India-Saudi ties scaling new heights, says India's acting CG

On the auspicious occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day, I extend my best wishes to all my fellow Indian citizens residing in the Western Region of Saudi Arabia.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. In recent years, bilateral relations have scaled new heights as is evident from frequent high-level visits and exchanges as well as by the establishment of the Indo-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth largest trade partner and bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $33 billion in 2019-20.

Despite the enormous challenges posed by COVID-19, under the guidance of Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, and the support of the Saudi government, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah has worked sincerely and diligently to ensure delivery of the best possible consular and welfare services to the Indian community in the Western Province of Saudi Arabia.

We express our sincere gratitude to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government of Saudi Arabia for their support and for providing a conducive environment for Indians to live and work in the Kingdom. We thank the Saudi Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Labor, Interior, the Passport Department (Jawazat) authorities, Tarheel and other agencies which have consistently provided the best possible assistance to the consulate in its efforts to ensure the welfare of all Indians.

I also thank my fellow Indians in Saudi Arabia for their hard-work. They have contributed not only to the growth and development of India and Saudi Arabia but also to strengthening India-Saudi Arabia relations. We look forward to their continued support for the consulate’s activities and endeavors.

Happy Republic Day, Jai Hind!

— Yumkhaibam Sabir is India's acting Consul General in Jeddah.