UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID-19 and Brexit combine

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID-19 and Brexit combine
Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in annual terms after a 0.3 percent increase in November.
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID-19 and Brexit combine

UK inflation starts climb as effects of COVID-19 and Brexit combine
  • Inflation has been below the Bank of England’s 2 percent target since mid-2019
  • ‘We are going to be talking a lot more about inflation in 2021 than we did 2020’
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British inflation gathered speed in December, starting what is expected to be a climb this year as pandemic-fighting measures, Brexit and a recovery in the economy combine to push up costs for consumers and businesses.
Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in annual terms after a 0.3 percent increase in November, the Office for National Statistics said.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a rate of 0.5 percent.
A temporary easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions helped to push up air and sea fares while a rise in global oil prices made fuel more expensive and the price of clothes also rose.
Inflation has been below the Bank of England’s 2 percent target since mid-2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it close to zero as the economy tanked.
But it is likely to rise as the impact of value-added tax cuts and other emergency pandemic measures fade from the statistical comparisons, and because of Britain’s new, less open trading relationship with the European Union.
“We are going to be talking a lot more about inflation in 2021 than we did 2020,” said Jeremy Thomson-Cook, an economist at foreign exchange company Equals Group. “Both Brexit and COVID-19 are factors that have caused substantial pain for businesses and their supply chains.”
A Reuters poll of economists published last week showed inflation is likely to rise to close to the BoE’s 2 percent target by the end of this year, and some like Capital Economics think it will peak at 2.5 percent.
But economists see little pressure on the BoE to start raising interest rates from their all-time low any time soon with Britain’s economy still about 10 percent smaller than before the pandemic.
Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said a rise in unemployment after the end of the government’s job protection scheme — scheduled for April — was likely to keep a lid on domestic inflation pressures.
“The (BoE) will not need to even talk about the prospect of interest rates rising in future within the next two years,” Tombs said.
The ONS said air and sea fare prices rose last month, making transport services the biggest contributor to the increase in inflation during December.
Prices at petrol pumps rose by 1.5 pence per liter.
Clothing and footwear prices — which rose last month, unlike in December 2019 — also contributed to higher inflation.
The ONS said factory gate prices fell last month by the least in annual terms since March, down 0.4 percent, and the measure for core output prices rose by the most since September 2019, up 1.2 percent.

Topics: economy Inflation UK Britain COVID-19 Coronavirus Brexit

Emaar EC to open Rixos Emerald Shores project in 2023

Emaar EC to open Rixos Emerald Shores project in 2023
Updated 25 min 16 sec ago
Argaam

Emaar EC to open Rixos Emerald Shores project in 2023

Emaar EC to open Rixos Emerald Shores project in 2023
  • Project will also be the strategic starting point for the company to launch the city’s waterfront
Updated 25 min 16 sec ago
Argaam

Emaar The Economic City Co. (Emaar EC) has already started the planning and design work for the Rixos Emerald Shores project in addition to the development phase, Ibrahim Binaquil, senior director, head of marketing & strategic partnerships- commercial developments, said.

He pointed out that the target date for operation is Q2 2023.

The capital of the investment fund that the company signed an agreement to establish will be a mixture between the pooled capital and loans from local banks, the official added in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

He also indicated that the targeted capital that will be collected through Emaar, FTG Development and other investors that will be invited by Albilad Capital, the fund manager, is SR500 million ($133.33 million), with the rest to be financing from commercial banks.

There will be direct support from the Tourism Development Fund, Binaquil said, stressing the city’s ability to attract local or foreign investments.

He also indicated that the added value of the project for the shareholders is to enhance the city’s position as a tourist and entertainment destination on the Red Sea coast, in addition to raising the real estate value of the city’s land stock, which will positively affect the shareholder and investor. The project will also be the strategic starting point for the company to launch the city’s waterfront.

Earlier this week, Emaar EC signed a framework cooperation agreement with the Tourism Development Fund, FTG Development Co., Albilad Investment Co. and Ekofine Holding BV to establish a SAR 1.8 billion closed and private investment fund, according to data compiled by Argaam.

Topics: Emaar EC Saudi Arabia

