PIF to help KSA become a global renewable energy leader, says minister

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. (Argaam)
Updated 25 January 2021
  • The Public Investment Fund will act as a key investment driver, Al-Falih said
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to be a world leader in the field of renewable energy, Al Arabiya TV Channel reported, citing Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) will act as a key investment driver, Al-Falih added.

The global economy has begun to shift to other energy sources, the minister said, noting that the Kingdom made a strong push towards this transformation through its renewable energy strategy, as Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced ambitious goals to produce 50 percent of renewable energy in the Kingdom.

Al-Falih also noted that the strategies and policies announced by the Kingdom aim to maintain its leadership in energy sector, as it was during the oil era, amid transitioning to global leadership beyond oil amid the current global transformation.

According to data compiled by Argaam, the PIF’s board of directors, chaired by Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, Mohammed Bin Salman, approved the fund’s strategy for the next five years to 2025.

EgyptAir reduces its ticket prices by 50% to European countries

  • Business class tickets discounted by 35%, and economy class tickets by 25%, with discounts applicable when purchasing tickets until Jan. 31
  • Tourism revenues in Egypt plummeted by more than 69% during the last year due largely to the coronavirus disease pandemic
CAIRO: EgyptAir has announced a 50 percent discount on economy and business class tickets between Cairo and a number of European destinations.

The company offered discounts on its flights between Cairo and Paris for travel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, between Cairo and Amsterdam for travel on Jan. 24, 27 and 29, Cairo and London from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 and between Cairo and Frankfurt on Jan. 28.

The company announced the continuation of discounts on flights between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah and Al-Qassim.

Business class tickets are 35 percent off, and economy class tickets are 25 percent off, with discounts applicable when purchasing tickets until Jan. 31 and traveling until March 15, returning before March 31.

Last Thursday, the state-owned company began applying additional discounts to the price of fuel for the aviation sector, to reach 15 cents per gallon, in support of the tourism sector and to stimulate aviation.

Tourism revenues in Egypt plummeted by more than 69 percent during the last year due largely to the coronavirus disease pandemic, dropping to about $4 billion compared to more than $13 billion in 2019 due to the suspension of air traffic and travel worldwide, and the closure of borders between countries for several months.

Egypt announced an initiative to stimulate domestic tourism under the title “Winter in Egypt,” which relies on reducing the prices of domestic flight tickets.

