You are here

  • Home
  • Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks

Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks
A steep slump in business activity in January puts the pandemic-hit UK economy on course to contract sharply in the first quarter of 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/by5tb

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks

Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks
  • Raft of economic data highlights worsening situation for Europe amid fresh recession fears
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: World stock markets retreated Friday as investors fretted about the economic impact of fresh virus shocks.

A raft of economic data highlighted the worsening situation for Europe, which is on course for a double-dip recession as new COVID-19 lockdowns hit hard.
After a mini boost for equities earlier in the week as US President Joe Biden took office, stock markets are also heading lower again as concerns mount that his $1.9 trillion rescue plan could hit hurdles.
The dollar climbed, while oil prices tumbled more than 2 percent.
Sterling, which Thursday hit a three-year high against the dollar on optimism over a UK vaccine rollout, then declined heading into the weekend on fresh recession expectations.
“The optimism of earlier in the week has evaporated,” noted Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.
“Weaker... (data) readings and the prospect of a total UK travel ban have seen the leisure and travel sectors hit, as the outlook for the global economy continues to darken.”
European and Asian losses came despite a broadly positive lead from Wall Street on Thursday, where the Nasdaq fired to another record along with the S&P 500, though the Dow inched slightly lower.
The rises were helped by a series of upbeat US economic readings.
But European data released on Friday was far less optimistic.
A slowdown in eurozone business activity accelerated in January, making a new recession almost certain as COVID-19 continues to batter the 19-nation economy.
The closely watched PMI index compiled by IHS Markit is considered the earliest indicator of the state of the economy and the latest reading confirmed fears that the year-old virus crisis is still going strong.
“A double-dip recession for the eurozone economy is looking increasingly inevitable as tighter COVID-19 restrictions took a further toll on businesses in January,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.
The outlook was the same for Britain after its private sector activity was shown to have shrunk this month.
“A steep slump in business activity in January puts the locked-down UK economy on course to contract sharply in the first quarter of 2021, meaning a double-dip recession is on the cards,” Williamson added.
Data on US manufacturing and services sector activity along with figures on existing home sales were due to be released after trading gets under way in New York.
Wall Street traded lower, meanwhile, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite coming off their record highs. The Dow shed 0.7 percent.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions
Business & Economy
Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions
Iran: Oil product exports hit record high despite US sanctions
Business & Economy
Iran: Oil product exports hit record high despite US sanctions

Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions

Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions
Photo/Supplied
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions

Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions
  • Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch said he was optimistic about demand recovery through this year, as rivals Halliburton and Baker Hughes have noted, giving investors hope the oil downturn is nearing an end
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Schlumberger on Friday joined rivals in predicting a steady recovery in the oil industry this year after the world’s top oilfield services provider’s fourth quarter results beat estimates, aided partly by growing drilling demand.
Easing of COVID-19 related restrictions has propelled oil demand and prices, which remain steady since a late-2020 rebound from historic lows. Brent crude, which averaged at $45 per barrel in the last quarter of 2020, hovered around $55 on Friday.
Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch said he was optimistic about demand recovery through this year, as rivals Halliburton and Baker Hughes have noted, giving investors hope the oil downturn is nearing an end.
The stage is set “for oil demand to recover to 2019 levels no later than 2023, or earlier as per recent industry analysts’ reports,” Le Peuch said.
In light of the demand recovery, the company forecast capital investments this year of between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion, a slight improvement at the midpoint of the range from last year’s $1.5 billion.

FASTFACT

Schlumberger posted total fourth quarter revenue of $5.53 billion. It’s the first quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue for the company since the third quarter of 2019.

Le Peuch, who took over the top job at Schlumberger in 2019 and has since undertaken a massive cost cutting program, said spending and activity momentum in North America will continue through the first half, while international spending will increase from the second quarter.
Schlumberger posted total fourth quarter revenue of $5.53 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.25 billion. It’s the first quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue for the company since the third quarter of 2019.
Net income excluding charges and credits came in at 22 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, which also beat estimates of 17 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data, aided in part by a massive cost cutting program.

 

 

Topics: Schlumberger

Related

Iran: Oil product exports hit record high despite US sanctions
Business & Economy
Iran: Oil product exports hit record high despite US sanctions
Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months
Business & Economy
Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months

Latest updates

Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks
Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks
Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions
Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions
What We Are Reading Today: Four Kings
What We Are Reading Today: Four Kings
Safety fears hamper India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive
Safety fears hamper India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive
Families of Indonesia jet crash victims hold memorial at sea
Families of Indonesia jet crash victims hold memorial at sea

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.