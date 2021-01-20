You are here

  Gold gains as US stimulus prospects weigh on dollar

Gold gains as US stimulus prospects weigh on dollar

Gold gains as US stimulus prospects weigh on dollar
Near-term gains in gold will be limited due to higher yields and some dollar strength, one economist said. (AFP file photo)
  • Spot gold gained 0.5 percent to $1,848.30 per ounce by 0239 GMT
Gold prices rose on Wednesday as expectations for a massive US stimulus to help the world’s largest economy recover from the coronavirus jolt bolstered bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge and pressured the dollar.

Spot gold gained 0.5 percent to $1,848.30 per ounce by 0239 GMT. US gold futures added 0.4 percent to $1,847.30.

Janet Yellen, US President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary nominee, at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday urged lawmakers to “act big” on coronavirus relief spending, adding that the benefits outweigh the expenses of a higher debt burden.

“Given the very dovish approach from Yellen as well as Biden’s stance towards fiscal stimulus, gold is responding to the idea of higher inflation expectations,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

Although in the near term, gains in gold will be limited due to higher yields and some dollar strength, he added.

The dollar index eased further from a four-week high hit earlier in the week, while most US Treasury yields fell after Yellen said that tax cuts enacted in 2017 for large corporations should be repealed.

Lower Treasury yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Biden will be sworn into office on Wednesday and investors will be focused on his $1.9 trillion stimulus package plan to boost the economy and speed up the vaccine distribution against COVID-19, which has claimed 400,000 deaths in the country.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus.

“Gold at $2,000 is still achievable, probably by the mid of second quarter, when a good amount of people get inoculated and there is so much cash in the system with demand almost coming back to normal, people will start looking at inflation very closely,” Lee said.

Among other precious metals, silver climbed 0.9 percent to $25.42 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.2 percent to $1,096.23 while palladium gained 0.4 percent to $2,361.79.

  • Social media speculation over the whereabouts of China’s highest-profile entrepreneur has swirled
  • Jack Ma had not appeared in public since a late-October forum in Shanghai
SHANGHAI: Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma met 100 rural teachers in China via a live video meeting on Wednesday morning, in the businessman’s first appearance since October.
Social media speculation over the whereabouts of China’s highest-profile entrepreneur swirled this month after news reports that he missed the final episode of a TV show featuring him as a judge, amid a regulatory clampdown by Beijing on his sprawling business empire.
Ma had not appeared in public since a late-October forum in Shanghai, where he blasted China’s regulatory system in a speech that set him on a collision course with officials, leading to suspension of a $37-billion IPO of Alibaba’s financial affiliate Ant Group.
Tianmu News, a news portal under Zhejiang Online, which is backed by the provincial Zhejiang government, first reported that Ma had met with the teachers via a live video conference on Wednesday.
The Jack Ma Foundation said that Ma participated in the online ceremony of the annual Rural Teacher Initiative event on Wednesday. Alibaba Group also confirmed that Jack Ma attended the online event.
In the 50-second video, Ma, dressed in a navy pullover, spoke directly to the camera from a room with grey marble walls and a striped carpet. It was not clear from the video or the Tianmu News article where he was speaking from.
He addressed teachers receiving the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award, who in previous years would have attended a ceremony organized by the Jack Ma Foundation in the Chinese seaside city of Sanya.
“We cannot meet in Sanya due to the epidemic,” he said in the speech, which did not discuss his whereabouts. “When the epidemic is over, we must find time to make up for everyone’s trip to Sanya, and then we will meet again!”

