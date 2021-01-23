You are here

  • Home
  • UK regulator, vaccine makers discuss virus variants

UK regulator, vaccine makers discuss virus variants

UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants. (AFP/File Photo)
UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bcf42

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UK regulator, vaccine makers discuss virus variants

UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants. (AFP/File Photo)
  • AstraZeneca says work begun on modified jab as government sounds alarm
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants emerging around the world.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that “there was no evidence that vaccines failed to work against new variants,” but that it had made the issue a priority.

AstraZeneca, which partnered with Oxford University to manufacture a vaccine, said scientists had begun work on a modified vaccine in case it was necessary.

A spokesman said: “It is known that viruses constantly change through mutation, leading to the emergence of new variants.

“These changes are being monitored closely by scientists.

“The University of Oxford and labs across the world are carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine effectiveness, and starting the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted vaccines if these should be necessary.”

Public Health England’s Porton Down laboratory and specialist academic facilities are now researching whether available vaccines are less effective against new coronavirus variants, including those detected in the UK and South Africa.

Studies have suggested that antibodies from former patients and vaccine recipients are still effective against the B117 variant found in the UK, but the 501Y.v2 variant from South Africa could be more resistant. The protective effect of T-cells, which are induced by vaccines and previous coronavirus infections, is also important, but is still being investigated.

“We have no evidence that the vaccines being used do not work against the new coronavirus strains, but we are making this issue a priority,” an MHRA spokesperson said.

“We are in discussion with vaccine manufacturers on potential modifications that may be needed for current vaccines to be effective against new variants, if required.”

Due to the evolutionary nature of viruses, the emergence of new variants has been expected, as has the need for vaccines to be updated.

Influenza vaccines are updated each year to match forms of the flu ahead of time. A decision on the correct flu vaccine to produce takes place around February. Production and testing then takes several months, with a license given only when regulators have reviewed quality, safety and efficacy data.

The MHRA is meeting with its independent expert working group of the Commission on Human Medicines as part of decisions regarding the regulation of vaccines. “Bridging studies” will likely be necessary to give regulators confidence that modifications will not compromise safety.

The spokesperson said: “We can say at this stage that it is unlikely that a full new approval process will be needed.

“No vaccine will be authorized for supply in the UK unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness are met.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Related

UK imams mobilize to counter COVID-19 vaccine disinformation
World
UK imams mobilize to counter COVID-19 vaccine disinformation
Russia’s RDIF signs vaccine production deal with Turkey
Middle-East
Russia’s RDIF signs vaccine production deal with Turkey

UK imams mobilize to counter COVID-19 vaccine disinformation

UK imams mobilize to counter COVID-19 vaccine disinformation
Updated 23 January 2021
AFP

UK imams mobilize to counter COVID-19 vaccine disinformation

UK imams mobilize to counter COVID-19 vaccine disinformation
  • A report from the scientific committee advising the government showed stronger mistrust of vaccines among ethnic minorities than the rest of the UK population
  • Imams are pushing back in particular at fears among Britain’s estimated 2.8 million Muslims that the vaccines contain pork gelatin or alcohol
Updated 23 January 2021
AFP

LONDON: Imams across Britain are helping a drive to dispel coronavirus disinformation, using Friday sermons and their influential standing within Muslim communities to argue that Covid-19 vaccines are safe.
Qari Asim, chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board (MINAB) which is leading a campaign to reassure its faithful, is among those publically advocating that the inoculations are compatible with Islamic practices.
“We are confident that the two vaccines that have been used in the UK, Oxford AstraZeneca and Pfizer, are permissible from an Islamic perspective,” he told AFP.
“The hesitancy, the anxiety (and) concern is driven by misinformation, conspiracy theories, fake news and rumors.”
Britain, the hardest-hit country in Europe by the virus after registering nearly 95,000 deaths, is relying on its biggest-ever vaccination effort to end repeated cycles of lockdowns and restrictions.
However, a report from the scientific committee advising the government showed stronger mistrust of vaccines among ethnic minorities than the rest of the UK population.
It highlighted that 72 percent of Black survey respondents were unlikely or very unlikely to get the vaccine.
Among those from Pakistani or Bangladeshi backgrounds, the figure was 42 percent.
Imams are pushing back in particular at fears among Britain’s estimated 2.8 million Muslims that the vaccines contain pork gelatin or alcohol, which are banned by Islam.
Asim said it was “legitimate” to question whether things were permissible under Islam but without paying attention to unfounded claims.
Among the falsehoods spread about the vaccine are that it can modify DNA, make recipients sterile, or even involve inserting a microchip in the body.
Misinformation around the coronavirus is all the more dangerous given several studies have shown that it can impact minorities disproportionately.
“These are precisely the communities we should be trying to target,” said Nighat Arif, a general practitioner based in Chesham, near London.
When she received her vaccination, she posted a video in Urdu on social media aimed at the language’s speakers living in Britain.
“I’m hoping that because they see someone who looks like them, who is a practicing Muslim, wears a hijab, someone who is Asian who speaks their language, that’s more relatable than something that’s coming through from the government,” she added.
Arif is still surprised by the refusal of certain patients to be inoculated, noting they will often get vaccinated to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabi, or to visit Pakistan or India.
She blames conspiracy theories spread online, which contribute to the science behind the process “being lost.”
Samara Afzal, 34, a general practitioner at Netherton Health Center in Dudley in the West Midlands, also shared a video in Urdu with her 35,000 Twitter followers to “debunk some myths.”
She said some people had asked her to send the video directly to them so they could forward it to skeptical loved ones via social tools like WhatsApp.
At her medical center, Afzal estimates that around 40 to 50 people out of 1,000 have refused to be vaccinated when she had expected only one or two.
“It’s still a fair amount of people that are saying no and obviously we haven’t even addressed the younger ones, so this is just the elderly,” she added.
“So I’m sure when it comes down to the younger ones, there’ll be a lot more that say no.”
Around five million people, almost entirely the elderly and caregivers, have already received a first dose of the vaccine in the UK, the highest rate in Europe.
In a sign of officials’ concerns about minority take-up of the jabs, the state-run health service is mobilizing “influencers” in communities to convince the skeptics.
“There’s a big piece of work happening where we’re translating information, we’re making sure the look and feel of it reaches the populations that matter,” Harpreet Sood, a doctor who is leading the anti-disinformation campaign, told the BBC.
A vaccination center has even been set up in a mosque in Birmingham, Britain’s second biggest city, which has a large south Asian population.
Imam Nuru Mohammed said the move sent “a big ‘no to fake news’” message to his 2,000-strong religious community and beyond.
He shared the video of his own vaccination on social media.
For Asim, the MINAB chairman whose mosque is in Leeds, in northern England, their efforts also help counter far-right claims.
“If there was a lower take-up of vaccines in Muslim communities in comparison to all other communities, then potentially, it could fan the flames of Islamophobia,” he noted.
“And in this pandemic, no one should be scapegoated.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus Imams

Related

Russia’s RDIF signs vaccine production deal with Turkey
Middle-East
Russia’s RDIF signs vaccine production deal with Turkey

Latest updates

UK regulator, vaccine makers discuss virus variants
UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants. (AFP/File Photo)
Art attack: Pandemic will have lasting effect on creative markets
Art attack: Pandemic will have lasting effect on creative markets
More than 20 injured by blast in Gaza home
More than 20 injured by blast in Gaza home
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.