Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced 4 deaths from COVID-19 and 212 new infections on Thursday. (File/SPA)
Updated 21 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 357,337
  • A total of 6,342 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 21 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 4 deaths from COVID-19 and 212 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 83 were recorded in Riyadh, 39 in the Eastern Province, 35 in Makkah, 21 in Madinah, 6 in Najran, 2 in Asir and 1 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 357,337 after 160 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,342 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations
Updated 49 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Saudi FM and Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations
  • They discussed prospects for joint cooperation and regional developments
Updated 49 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, in his office the capital Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency said on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation, in addition to regional developments, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
The Saudi minister then hosted a lunch in honor of Minister Atmar and his accompanying delegation.

