UAE cabinet approves opening embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

The UAE approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the government said. (File/AFP)
  • UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in September and many agreements have been signed since
  • ‘The Israeli embassy in the UAE will promote the full range of bilateral relations’ — foreign ministry
DUBAI: Israel opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday after the UAE said it would do the same in Tel Aviv.
The UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered peace agreement on Sept. 15 to fully establish diplomatic ties and normalize relations.
Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco also signed similar agreements and all four countries have began direct flights to and from Israel.
Israel’s government regards Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognized by most of the international community. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state and most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.

The UAE approved the embassy during a cabinet meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, vice president, prime minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Shortly after, Israel announced it had opened its embassy in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, as an additional step in implementing the peace agreement. The mission will be headed by Eitan Naeh.
“The Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates will promote the full range of relations between the two countries in all areas, and expand ties with the Emirati government, economic bodies and the private sector, academic institutions, the media, and more,” Israel's foreign ministry said.
The temporary embassy will work to advance Israel’s interests and to serve its citizens, the ministry said.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said: “The opening of the mission will enable the expansion of bilateral ties between Israel and the UAE, and the full and quick implementation of the potential inherent in our relations.”
The ministry statement also said that an Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat and Consulate General of Israel in Dubai are expected to open in the coming days, as well as Israeli embassies in the Bahraini capital Manama, “which has already been active for several weeks.”

(With Reuters)

Topics: Israel Tel Aviv UAE embassy

UAE confirms 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

UAE confirms 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

UAE confirms 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

UAE confirms 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
  • UAE says 4,166 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  • Kuwait records 384 cases, Bahrain reports 361 cases
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Friday recorded 3,579 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths related to the disease.
Officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) said the total number of cases in the country has reached 277,955, while the death toll stands at 792.
The ministry said that 4,166 patients have recovered from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 251,484.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health said it had approved three faster types of testing to diagnose cases of COVID-19 in hospital emergency departments or urgent care centers.
They include a rapid 15 minute antigen test, an RT-LAMP test, and a saliva test that can be used in children’s health facilities when it is not possible to obtain a nasal swab.

Jamal Mohammed Al-Kaabi, the department’s undersecretary, said the new tests have been approved based on the latest scientific developments in detecting the virus.
Currently, the PCR nasal swab test is available in 24 health centers and laboratories and eight drive-through centers throughout the emirate.
During daily inspection tours, officials from Dubai Economy said they closed down three businesses, including two gyms and a department store, and issued fines to 28 commercial establishments over failures to adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Dubai Municipality announced it has intensified its inspection campaigns. It said five businesses were ordered to close, one was fined and warnings were issued to 26 for not complying with precautionary measures.
Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 384 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total in the country to 161,285. The death toll remained 952 after no additional deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours.

Oman’s Health Ministry said that its total number of cases had reached 133,044 and the death toll was 1,521.

In Bahrain the death toll stands at 367 after no new deaths were reported. The number of confirmed cases in the country increased by 361.

 

Topics: UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention COVID-19 Coronavirus

