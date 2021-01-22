You are here

UN treaty banning nuclear weapons hailed as a milestone

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the TPNW as "an important step toward a world free of nuclear weapons." (AFP/File Photo)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the TPNW as “an important step toward a world free of nuclear weapons.” (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN treaty banning nuclear weapons hailed as a milestone

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the TPNW as “an important step toward a world free of nuclear weapons.” (AFP/File Photo)
  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes it as ‘important step toward a world free of nuclear weapons’
  • Treaty signed by 86 nations and ratified by 51 — but none of the world’s nuclear powers have signed up as yet
Updated 22 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN celebrated a milestone on Friday as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) came into force. It is the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty in more than 50 years.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the moment as “an important step toward a world free of nuclear weapons.” He added that it reflects the global support for a multilateral approach to nuclear disarmament.

So far, however, none of the nine countries that are known or believed to have nuclear weapons — the US, UK, Russia, China, France, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea — have signed up to the new accord.

Neither has it been ratified by NATO members, nor by Australia, Japan and South Korea, who rely on nuclear weapons to guarantee their security.

The TPNW, which was adopted by the General Assembly in July 2017, builds on the provisions of the 1970 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Signatories agree not to “develop, test, produce, acquire, possess, stockpile, use or threaten to use nuclear weapons.”

It is also the first treaty that requires signatories to provide assistance to the victims of nuclear weapons. It also calls on nations to remedy environmental contamination caused by the use of such weapons.

The TPNW was approved by 122 nations at the UN General Assembly in 2017 but only in October 2020 did it secure the 50 ratifications it needed to come into force. Nations that ratify it are bound by its provisions.

In a video message, Guterres praised the states that have ratified the treaty. He also highlighted the “instrumental role of civil society in advancing the TPNW’s negotiation and entry into force.”

Chief among the activists campaigning for implementation of the treaty has been the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which was founded in 2007 and awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.

Beatrice Fihn, the organization’s executive director, hailed the implementation of the TPNW as “a new chapter for nuclear disarmament. Decades of activism have achieved what many said was impossible: nuclear weapons are banned.”

Guterres also paid tribute to the victims of nuclear weapons for the role they played in the implementation of the treaty.

“The survivors of nuclear explosions and nuclear tests offered tragic testimonies and were a moral force behind the treaty,” he said. “Its entry into force is a tribute to their enduring advocacy.”

He added that he will use the treaty to guide UN’s response as the organization prepares for the first official meeting of the states that have ratified it.

Guterres urged all nations to continue to work to rid the world of nuclear weapons, which he said “pose growing dangers,” and to avoid the catastrophes they cause to human life.

“The elimination of nuclear weapons remains the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations,” he added.

Eighty-six countries have signed the TPNW to date, and 51 have ratified it. It now becomes part of international law.

Last October, ICAN noted that “once the treaty comes into force, all (states that are party to it) will need to follow through on their promises, and abide by its prohibitions.”

Topics: United Nations denuclearization Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Austin wins Senate confirmation as first Black Pentagon chief

In this file photo taken on March 8, 2016 Army General Lloyd Austin III, commander of the US Central Command, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, DC. (AFP/File Photo)
In this file photo taken on March 8, 2016 Army General Lloyd Austin III, commander of the US Central Command, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, DC. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 January 2021
AP

Austin wins Senate confirmation as first Black Pentagon chief

In this file photo taken on March 8, 2016 Army General Lloyd Austin III, commander of the US Central Command, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, DC. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The 93-2 vote gave President Joe Biden his second Cabinet membe
  • Austin's confirmation was complicated by his status as a recently retired general
Updated 22 January 2021
AP

WASHINGTON DC: Lloyd J. Austin, a West Point graduate who rose to the Army's elite ranks and marched through racial barriers in a 41-year career, won Senate confirmation Friday to become the nation's first Black secretary of defense.
The 93-2 vote gave President Joe Biden his second Cabinet member; Avril Haines was confirmed on Wednesday as the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence. Biden is expected to win approval for others on his national security team in coming days, including Antony Blinken as secretary of state.
Biden is looking for Austin to restore stability atop the Pentagon, which went through two Senate-confirmed secretaries of defense and four who held the post on an interim basis during the Trump administration.
Austin's confirmation was complicated by his status as a recently retired general. He required a waiver of a legal prohibition on a military officer serving as secretary of defense within seven years of retirement. Austin retired in 2016 after serving as the first Black general to head US Central Command. He was the first Black vice chief of staff of the Army in 2012 and also served as director of the Joint Staff, a behind-the-scenes job that gave him an intimate view of the Pentagon's inner workings.
The House and the Senate approved the waiver Thursday, clearing the way for the Senate confirmation vote.
Austin, a large man with a booming voice and a tendency to shy from publicity, describes himself as the son of a postal worker and a homemaker from Thomasville, Georgia. He has promised to speak his mind to Congress and to Biden.
At his confirmation hearing Tuesday, Austin said he had not sought the nomination but was ready to lead the Pentagon without clinging to his military status and with full awareness that being a political appointee and Cabinet member requires “a different perspective and unique duties from a career in uniform.”
As vice president, Biden worked closely with Austin in 2010-11 to wind down US military involvement in Iraq while Austin was the top US commander in Baghdad. American forces withdrew entirely, only to return in 2014 after Daesh captured large swaths of Iraqi territory. At Central Command, Austin was a key architect of the strategy to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria.
Biden said in December when he announced Austin as his nominee that he considered him “the person we need at this moment,” and that he trusts Austin to ensure civilian control of the military. Critics of the nomination have questioned the wisdom of making an exception to the law against a recently retired military officer serving as defense secretary, noting that the prohibition was put in place to guard against undue military influence in national security matters.
Only twice before has Congress waived the prohibition — in 1950 for George C. Marshall during the Korean War and in 2017 for Jim Mattis, the retired Marine general who served as President Donald Trump's first Pentagon chief.
Austin has promised to surround himself with qualified civilians. And he made clear at his confirmation hearing that he embraces Biden's early focus on combatting the coronavirus pandemic.
"I will quickly review the department’s contributions to coronavirus relief efforts, ensuring we are doing everything we can — and then some — to help distribute vaccines across the country and to vaccinate our troops and preserve readiness,” he told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Under questioning by senators, Austin pledged to address white supremacy and violent extremism in the ranks of the military — problems that received relatively little public attention from his immediate predecessor, Mark Esper. Austin promised to “rid our ranks of racists,” and said he takes the problem personally.
“The Defense Department’s job is to keep America safe from our enemies,” he said. “But we can’t do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks.”
Austin said he will insist that the leaders of every military service know that extremist behavior in their ranks is unacceptable.
“This is not something we can be passive on,” he said. “This is something I think we have to be active on, and we have to lean into it and make sure that we’re doing the right things to create the right climate.”
He offered glimpses of other policy priorities, indicating that he embraces the view among many in Congress that China is the “pacing challenge,” or the leading national security problem for the US.
The Middle East was the main focus for Austin during much of his Army career, particularly when he reached senior officer ranks.

Topics: US Pentagon Lloyd Austin US President Joe Biden

