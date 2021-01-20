World leaders react to Joe Biden’s inauguration

LONDON: World leaders have been reacting to US President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.

From the Arab World, the UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa congratulated Joe Biden and wished him success. Sheikh Khalifa said he hoped their two countries would deepen their decades-long partnership and work together on pressing challenges such as global health, climate change, and violent extremism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Biden to "strengthen" a long-standing alliance between the two countries, partly in order to confront the "threat" posed by Iran.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran," Netanyahu said in a video congratulating Biden.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden following his inauguration, saying he "looks forward" to working with him on "issues that matter to us all".

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic inauguration," Johnson tweeted.

"America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he looked forward to working with the new president to fight COVID-19 and climate change.

In a statement, Trudeau said the two countries "will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone".

Vatican Pope Francis told Biden he prays God wil guide his efforts to foster understanding, reconciliation and peace in the United States and the world.

Russia on Wednesday urged US President Joe Biden's new administration to take a "more constructive" approach in talks over the extension of the New START treaty, Washington's last arms reduction pact with Moscow.

"We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."

European Commission President Urusla Von Der Leyen, tweeted saying: "The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a video statement saying: "Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez , while speak at a public event, said: "The (election) victory of Biden represents the victory of democracy over the ultra-right and its three methods, the massive deception, the national division and the abuse, even violent, of democratic institutions... Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realized he jeopardized nothing less than the world's most powerful democracy."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, speaking in parliament on Tuesday, said: "We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see ,to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion."

(with Reuters and AFP)