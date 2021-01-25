You are here

Hadaf to bear cost of accounting training for Saudis

Hadaf to bear cost of accounting training for Saudis
Hadaf will bear the expenses of 5,000 training opportunities in a number of accounting professions. (SPA)
Updated 25 January 2021
SPA

  • The move is part of the initiative to boost Saudization and to meet the need of qualified national cadres in the job market
RIYADH: Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) announced that it will contribute to bearing the expenses of recruiting and training job seekers in the accounting sector.

The move, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants, is part of the initiative to support employment and specialized training in accounting professions, to boost Saudization and to meet the need of qualified national cadres in the job market.

Hadaf will bear the expenses of 5,000 training opportunities in a number of accounting professions, in addition to paying between 30 and 50 percent of the employee’s salary over a period of two years.

Hadaf called on private-sector institutions and the no-profit sector to register job opportunities in accounting professions on the National Labor Portal (Taqat) via the following link, www.taqat.sa, in order to benefit from the initiative.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi issued a decision to Saudize 30 percent of accounting professions in the private sector.

The decision, which will create more than 9,800 jobs for Saudis, will be applicable to private-sector firms where five or more staffers with accounting professions are working.

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants

