You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine lawmakers pass bill replacing handshake with virus-safe greeting

Philippine lawmakers pass bill replacing handshake with virus-safe greeting

Philippine lawmakers pass bill replacing handshake with virus-safe greeting
Children queue for free food from a relief program amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in a slum area in Manila, Philippines January 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vp82q

Updated 25 January 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine lawmakers pass bill replacing handshake with virus-safe greeting

Philippine lawmakers pass bill replacing handshake with virus-safe greeting
  • The new law is binding for Filipino citizens and other persons who are in the Philippines
Updated 25 January 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine lawmakers have passed a bill to create a new, safe Filipino greeting to reduce physical contact as the country grapples with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Bating Filipino Para sa Kalusugan Act, approved by the House of Representatives last week, was authored by Marikina Representative Bayani Fernando, who suggested that the traditional handshake was a risk to public health amid the virus outbreak.

The new greeting gesture, according to the law, will involve “gracefully laying the palm of the right hand over the center of one’s chest while simultaneously lowering the head.”

While performing the greeting, one’s eyes should be either closed or cast down.

“The medical profession has established that the traditional, well-meaning, and innocent gesture of handshake transmits communicable diseases and is a risk to one’s health,” Fernando said.

He added that placing the hand over the chest is a universal and humble gesture that “expresses sincere greeting, respect, praise and trust” especially when done “with grace” and what he described as “our best, very Filipino smile.”

Aiming to “instill health consciousness” and “protect the health and well-being of the Filipino people,” the law mandates that all government agencies encourage the practice of the new gesture, welcomed by the Department of Health as helpful to “break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.”

The new law is binding for Filipino citizens and other persons who are in the Philippines. For now, however, there is no penalty for those who do not follow it.

Within 60 days from the approval of the bill, authorities will issue the act’s implementation rules.

The Bating Filipino Act comes as the Philippines struggles to control the virus and is one of the worst-affected countries in Asia, despite strict lockdowns and health guidelines.

The country’s virus tally surpassed 513,619 on Sunday, as nearly 1,949 new infections were reported in the country of 110 million people. The death toll has risen to 10,242.

Topics: philippine lawmakers Manila Coronavirus

Related

Philippine coronavirus cases hit 500,000 amid vaccine struggles
World
Philippine coronavirus cases hit 500,000 amid vaccine struggles
People wearing hazmat suits for protection against COVID-19 walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on January 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
World
‘New monster’: Philippines detects COVID-19 variant

Netherlands anti-curfew protests spark clashes with police, looting

In this image made from video, a COVID-19 testing center is seen after being set on fire in Urk, 80 kilometers northeast of Amsterdam, on Jan. 23, 2021. (Pro News via AP)
Updated 25 January 2021
AFP

Netherlands anti-curfew protests spark clashes with police, looting

In this image made from video, a COVID-19 testing center is seen after being set on fire in Urk, 80 kilometers northeast of Amsterdam, on Jan. 23, 2021. (Pro News via AP)
  • Vehicles burned, businesses at Eindhoven’s central train station looted
  • A Covid-19 testing center was set on fire on Saturday evening in the village of Urk
Updated 25 January 2021
AFP

THE HAGUE: Protests against a curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Netherlands degenerated into clashes with police and looting in cities across the country Sunday, authorities and reports said.
Police used water cannon and dogs in Amsterdam, public television NOS reported, after hundreds gathered to protest the curfew which is set to last until February 10 and is the country’s first since World War II.
In the southern city of Eindhoven, police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred, regional television Omroep Brabant reported. At least 30 people were arrested there, according to police.
A number of vehicles were burned and businesses at Eindhoven’s central train station were also looted, media reports said.
Dutch rail company NS called on travelers to avoid the Eindhoven station, where it said train circulation was interrupted due to the intervention of emergency services nearby.
Eindhoven mayor John Jorritsma told reporters that if the country continued “down this path, then I think we are heading for civil war.”
Incidents were also reported in The Hague, Breda, Arnhem, Tilburg, Enschede, Appeldoorn, Venlo and Ruremond.
A Covid-19 testing center was set on fire on Saturday evening in the village of Urk in the north of the country, local authorities said.
“The fire in a screening center in Urk goes beyond all limits,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Sunday.
Violators of the 9 p.m. to 4:30 am curfew, which Prime Minister Mark Rutte says is needed to bring case numbers down, face a 95-euro ($115) fine.
Exemptions are possible, in particular for people returning from funerals or those having to work, but on condition that they present a certificate.
Rutte also announced on Wednesday a ban on flights from Britain, South Africa and South America, and a cut in the number of guests allowed in people’s homes to one, from the previous limit of two.
New variants of the virus have led to deep concern in Europe, particularly a more infectious strain that first emerged in Britain.
The Netherlands was already under its toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, with bars and restaurants having closed in October, and schools and non-essential shops shut since December.
Dutch lawmakers on Thursday approved Rutte’s curfew plan, though on condition that it begin half an hour later than the original 8:30 p.m. start time.
The move had faced criticism led by far-right politician Geert Wilders, who called it “careless” and “disproportionate.”
“I stand here for freedom. I lost it myself,” said Wilders, who has for years been under round-the-clock security after receiving death threats.
“I do not accept that we unnecessarily... introduce curfews while there are alternatives.”
Rutte and his cabinet resigned on January 22 over a scandal involving child tax benefits, but they will continue to govern until elections in mid-March.

Topics: COVID-19 Netherlands social distancing lockdowns

Related

Hong Kong orders thousands to stay home in two-day virus lockdown
World
Hong Kong orders thousands to stay home in two-day virus lockdown
Lebanon extends lockdown into February as virus numbers rise
Middle-East
Lebanon extends lockdown into February as virus numbers rise

Latest updates

Netherlands anti-curfew protests spark clashes with police, looting
In this image made from video, a COVID-19 testing center is seen after being set on fire in Urk, 80 kilometers northeast of Amsterdam, on Jan. 23, 2021. (Pro News via AP)
Central African Republic war crimes suspect Mahamat Said surrenders to ICC
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, on June 9, 2014. (Reuters file photo)
China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020 — UNCTAD report
In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
5 shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in US city of Indianapolis
US police work the scene on Jan. 24, 2021 in Indianapolis where five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday. (Justin L. Mack/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot
Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.