You are here

  • Home
  • World leaders react to Joe Biden’s inauguration
US2020Election
US2020Election

World leaders react to Joe Biden’s inauguration

US President-elect Joe Biden flanked by wife Dr. Jill Biden arriving for his inauguration as the 46th US President. (AFP)
US President-elect Joe Biden flanked by wife Dr. Jill Biden arriving for his inauguration as the 46th US President. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5tj7e

Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

World leaders react to Joe Biden’s inauguration

World leaders react to Joe Biden’s inauguration
  • Benjamin Netanyahu says looks forward to continue expanding peace between Israel and Arab world
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden following his inauguration, saying he "looks forward" to working with him
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: World leaders have been reacting to US President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.

From the Arab World, the UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa congratulated Joe Biden and wished him success.  Sheikh Khalifa said he hoped their two countries would deepen their decades-long partnership and work together on pressing challenges such as global health, climate change, and violent extremism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Biden to "strengthen" a long-standing alliance between the two countries, partly in order to confront the "threat" posed by Iran.
"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran," Netanyahu said in a video congratulating Biden.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden following his inauguration, saying he "looks forward" to working with him on "issues that matter to us all".
"Congratulations to Joe Biden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic inauguration," Johnson tweeted.
"America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he looked forward to working with the new president to fight COVID-19 and climate change.
In a statement, Trudeau said the two countries "will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone".

Vatican Pope Francis told Biden he prays God wil guide his efforts to foster understanding, reconciliation and peace in the United States and the world.

Russia on Wednesday urged US President Joe Biden's new administration to take a "more constructive" approach in talks over the extension of the New START treaty, Washington's last arms reduction pact with Moscow.
"We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."

European Commission President Urusla Von Der Leyen, tweeted saying: "The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a video statement saying: "Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez , while speak at a public event, said: "The (election) victory of Biden represents the victory of democracy over the ultra-right and its three methods, the massive deception, the national division and the abuse, even violent, of democratic institutions... Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realized he jeopardized nothing less than the world's most powerful democracy."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, speaking in parliament on Tuesday, said: "We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see ,to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion."

(with Reuters and AFP)

Topics: US2020Election Joe Biden inauguration

Related

Live Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his spouse Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington DC, January 20, 2021. (AFP)
World
LIVE: Joe Biden becomes 46th US President
Update Biden plans immediate end to Trump’s ‘travel ban’ on Muslim majority states
World
Biden plans immediate end to Trump’s ‘travel ban’ on Muslim majority states

Dhaka ready to start Rohingya return this year

Dhaka ready to start Rohingya return this year
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka ready to start Rohingya return this year

Dhaka ready to start Rohingya return this year
  • Repatriation hopes for 1.1m refugees rise after tripartite agreement
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi authorities are expecting the long-awaited repatriation of Rohingya refugees to begin this year following an agreement with Myanmar, officials in Dhaka said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh is hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims at cramped makeshift camps in Cox’s Bazar, which is considered the world’s largest refugee settlement. Most have fled violence and persecution following a military crackdown by the Myanmar army in Rakhine state in 2017.

At a tripartite meeting facilitated by China on Tuesday, Myanmar agreed to start the repatriation process, although it did not confirm a time frame.

“We can expect that it will begin in the second quarter,” Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen said after the meeting, which was attended by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Myanmar International Cooperation Deputy Minister Hau Do Suan.

“We discussed starting the Rohingya repatriation in the first quarter,” Momen told reporters. “But Myanmar said there are issues regarding logistics and physical arrangement, and addressing those will take some time.”

Similar repatriation attempts in November 2018 and August 2019 were abandoned after the refugees refused to return to their homeland, citing security concerns.

“We failed in the last two attempts,” Momen said. “We want to be successful this time. I am cautiously optimistic.”

Bangladesh has coordinated with the UN refugee agency UNHCR on a list of 840,000 Rohingyas to be repatriated.

However, during the tripartite talks, Myanmar said that it wanted to start the process with only 42,000, whom it had already verified.

“We said the number is not important here,” Momen said. “What matters is the issue of confidence among the Rohingya themselves.”

More details of the repatriation will be discussed by Bangladesh and Myanmar early in February.

Shah Rezwan Hayat, commissioner of the Bangladeshi government’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission at Cox’s Bazar, said his office is ready to start the repatriation process as soon as a date is agreed.

“We have all kinds of physical preparation to conduct a smooth repatriation process. Two transit points were fully prepared during the previous attempts,” he told Arab News on Wednesday.

Experts believe that multilateral diplomatic efforts are still needed if the repatriation is to take place and that a special task force needs to be established.

“This task force should include all the regional and international bodies, including UNHCR and IOM (International Organization for Migration),” Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former Bangladeshi envoy to China, told Arab News.

“Myanmar is planning to launch large-scale economic activities in Rakhine. The Rohingya could be employed there on priority basis,” he said, adding that the role of China in the task force would be crucial.

“If China plays the role of a guarantor monitoring all the agreed points on repatriation, the process will be a successful,” Ahmad said.

Prof. Delwar Hossain, of Dhaka University’s international relations department, told Arab News that Bangladesh should be more engaged with regional and international stakeholders to build trust among the refugees.

“The UN should be involved in the repatriation process to create confidence among the Rohingya,” he said.

Topics: Dhaka Rohingya refugees

Related

Fire destroys hundreds of homes in Rohingya refugee camp
World
Fire destroys hundreds of homes in Rohingya refugee camp

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Blowout by Rachel Maddow
What We Are Reading Today: Blowout by Rachel Maddow
Dhaka ready to start Rohingya return this year
Dhaka ready to start Rohingya return this year
India’s Muslims ‘living in fear’ amid temple funding drive
India’s Muslims ‘living in fear’ amid temple funding drive
UN: 43 Europe-bound migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya
UN: 43 Europe-bound migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya
Kevin Na joins US stars vying for 2021 Saudi International title
Kevin Na joins US stars vying for 2021 Saudi International title

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.