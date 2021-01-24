You are here

  • Home
  • UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market

UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market

UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
1 / 2
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange listed Foodco on the second market. (Reuters)
UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/zpdmc

Updated 24 January 2021
Reuters

UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market

UAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
Updated 24 January 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates cabinet approved a public debt strategy aimed at developing the Gulf state's market for local currency bonds, the UAE’s vice president said in a tweet on Sunday.

"The goal is to build a bond market in the local currency ... and stimulate the country's financial and banking sector," UAE Vice President and the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said.

Individual emirates such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, have already become issuers of international debt. The UAE has no debt of its own but plans to sell federal bonds soon.

Topics: UAE Local currecny Market

Related

Dubai slows down Pfizer vaccine rollout amid shipment delays
Middle-East
Dubai slows down Pfizer vaccine rollout amid shipment delays
The agreement, signed by Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, allows the company to explore in a 3,084 square kilometer area of the Red Sea. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
UAE’s Mubadala Petroleum signs Red Sea oil exploration deal with Egypt

Dubai’s dnata opens $41m cargo complex in the UK

Dubai’s dnata opens $41m cargo complex in the UK
Updated 24 January 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s dnata opens $41m cargo complex in the UK

Dubai’s dnata opens $41m cargo complex in the UK
  • The dnata City North complex can handle 150,000 tons of cargo per year
Updated 24 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates Group’s airport services subsidiary dnata has opened a new £30 million ($41.05 million) cargo complex at Manchester Airport in the north of the UK.

The dnata City North complex can handle 150,000 tons of cargo per year, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, dangerous goods, aircraft engines and vehicles.

Alex Doisneau, managing director of dnata UK, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of another world-class cargo facility in a strategic location in the UK. Our new, purpose-built facility in Manchester complements our existing multiple UK operations including the dnata City complex at London Heathrow, enabling customers to enhance their operations in the region.

“Our continued investment and expansion in the UK underlines our commitment to our customers and the local cargo industry at a critical time, providing operational excellence at key gateways across the country.”

Dubai’s dnata offers ground handling, cargo and catering services at 126 airports in 19 countries. In the financial year 2019-20 dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled 681,000 aircraft, moved 2.9 million tons of cargo, and uplifted more than 93 million meals.

The company was hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as trade and travel slowed. In its latest half year results announced in November, the company reported that revenue for the previous six months was down 67 percent to AED2.4 billion ($653 million), leading to a loss of AED1.5 billion, compared to a profit of AED311 million during the same period the year before.

Topics: UK Dubai dnata

Related

Dubai’s dnata to acquire Qantas’ catering business
Business & Economy
Dubai’s dnata to acquire Qantas’ catering business
Dnata looking for more catering acquisitions
Business & Economy
Dnata looking for more catering acquisitions

Latest updates

Three Syrian soldiers killed in bus ambush: state media
Three Syrian soldiers killed in bus ambush: state media
Northern Borders governor inspects healthcare center  
Northern Borders governor inspects healthcare center  
Dr. Sara Jeza Al-Otaibi, director general at the Institute of Public Administration in Makkah
Dr. Sara Jeza Al-Otaibi, director general at the Institute of Public Administration in Makkah
King Salman issues royal decrees
King Salman issues royal decrees
US condemns recent attempt to target Saudi Arabia
US condemns recent attempt to target Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.