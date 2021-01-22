You are here

UK variant could be less infectious than first thought

Scientists from Copenhagen’s State Serum Institute found that the mutation is 36 percent more infectious than previous variants of the coronavirus. (Reuters/File Photo)
Scientists from Copenhagen’s State Serum Institute found that the mutation is 36 percent more infectious than previous variants of the coronavirus. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Danish scientists have found mutation identified in the UK could be 36 percent more infectious, while previous estimates put it at as high as 70 percent
  • The new strain has been identified in 60 countries worldwide
LONDON: The new strain of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) identified in the UK could be less infectious than first thought, according to researchers in Denmark.

Scientists from Copenhagen’s State Serum Institute found that the mutation is 36 percent more infectious than previous variants of the virus.

That is significantly lower than the 70 percent first cited by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as the later estimation of 56 percent from London’s School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The researchers cautioned, however, that estimating infectiousness is a difficult science, and said that the true figure could be anywhere between 20 and 50 percent more infectious. 

Tyra Grove Krause, head of department at the State Serum Institute, told Danish Radio: “In our calculations, we have found that the contact number for the British variant is 1.36 times higher than the other variants.”  

However, she warned that the numbers are based on initial findings and so still remain somewhat uncertain. 

“It’s a little lower than what we’ve heard from the UK,” she said. “Still, we have to approach it with caution, because these numbers are not set in stone. They may well change as we get more data.”

The new strain has caused significant concerns in the UK government and abroad.

It has been identified in 60 countries worldwide, and 380 Danes are known to have been infected with it.

The Danish government now estimates that up to 8 percent of new cases in the country are due to the new mutation. 

Mutations are common in viruses, and many are insignificant. However, sometimes the changes to the viral code and result in them becoming more infectious, as was the case with this variant.

Topics: UK Coronavirus Denmark COVID-19 COVID-19 mutation

Family remembers ‘brilliant’ victim of UK terror attack

Joe Ritchie-Bennett was described as 'brilliant and handsome' by his brother. (Facebook)
LONDON: The family of a man killed in a terrorist attack last year have spoken on what would have been his 40th birthday, saying his life was “taken away for no reason whatsoever.”

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, from the US, was killed last year alongside two friends, James Furlong and David Wails, in Reading, UK, by terrorist Khairi Saadallah.

Libyan national Saadallah, 26, received a whole-life sentence for the stabbing attack that claimed the three lives and the attempted murder of three more, but relatives of the victims have said they will live forever with the pain he inflicted. 

Ritchie-Bennet’s brother, Robert Ritchie, said: “This terrorist just decided he had the right to cut short all of Joe's hopes and dreams, all of James's hopes and dreams, all of David's hopes and dreams, and the hopes and dreams that the Ritchie family, the Bennett family, the Furlong family and the Wails family had for Joe, James and David.”

The three men had “so much time ahead of them,” he said. “They had half, if not more, of their lives still ahead of them, and it just got taken away for no reason whatsoever, none.”

He added that his brother “was brilliant and handsome, and accepting of everyone.”

Saadallah arrived in the UK as a refugee and committed the attack just two weeks after being released early from a 17-month prison term for assaulting an emergency worker. 

The judge in his case said Saadallah had been trained to fight for the Al Qaeda aligned extremist group Ansar al Sharia in Libya — and had lied about his role in the group when he applied for asylum in the UK.

Gary Furlong, speaking on behalf of James Furlong’s family, said “serious questions need to be answered” about how Saadallah was in a position to perform the attacks that claimed his brother and his friends’ lives.

Topics: UK Reading Knife Attack Khairi Saadallah terrorism

