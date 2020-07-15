Lockdown gaming fuels rise in UK inflation rate

You are here

Japanese games giant Nintendo’s profits surged during the lockdown. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Demand spike puts games in bestseller charts despite global console shortages
LONDON: British inflation rose unexpectedly last month, spurred by rising prices for in-demand computer consoles during the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation increased to 0.6 percent in June from May’s four-year low of 0.5 percent, pushed up also by the lack of traditional summer clothing sales last month after retailers slashed prices during the lockdown earlier in the year.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for the rate to fall to 0.4 percent. Only a few had predicted an increase.

“June’s inflation figures are slightly above expectations but there remains abundant spare capacity in the economy,” said Debapratim De, senior economist at Deloitte.

“This should maintain a downward pressure on inflation, which could fall further, especially if there is a spike in unemployment later this year.”

Data published on Tuesday showed gross domestic product grew by a slower-than-expected 1.8 percent in May from April, when it slumped by 20 percent. The government’s budget forecasters said the economy could shrink by as a much as 14.3 percent this year.

An emergency cut to the VAT sales tax rate for hospitality and tourism, which took effect on Wednesday, is also likely to exert downward pressure on inflation.

Economists say inflation running well below the Bank of England’s 2 percent target leaves it under no pressure to rethink its huge stimulus push.

The coronavirus outbreak’s impact on supply chains led to shortages of game consoles around the world, just as demand spiked from people isolating at home.

In May, the Japanese computer games giant Nintendo reported a surge in profits in the first three months of the year, when many countries first entered lockdown.

“It is possible that prices have been influenced by the coronavirus lockdown changing the timing of demand and the availability of some items, particularly consoles,” the ONS said in a statement.

“However, it is equally likely to be a result of the computer games in the bestseller charts.”

Clothing and footwear prices almost held steady in June, a month which usually sees sales promotions.

The ONS said 17 percent of the items used to compile the CPI were unavailable to consumers in June because of the lockdown.

Core inflation, which excludes typically volatile prices, rose to 1.4 percent from May’s 1.2 percent.

  • The Dash Cart requires a smartphone loaded with the Amazon application
SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon has introduced a smart grocery cart that will let shoppers skip checkout queues.

Amazon’s latest cashierless shopping innovation comes as merchants and customers strive to do business while reducing risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Dash Carts that use embedded sensors and cameras to tally prices of items placed inside will debut in an Amazon grocery store to open in southern California later this year.

“It’s a new smart shopping cart that makes a quick grocery trip even quicker by allowing you to skip the checkout line,” the technology titan, which owns the Whole Foods market chain, said in a post.

“When you’re done shopping, you’ll simply exit through the store’s Amazon Dash Cart lane, and your receipt will be emailed to you.”

Each cart uses computer vision software and sensor data to identify what is put inside, showing a running total along with item descriptions and prices on a display, according to Amazon.

Using a Dash Cart requires a smartphone loaded with the Amazon application, which synchs by scanning a QR code and then charges the purchase to the credit card on file, the US-based company explained.

Amazon early this year began offering its “just walk out” technology to other retailers in a move aimed at boosting the use of the cashierless store system.

“Just Walk Out technology enables shoppers to simply enter a store, grab what they want, and just go,” the website said.

The move came shortly after Amazon launched its first full-size grocery store in Seattle using the cashierless model.

Amazon has already opened more than 20 smaller Amazon Go stores using the same system, including in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

The Go stores allow pre-registered customers to skip the cashier and allow their credit cards to be billed for their purchases, with the technology detecting what they take and return to the shelves.

