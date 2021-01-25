You are here

  Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank

Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank

Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank
Fahad Al-Mubarak, the Saudi Central Bank Governor. (Argaam)
Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank

Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank
  • He was a member of the Shura Council from 1999 to 2005
King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal decree on Jan. 24, 2021, to appoint Fahad Al-Mubarak as Central Bank (SAMA) Governor.

Al-Mubarak obtained a PhD in Business Administration in operation and production from the University of Houston, the US, and Master's degrees in Industrial Engineering, Financial Accounting and Taxes, and Business Administration.

He held the position of the Minister of State and Cabinet member from December 2018 until January 2021. He was appointed the Secretary General in the Saudi Secretariat of the G20.

Al-Mubarak, who helmed SAMA from 2011-2016, was previously chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley, Saudi Arabia. He also served as chairman of the Saudi Stock Exchange.

He was a member of the Shura Council from 1999 to 2005 and held the position of general manager of Rana Investment Company from 1992 to 1999.

In addition, Al-Mubarak served as a board member in a number of major companies, such as Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), stc Group, Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily), National Industrialization Co.(Tasnee), and Saudi Hollandi Bank.

Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Gold ticks up on weaker dollar, US stimulus hopes

Gold ticks up on weaker dollar, US stimulus hopes
  • Spot gold rises 0.1 percent to $1,854.95 per ounce by 0329 GMT
Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
BENGALURU: Gold prices gained on Monday as the dollar eased and hopes that a massive economic stimulus in the world’s largest economy would be passed remained intact.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,854.95 per ounce by 0329 GMT, recovering from a 0.9 percent decline in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,854.30.
President Joe Biden’s administration tried to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive on a Sunday call.
“We’re seeing bigger question marks over the passage of Biden’s stimulus package, Senate Republicans are starting to stand a bit more objectionable with particular parts of the package,” said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research.
“So it does raise the question about the speed and the timing of the package.
(Although,) some of the issues of the vaccine delays in the US are perhaps tilting the balance in odds of favor of that stimulus,” Shaw added.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent against rival currencies, making gold cheaper for holders of other units.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely from widespread stimulus.
Also supporting the precious metal, global coronavirus cases rose to more than 98 million as countries struggled to increase the pace of vaccinations.
Investors now await the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due on Jan. 26-27.
“The Fed is likely to take the conservative course and wait for additional data and assume fragility, given the short-run effects of tackling COVID in the US more aggressively could weaken sales and domestic economic activity,” said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion.
“The longer term outlook and technical support remain bullish so above $1,840, look for moves back to $1,870-$1,880.”
Silver gained 0.7 percent to $25.58 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,099.61, and palladium added 0.1 percent to $2,354.47.

