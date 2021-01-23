You are here

Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020

Saudi unemployment rate down to 14.9% in Q3 2020
The total number of employed persons across the Kingdom stood at 13.46 million in Q3 2020. (File/Shutterstock)
  • The total number of employed persons across the Kingdom stood at 13.46 million in Q3 2020
  • The Saudi labor market and economy are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
The unemployment rate among Saudis decreased to 14.9 percent in Q3 2020 from 15.4 percent in Q2 2020, compared to 11.8 percent in Q1 2020, according to data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.

In addition, unemployment rate among males and females stood at 7.9 percent and 30.2 percent, respectively in the same period.

Meanwhile, unemployment rate among all residents (15 years and above) dropped from 9 percent from 8.5 percent by the end of Q3 2020.

The Saudi labor market and economy are still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of employed persons across the Kingdom stood at 13.46 million in Q3 2020. Males accounted for 82 percent, or 10.97 million of total labor force, while females represented 18 percent, or 2.49 million.

Meanwhile, employed expats accounted for nearly 10.20 million, representing 75.8 percent of the total employees, while nationals accounted for 24.1 percent, or 3.25 million.

A total of 8.50 million workers, or 63.2 percent of total labor force, are subject to the regulations of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), while 9.4% percent are subject to the rules of the Civil Service.

Meanwhile, 27.3 percent of total labor force represents domestic workers.

Copper slips as China’s coronavirus outbreak raises demand fears

Copper slips as China’s coronavirus outbreak raises demand fears
LONDON: Copper fell on Friday alongside stock markets and oil prices as poor economic data and new coronavirus restrictions in China, the world's biggest raw materials consumer, weakened the outlook for economic growth and demand.
But losses eased after U.S. factory figures showed activity surging to its highest level in nearly 14 years in early January.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2 percent at $8,005 a tonne at 1700 GMT, off an earlier low of $7,864.50.

The metal reached an eight-year high of $8,238 on Jan. 8.
"We are just hitting the buffers here," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. "Commodities had a phenomenal run, and that just screams correction."
A coronavirus outbreak in China and the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday may curb industrial activity.

This and slow progress suppressing the virus in Europe and the United States are forcing investors to reassess copper's near-term outlook, he said.
But many analysts, including Hansen, say supply will tighten as the year progresses, pushing prices higher.

