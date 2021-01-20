You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon lockdown extension recommended as cabbies, soldiers clash at airport

Lebanon lockdown extension recommended as cabbies, soldiers clash at airport

Lebanon lockdown extension recommended as cabbies, soldiers clash at airport
Members of the Lebanese security forces check citizens' documents at a COVID-19 checkpoint near the coastal town of Safra on the Tripoli-Beirut main highway on January 19, 2021, as Lebanon enters a second week under lockdown aimed at preventing the country's creaking healthcare system from collapsing. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2a2bt

Updated 20 January 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon lockdown extension recommended as cabbies, soldiers clash at airport

Lebanon lockdown extension recommended as cabbies, soldiers clash at airport
  • On Wednesday, taxi drivers clashed with soldiers in front of the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut
Updated 20 January 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Health Ministry’s Scientific Committee on Combating the Coronavirus Pandemic has recommended extending lockdown by at least two weeks.

In the past week, the country registered a new record for daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. More than 78,812 cases were recorded in the past 20 days, which has led doctors to conclude that Lebanon has lost control over the virus.

Sixty-one new deaths were announced on Tuesday, a record high in Lebanon. The Higher Defense Council is expected to hold an emergency session on Thursday to assess the situation.

On Wednesday, taxi drivers clashed with soldiers in front of the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut. Taxi drivers had previously blocked the road leading to the airport with their vehicles, protesting the effect of lockdown measures on their work. 

The army intervened to reopen the road. Some protesters were injured after being beaten with rifle butts.

The airport’s security command said: “Due to the lockdown and curfew in place, taxi drivers are banned from operating without permission. The current measures to transport travelers at the airport are temporary and everything will go back to normal once the lockdown is over. However, the command will not allow the airport’s security to be jeopardized for any reason.”

Bshara Al-Asmar, head of the General Labor Union, said: “As health and official authorities are insisting on extending the lockdown period, the Lebanese state, bodies and ministries must coordinate with the union, economic commissions and civil society to find a mechanism to support employees and daily workers of the private sector who are not getting paid during the lockdown, as well as daily and hourly-paid workers in the public sector, low-income and self-employed persons who depend on their daily work to earn their living.”

Al-Asmar urged officials to “expedite the government’s formation to achieve a minimum of political stability, which would pave the way for the economic reforms the country urgently needs, as poverty and unemployment have reached every Lebanese house.”

Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, director of the Hariri Governmental University Hospital, stressed “the need to adopt and abide by extremely strict containment measures and implement effective and fast measures to track down the infected persons and those who have had contact with them, instead of only focusing on the numbers of available beds in hospitals.”

Pending the decision of any lockdown extension, Hani Bohsali, head of the Syndicate of Importers of Foodstuffs in Lebanon, has called on “relevant authorities not to improvise or rush into any decisions, especially those related to food security of citizens.”

Bohsali added: “Seven days after the beginning of the lockdown, the demand of food items, especially vegetables, bread and dairy products, has dramatically decreased, which is not the result of citizens’ decreasing need as much as their inability to buy the food items they need, after they have disappeared from the shelves.”

Bohsali also shed light on the incapacity of “delivery services, especially in supermarkets across Lebanon, to meet the needs of Lebanese.”

He warned that “extending the lockdown and keeping supermarkets closed will increase citizen’s needs of foods and goods, which will eventually lead to congestion and overcrowding in supermarkets.

“This will be a similar situation to before the lockdown, risking citizens’ health again.”

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon lockdown

Related

Special Lebanon awaits February vaccine arrival as cases surge
Middle-East
Lebanon awaits February vaccine arrival as cases surge
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a legislative session, as Lebanon's parliament approved a law that paves the way for the government to ink deals for coronavirus vaccinations, at UNESCO Palace in Beirut, Lebanon January 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Lebanon approves law to import vaccines as coronavirus hits new record

UN: 43 Europe-bound migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya

UN: 43 Europe-bound migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya
Updated 21 January 2021
AP

UN: 43 Europe-bound migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya

UN: 43 Europe-bound migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya
Updated 21 January 2021
AP

CAIRO: A boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, drowning at least 43 people, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday.
The International Organization for Migration said the “tragic” shipwreck that took place a day earlier was the first maritime disaster in 2021 involving migrants seeking better lives in Europe.
In recent years, the EU has partnered with Libya’s coast guard and other local groups to stem such dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses.
The IOM said coastal security forces in Libya’s western town of Zuwara rescued 10 migrants from the shipwreck Tuesday and brought them to shore. It said the dead were all men from West African nations, according to survivors.
The migration agency said the boat left the town of Zawiya early Tuesday and capsized a few hours later after its engine stopped working amid rough seas.
In the years since the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route.
The Libyan coast guard Wednesday intercepted at least 48 migrants, including 11 children, and returned them to shore, the IOM said.
The U.N. migration and refugee agencies called for an “urgent and measurable shift in the approach” to the situation in the Mediterranean, including an end to migrant returns to “unsafe ports."
"Arbitrary arrests and arbitrary detention in the direst of conditions continue (in Libya). Many are victimized and exploited by traffickers and smugglers, held for ransom, tortured, and abused,” they said in a statement Wednesday.
An Associated Press investigation in 2019 found that militias in Libya tortured, extorted and otherwise abused migrants for ransoms in detention centers under the nose of the U.N., often in compounds that receive millions in European money, paid to Libya’s government to slow the tide of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
The IOM said in November that some 500 migrants have died trying to cross the central Mediterranean, but the actual number of people who lost their lives could be much higher, due to “the limited ability to monitor routes.”

Topics: UN Libya migrants

Related

Fire, blast at ammunition warehouse in western Libya kills 3
Middle-East
Fire, blast at ammunition warehouse in western Libya kills 3
Special Egyptian city hosts Libyan constitutional talks
Middle-East
Egyptian city hosts Libyan constitutional talks

Latest updates

UK scientists to update COVID-19 vaccine to resist new variants
UK scientists to update COVID-19 vaccine to resist new variants
Abrupt pivot to civility in post-Trump era after Biden inauguration
Abrupt pivot to civility in post-Trump era after Biden inauguration
Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry
Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry
‘No plan, no Q, nothing’: QAnon followers reel as Biden inaugurated
‘No plan, no Q, nothing’: QAnon followers reel as Biden inaugurated
Wizrah and chemise: Traditional dress of Al-Dayer coffee bean farmers
Wizrah and chemise: Traditional dress of Al-Dayer coffee bean farmers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.