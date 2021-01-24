You are here

  • Home
  • UK faith leaders crucial to vaccine uptake, minister says
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

UK faith leaders crucial to vaccine uptake, minister says

UK faith leaders crucial to vaccine uptake, minister says
A person receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4mddu

Updated 15 sec ago
Charlie Peters

UK faith leaders crucial to vaccine uptake, minister says

UK faith leaders crucial to vaccine uptake, minister says
  • Faith leaders will play a 'vital role' in ensuring vaccine uptake across the country, says UK’s communities secretary
Updated 15 sec ago
Charlie Peters

LONDON: Britain’s Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that faith leaders will play a “vital role” in ensuring vaccine uptake across the country as he visited the UK’s first vaccination center to open in a mosque.

Jenrick’s comments come amid growing fears that Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Britons are rejecting vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) due to conspiracy theories being spread on WhatsApp and social media platforms.

A study by the Royal Society for Public Health found that just 57 percent of BAME people would take the vaccine, compared with 79 percent of white Britons.

Jenrick met with the imam and other community members at the Al-Abbas Islamic Center in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, where a new vaccination center has been set up.

The minister said: “It is absolutely brilliant to see faith communities like this stepping up and playing their part in the vaccine program. We have to build trust, ensure that we counter misinformation and ensure that everyone, regardless of their faith, regardless of what community they’re from, gets access to the program.”

Imam Qari Asim, chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, said some people who initially resisted getting a COVID-19 vaccine have now decided to get an inoculation because of the center opening at Al-Abbas Islamic Centre.

Asim, who is leading an initiative to get imams and mosques to tackle anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, said: “We are urging places of worship and community hubs to be used as vaccination centres to inspire confidence in communities.

“As an Imam, my message is simple: Do not trust fake news.”

He added: “Verify before you amplify. Taking the vaccine is currently the only available solution to defeating COVID-19, to save thousands of precious lives and be with our loved ones again.”

Jonathan Kitson, a fellow at the London-based Adam Smith Institute, told Arab News: “An urgent and broad vaccine rollout is needed to end this pandemic. If we are to successfully overcome the challenges of COVID-19, the government must ensure that all religious communities are given the vaccine.”

He added: “Faith leaders must challenge any conspiracy theories about vaccinations head on to prevent a limited rollout of inoculations.”

Dr. Stuart Ritchie, a lecturer at King's College London, told Arab News: "Despite a lot of the rumours circulating, the evidence shows that all the vaccines in the UK so far are safe and effective. The only way to put this pandemic behind us is if the vast, vast majority of people in the country get vaccinated — so getting the vaccine to all communities and minorities is absolutely crucial."

Jenrick said he hoped more vaccination centers would open up in cathedrals, synagogues and mosques: “Faith leaders are helping build trust in the community and saving lives by encouraging take-up of the vaccine.”

He added: “The more that we are able to do that, the quicker we will be able to lift these restrictions.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK vaccine

Related

UK scientists warn too early to tell if new COVID-19 variant more deadly
World
UK scientists warn too early to tell if new COVID-19 variant more deadly
UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK regulator, vaccine makers discuss virus variants

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden adviser

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden adviser
Updated 31 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden adviser

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden adviser
Updated 31 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country's regional normalization agreements, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart, according to a statement on Sunday.
"They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," according to a statement on Sullivan's call on Saturday with Israel's Meir Ben Shabbat.
Sullivan also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the statement said.

Topics: Israel UAE-Israel relations Abraham Accords

Related

Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Biggs was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 for taking part in the siege of the US Capitol earlier this month. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, file)
World
Biden orders review of domestic violent extremism threat
One of the world’s oldest mosques has been uncovered by a team of archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on the shores of Israel’s Sea of Galilee. (Facebook: Tiberias/ Tiberiades Excavations חפירות טבריה)
Middle-East
Mosque dating back to Levant conquest unearthed in Israel

Latest updates

Egypt begins mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign
(L to R) Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed gives a press conference, accompanied by doctor Abdelmouim Selem and medical staff member Ahmed Hemdan, in a tent set up outside the Abou Khalifa hospital, in Ismailia, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east the capital Cairo, on Sunday Jan. 24, 2021, after the two men received a doze of a coronavirus vaccine. (AFP)
UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
UK faith leaders crucial to vaccine uptake, minister says
UK faith leaders crucial to vaccine uptake, minister says
Israeli cabinet approves deal upgrading ties with Morocco
Israeli cabinet approves deal upgrading ties with Morocco

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.