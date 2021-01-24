Libya oil output makes high-stake but fragile return

You are here

Oil-rich Libya has been torn apart by civil war since the NATO-backed uprising that ousted long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with an array of militias filling the vacuum and civilian bodies struggling to impose their authority. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Libya’s is now producing 1,224 million bpd, a tenfold increase from a 121,000 bpd average in the third quarter of 2020
  • Demand for crude has sunk under the impact of Covid-19 and producing nations have been adjusting output to support prices
AP

TRIPOLI, Libya: Oil cartel OPEC saw production rise in December, as Libya’s energy sector sprang back to life following a cease-fire deal in the war-torn country.
Sitting atop Africa’s largest proven crude oil reserves, Libya has been ravaged by conflict since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
As global oil prices remain volatile in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has rattled the world economy, and further rounds of UN-backed peace talks to build on the October cease-fire and resolve Libya’s long conflict, what are the prospects for the country’s production?
Libya’s is now producing 1,224 million barrels per day (bpd) — a tenfold increase from a 121,000 bpd average in the third quarter of 2020, before the cease-fire deal.
But that is still below the levels of the Qaddafi era, said Francis Perrin, head of research at the Paris-based Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.
Libya was then producing between 1.5 million and 1.6 million barrels per day, he told AFP.
Demand for crude has sunk under the impact of Covid-19 and producing nations have been adjusting output to support prices.
Libya’s surge has meant production for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached 25.36 million bpd in December, an increase of 278,000 bpd compared with the previous month.
Libya is exempt from OPEC’s production quotas, so the cartel needs to keep an eye on its output.
Libyan petroleum engineer Al-Mahdi Omar, however, said his country’s industry was “still in difficulty,” despite the spike.
“It’s a miracle that the oil sector continues to function despite the dilapidation and damage of infrastructure due to war, negligence or sabotage,” he said.
The oil and gas sector represents around 60 percent of Libya’s GDP.
In January last year, armed groups loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar blocked production and exports from Libya’s most important oil fields and terminals.
They demanded a “fairer” distribution of revenues, which are managed by the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli.
The GNA is backed by Turkey, while Haftar is supported by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
Haftar agreed in September to lift the blockade, several months after the failure of an offensive by his fighters to take the capital.
The blockade resulted in lost revenues of almost $10 billion, the National Oil Corporation has estimated.
On October 26, just days after the cease-fire was agreed, the NOC said it had lifted force majeure — external unforeseen elements that prevent a party from fulfilling a contract — on the last oil facility in the country.
And while all Libya’s oil fields are back online, the NOC announced earlier this month that a pipeline had been closed for maintenance, causing a drop in production of around 200,000 bpd, Bloomberg reported.
“This gives you an indication that the infrastructure in Libya is really in bad shape,” Bloomberg quoted NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla as saying.
Perrin said there was scope for further improvement to Libya’s oil production, “but not immediately.”
“In the short term, if it manages to maintain its current levels, that would be very good,” he said.
“The main uncertainty is political.”
Lifting the blockade has allowed production and exports to rise since September, but “this is part of a temporary agreement, a truce — it’s not a peace deal,” Perrin warned.
The country is also seeking support from foreign oil companies to help repair its infrastructure, according to Bloomberg.
“We are now discussing with our partners how to finance and how they can help us,” it quoted the NOC chief as saying.
Libyan economist Nouri Al-Hammi said the country’s oil recovery remained “fragile.”
“Only fair revenue distribution and the creation of real development opportunities can settle the sector’s problems,” he said.
Distribution of oil revenues in Libya is a thorny issue and crucial to settling the conflict.
After a decade of war, the October cease-fire has set the stage for elections at the end of this year.
Resources-sharing between Tripoli and the east is “a key element of the discussions between the two parties... It could make or break the nascent truce,” Perrin said.
It is “a sword of Damocles that hangs over Libya’s oil production.”
Blockades of important sites will remain a constant threat to production “if discussions on revenue-sharing fail to reach a compromise,” he warned.
For engineer Omar, oil in Libya has been key ever since the discovery at the end of the 1950s of its reserves, the largest in Africa.
“It is at the heart of negotiations between the Libyan adversaries, but also between their foreign supporters,” he said.

Topics: Libya Oil economy

London stock market facing blockbuster IPO year

London stock market facing blockbuster IPO year
AFP

  • So far this year, the shoemaker Dr. Martens, app-driven meals delivery service Deliveroo and online greetings card seller Moonpig have all outlined plans
  • The IPO market has also attracted interest in recent years due to the easier availability of financing
AFP
LONDON: London will enjoy a very strong year for stock market flotations, analysts say, arguing that both Brexit and coronavirus offer firms a unique opportunity to expand.
Various big-name businesses that have seen booming online demand from home-bound customers during Covid-19 lockdowns have revealed eye-catching plans for initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent weeks.
Clarity over Britain’s final departure from the European Union on January 1 acted as a catalyst for many companies to raise funds, according to specialists, while the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines also soothed investor concerns over the deadly pandemic.
So far this year, the celebrated shoemaker Dr. Martens, app-driven meals delivery service Deliveroo and online greetings card seller Moonpig have all outlined plans.
“Looking to the year ahead, we can expect 2021 to be a very strong year for the UK IPO market,” said Scott McCubbin at London-based financial services giant EY.
“An uptick in IPO activity may well intensify the competition for investment, placing greater emphasis on preparing early for IPO and raising profile with investors.
“Confidence continues to build with the Brexit deal now giving clarity around the future relationship with Europe and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations.”
Added to the mix, online money transfer specialist TransferWise has reportedly appointed banks to coordinate a planned float.
British media report that others could include insurer Canopius, EDF-owned electric vehicle charging business Pod Point, and online fashion retailer Very.
The IPO market has also attracted interest in recent years due to the easier availability of financing, alongside ultra-low interest rates.
“Over the past few years we have also seen a strengthening in the financing available for UK and European companies in the early stages of their growth,” said Marcus Stuttard, head of UK primary markets at the London Stock Exchange.
“This means that there are now an increasing number of dynamic businesses at the stage and size of development that are ideal for an IPO.
“These factors coming together have contributed to the strong IPO pipeline we are seeing at the start of 2021,” he told AFP.
At the same time, investors have lots of cash, owing to low borrowing costs and several billion pounds worth of central bank stimulus funds.
London thus hopes to steal a march on rival IPO destinations such as Frankfurt, Hong Kong and New York.
Britain ranked only behind China and the United States in terms of the total amount of cash raised on the stock market last year, according to a recent EY study.
The British capital represented more than 40 percent of the total IPO amounts raised in Europe.
Brexit could deliver a further boost because the government wants to relax certain stock exchange regulations as it seeks to attract more big-name businesses to list.
The Brexit trade deal, which took effect on January 1, did not encompass the finance sector — but Britain and the EU aim to seal a memorandum of understanding about financial services by March.
The City of London Corporation revealed Friday in a study that the British capital still trails the United States and Hong Kong in attracting foreign company listings.
London now wants to compete more effectively against European rivals and EU officials are concerned it could dump highly-prized standards.
Catherine McGuiness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, said: “The competitive strengths of London and the UK should mean that we are well placed to seize opportunities as we start a new trading chapter outside the European Union.”

