Startup of the Week: Beach Bisht: New use of a traditional garment

Nowadays, fashion designers are not averse to taking risks. They do not hesitate to experiment and try bold ideas. The bisht, the elegant long cloak Arab men wear over their thobes, has long been considered an important part of the region’s culture.
It is generally worn as part of formal attire reserved for special occasions. Particularly popular in Saudi Arabia, it is also worn in other Gulf countries.
This cloak is usually made of wool and ranges in color from white, beige, and cream to the darker shades of brown, grey and black. The word bisht is derived from the Persian — to go on one’s back.
However, this formal cloak has now been given a new purpose. It can now be worn on vacation at the beach.
Beach Bisht is an example of a fusion of ideas. It is a unique concept that combines the design of a traditional Saudi bisht with bath towel material,
This unique idea came to Nasir Farsi, who is known for thinking outside the box.
Dareen Nawar, the brand manager, told Arab News that it was a unique product designed for people’s convenience.
“There are girls who wear it instead of an abaya to the beach. With the pockets and the hood, it becomes very functional and smart for all ages,” Nawar said, adding that it took them some time to reach perfection. “The product went from a trial and error phase before it took its final form. It was challenging to make people accept such a different usage of a traditional garment.”
She said it took the idea sometime for people to accept despite its obvious utility.
The biggest challenge that the brand is currently facing is a lack of suppliers. The product is designed in Saudi Arabia but manufactured abroad. They are looking now for local suppliers who can provide them with the same quality.
The Beach Bisht team is full of ambitions and has long-term plans. They aspire to become 100 percent free of plastic and completely eco-friendly. Nawar said: “We want to become a sustainable brand and expand into leisurewear and apparel.”
