You are here

  • Home
  • UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO
The South African variant, which like the UK strain is believed to be more infectious. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wsstb

Updated 20 January 2021
AFP

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO
  • The South African variant, which like the UK strain is believed to be more infectious
Updated 20 January 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, 10 more than a week ago.
The South African variant, which like the UK strain is believed to be more infectious, has now been reported in 23 countries and territories, the WHO said in a statement.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine ‘100% effective’, watchdog tells media
World
Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine ‘100% effective’, watchdog tells media
Harmondsworth, near London Heathrow Airport, is another immigration removal center in the UK to suffer a COVID-19 outbreak. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK asylum-seekers locked in unsafe barracks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Kremlin says would welcome Biden’s efforts to extend New START arms control treaty

Kremlin says would welcome Biden’s efforts to extend New START arms control treaty
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin says would welcome Biden’s efforts to extend New START arms control treaty

Kremlin says would welcome Biden’s efforts to extend New START arms control treaty
  • The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads
  • A failure to extend New START could fuel a potential arms race and tensions between Moscow and Washington
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday it remained committed to extending the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States and would welcome efforts promised by the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden to reach agreement.
The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) accord, which was signed in 2010 and expires in February, limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.
“Russia and its president are in favor of preserving this agreement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “If our American colleagues will in fact demonstrate a political will to preserve this pact by extending it, this can only be welcomed.”
Biden’s choice for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday that the incoming US administration would seek to extend the pact and decide how long an extension to pursue.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last year called on Washington to extend the last major nuclear arms pact between the two countries for a year without any conditions.
A failure to extend New START could fuel a potential arms race and tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Topics: Kremlin

Related

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
World
Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
Kremlin says Navalny suffers ‘delusions of persecution’
World
Kremlin says Navalny suffers ‘delusions of persecution’

Latest updates

Kremlin says would welcome Biden’s efforts to extend New START arms control treaty
Kremlin says would welcome Biden’s efforts to extend New START arms control treaty
WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’
WEF: Coronavirus to remain ‘clear and present danger’
World leaders welcome US transfer of power
World leaders welcome US transfer of power
Biden plans immediate end to Trump’s ‘travel ban’ on Muslim majority states
Biden plans immediate end to Trump’s ‘travel ban’ on Muslim majority states
GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars
GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.