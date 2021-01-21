Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 4 deaths from COVID-19 and 212 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 83 were recorded in Riyadh, 39 in the Eastern Province, 35 in Makkah, 21 in Madinah, 6 in Najran, 2 in Asir and 1 in Jazan.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 357,337 after 160 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,342 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.