GENEVA: The UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, 10 more than a week ago.
The South African variant, which like the UK strain is believed to be more infectious, has now been reported in 23 countries and territories, the WHO said in a statement.
UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO
https://arab.news/wsstb
UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO
- The South African variant, which like the UK strain is believed to be more infectious
GENEVA: The UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, 10 more than a week ago.