. National Housing Co. (NHC) inked two financing agreements worth SAR 2 billion with Al Rajhi Bank.
  6. Aldrees’ board of directors recommended increasing the company’s capital to SAR 750 million from SAR 600 million, through distribution of 25% bonus shares (one bonus share for every four shares owned).
  7. SEDCO Capital REIT Fund will pay dividend for Q4 2020 on Jan. 21, 2021.
  8. Ataa Educational Co. signed a 52% acquisition agreement with Al Wasat National Schools for Training and Education Co. (LLC), in exchange for an in-kind share, as Ataa will transfer the ownership of a land plot to Al Wasat Schools.
  9. Wafrah for Industry and Development Co.’s board of directors approved the appointment of Mohammed Al-Mukhadab as chairman and Mohammed Al-Otaibi as deputy chairman for the new three-year term started Jan. 14, 2021.
  10. Brent crude on Wednesday declined $1.32 to reach $55.10 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased $1.21 to reach $52.36/bbl.
Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

