You are here

  • Home
  • Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?

Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?

Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo shoots on goal during the Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa italiana) football match between Juventus and Napoli on January 20, 2021 at the Mapei stadium - Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia. The 33rd edition of the Italian football Super Cup is played between Juventus, the winners of the 2019–20 Serie A championship, and Napoli, the winners of the 2019–20 Italian Cup (Coppa Italia). (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64ny9

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?

Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?
  • The Portuguese forward, who turns 36 next month
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal in Juventus’ 2-0 Italian Super Cup win over Napoli on Wednesday, prompting claims he is the top scorer of all time. However, doubts persist as to who actually holds the record.
With five goals for Sporting Lisbon, 118 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 85 for Juventus and 102 for Portugal, there is little debate over Ronaldo’s own tally.
The Portuguese forward, who turns 36 next month, is the undisputed holder of several records, easily the leading scorer for Real Madrid and his country, and above Lionel Messi in the Champions League goalscoring charts.
But uncertainty arises from the totals of his rivals from previous eras, with the likes of Brazilian duo Pele and Romario both claiming to have netted more than 1,000 goals.
Last month Barcelona’s Messi surpassed Pele’s recognized total of 643 goals for a single club, but Santos swiftly countered saying the three-time World Cup winner racked up 1,091 goals for them including those in friendlies.
Pele’s own Instagram bio notes he is the “Leading Goal Scorer of All Time (1,283).”
However, if just official matches are the measuring stick, the Brazilian is apparently still behind Josef Bican, who football historians calculated scored 805 goals between 1931 and 1955 playing for half a dozen clubs as well as Austria and Czechoslovakia.
“’Pepi’, as he was known, is credited with scoring 805 goals in 530 games, giving him a career average of 1.52 goals per game,” FIFA.com said in an article devoted to him last year.
Included in that number though are 27 goals for Rapid Vienna’s reserve and amateur sides, in addition to some that were scored not in official international matches.
Discounting those strikes puts Bican on 759 goals from just 495 games, although international football research website RSSSF (Rec. Sport Soccer Statistics Foundation) says data is partially missing from the 1952 season in the Czech second division.
Pele is credited with between 757 and 767 goals in competitive matches over his career, which included 92 Brazil internationals and two seasons with the New York Cosmos.
He is listed third (767) by RSSSF behind Romario, who helped Brazil to the 1994 World Cup and ended with 772 goals.
Romario celebrated reaching a “personal count” of 1,000 goals in 2007, a total comprising strikes at youth level and in friendlies and testimonials.
Other reports and statisticians suggest Romario’s official haul is just under 750 following a globetrotting career that included spells at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Flamengo, Miami FC and Adelaide United.
As for Messi, who at 33 is two years Ronaldo’s junior, he is on 719 goals for Barcelona and Argentina and will undoubtedly factor into the equation before he is done.
What is certain is that even if Ronaldo did not break the all-time record, the mark appears well within reach for a player who continues to score at a remarkable rate as he approaches his 36th birthday.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo goal record

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo to speak at Dubai International Sports Conference
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo to speak at Dubai International Sports Conference
Ronaldo COVID-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Sport
Ronaldo COVID-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams

Chiesa banishes ‘tough year’ with win at UFC Fight Island

Chiesa banishes ‘tough year’ with win at UFC Fight Island
Updated 21 January 2021
Arab News

Chiesa banishes ‘tough year’ with win at UFC Fight Island

Chiesa banishes ‘tough year’ with win at UFC Fight Island
  • No joy for Tunisian Mounir Lazzez in co-main event at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena
Updated 21 January 2021
Arab News

The second night of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Island 3’s triple-header saw American welterweight Michael Chiesa defeat countryman Neil Magny via unanimous decision after five rounds of their headline bout, but there would be no similar glory for Tunisian Mounir Lazzez and his fans at Etihad Arena. 

“It hasn’t really settled in yet, but I’m happy to be where I’m at,” Chiesa said. “The year off was tough. Stepping into a main event after a year off, I didn’t have any doubts I could achieve this. That has a lot to do with the team around me, the work they put into me and the belief they instil in me. This win is for them.”

He added that he had to ignore the feeling of fatigue in the latter rounds. “I knew to listen to my teammates. They instructed me how to push through the fatigue. After that fourth round, I was tired. He had me in that inverted triangle and fatigue was really starting to set in,” Chiesa said.

“When my coach gets in my face and tells me this next round is all about heart — it makes me want to cry right now. He said the right things to just get me off that stool and get me to push through that fifth round. That was almost my best round of the whole fight.”

Chiesa said he wants to fight two more times this year and set his sights on becoming the division’s top contender. 

“I want fights in the top five … I want to test myself. What’s the point of striving to be the best if you’re going to take the easy way to the top?” he added.

“I’d rather try to ascend the steepest peaks to get to that great view. I’m trying to be the best in the world and fight the best guys.”

In the co-main event of the night, Brazilian Warlley Alves defeated Lazzez via first-round TKO in their welterweight bout.

“I feel happy. I worked a lot. This is my moment,” said the winner. “This was my game plan, to throw kicks. I kicked him twice and he was hurt, so I kicked him again. He’s a sniper and snipers need distance. I fought him close. I’m back.”

Earlier, Ike Villanueva had stopped Vinicius Moreira with a second-round KO, and put his win down to years of hard work and never giving up.

“I had to give him the kiss of death because we were fighting for our jobs,” said the 36-year-old. “I sent him home. That’s a dream. Many fighters dream about that moment. To get a walk-off like that on the big stage, man that’s a lifetime memory. I’ve been waiting 13 years for this moment.”

In the women’s flyweight bout, Viviane Arajuo of Brazil defeated American Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision.

“She was really tough. She made me perform my best. She kept coming after me even when I was hitting her in the head,” Arajuo said.

“I’ve been training my jiu jitsu back in Brazil with my team. I’ve been training my boxing and jiu jitsu a lot. I’m so happy I won the fight. I really want to fight more this year. I want to fight someone in the top five. I want to show everyone I deserve to be in big fights.”

Meanwhile, American flyweight Matt Schnell defeated compatriot Tyson Nam via split decision.

“I felt like I was in control. It would’ve hurt my feelings if they named Tyson the winner,” he said. “I knew I’d have the speed advantage. It’s always the game plan that if they hit you once, hit them three times.”

Schnell added: “I’m interested in fun fights. I knew Tyson Nam would be a fun fight. I played it pretty conservative, tried to stay on my jab and just outwork him.”

In the other two fights on the main card, Lerone Murphy overcame Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision, while Omari Akhmedov defeated Tom Breese via second-round submission.

“My coach told me I have to finish the fight with this submission,” Akhmedov said. “I have to work ground-and-pound first and then go for it when he raises his hands. I did it probably 1,000 times in this camp, so it came naturally. Tom Breese is a good fighter, but he’s not on my level.”

In the prelims, bantamweight Ricky Simon defeated Gaetano Pirrello via second-round submission; Su Mudaerji overcame Zarrukh Adashev via unanimous decision in their flyweight bout; Dalcha Lungiambula defeated fellow middleweight Markus Perez via unanimous decision; Francisco Figueiredo edged Jerome Rivera via unanimous decision in their flyweight bout; Mike Davis defeated Mason Jones via unanimous decision; and Manon Fiorot beat Victoria Leonardo via second-round TKO in their women’s flyweight bout.

Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC legend Khabib, defeated Sergey Morozov via second-round submission.

“I’m very happy. All my hard work has paid off,” the bantamweight winner said. “I have a lot of work ahead. I have to keep working. At the beginning of the fight I didn’t know where I was. It was a bit hard to find my way. In the second round I was more relaxed and I found my way.”

Topics: UFC

Related

UFC’s Markus Perez serious despite wearing The Joker’s smile ahead of fight night
Sport
UFC’s Markus Perez serious despite wearing The Joker’s smile ahead of fight night
Ali Al-Qaisi looks to bring Jordan its first ever UFC win at Fight Island 2 in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Ali Al-Qaisi looks to bring Jordan its first ever UFC win at Fight Island 2 in Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules
Dubai shuts, fines shops for violating COVID-19 rules
Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Pakistan: China to gift half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?
Ronaldo scores 760th career goal, but is it a world record?
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry
Amazon Prime show agrees to changes after India Hindu outcry
Saudi Arabia condemns twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad
Saudi Arabia condemns twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.