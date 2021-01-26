You are here

  • Home
  • President’s Republic Day address: Indian president appreciates contribution of country’s diaspora

President’s Republic Day address: Indian president appreciates contribution of country’s diaspora

President’s Republic Day address: Indian president appreciates contribution of country’s diaspora
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi in 2019. (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9s7tp

Updated 59 sec ago
Ram Nath Kovind
President of India

President’s Republic Day address: Indian president appreciates contribution of country’s diaspora

President’s Republic Day address: Indian president appreciates contribution of country’s diaspora
  • India’s tradition is to work for the well-being of the entire world, says Indian President Ram Nath Kovind
  • The ‘National Education Policy 2020,’ with its stress on tradition as well as technology, will lay the foundation of a New India
Updated 59 sec ago
Ram Nath Kovind President of India

The following text is excerpted from the Indian president's speech delivered on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day:

NEW DELHI: Greetings to all of you on the 72nd Republic Day of the world’s largest and most vibrant democracy. In this land of ours, enriched by diversity, with many festivals, our national festivals are celebrated by everyone with great patriotic fervor. We celebrate the national festival of the Republic Day with enthusiasm and express our respect for the national flag, and our faith in the constitution.
This day has come to mean a lot to all Indians living within the country and abroad. Seventy-one years ago, on this very day, we the people of India adopted, enacted and gave to ourselves a unique constitution. For all of us, then, this is the day to also pause and ponder over the core values that the constitution propounds. These values — justice, liberty, equality and fraternity — outlined in the preamble of our constitution are sacred to all of us. Its abiding adherence is meant not only for those who are mandated to govern but for the people at large.
The adversities of the previous year have only reminded us of what we have always known deep in our hearts — that care and concern for humanity and the feeling of fraternity is what kept us together for millennia. In every sphere, Indians rose to the occasion, and put others before themselves. We Indians live and die for humanity.
Converting a crisis into an opportunity, the prime minister gave a call of “Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” or “Self-reliant India Mission.” Our vibrant democracy, our enterprising and talented fellow citizens — especially the youth — energize our efforts in shaping a self-reliant India. The demand for goods and services in the country, the domestic efforts to meet them, and the use of modern technology in such efforts are strengthening the “Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.” Under this mission, steps have been taken for economic growth as well as employment generation by promoting micro, small and medium enterprises and making the startup ecosystem more robust. It has become a movement being taken forward by the people themselves.
Adversity often plays the role of a great teacher. It makes us stronger and more confident. With that confidence, India has taken great strides in several sectors. Economic reforms have continued apace and have been supplemented by long-pending reforms in the areas of labor and agriculture through legislation. The path to reform at the initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it is beyond doubt that the government remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare.
Equally salient but touching more lives directly is the comprehensive reform in education which was long overdue. The “National Education Policy 2020,” with its stress on tradition as well as technology, will lay the foundation of a New India which aspires to emerge as a knowledge hub on the international stage. This reform promises to incubate innate talent of students and ignite their minds to take up the challenges of life.
The net outcome of all these efforts is before us. After about a year of this unforeseen ordeal, India today stands not despondent but confident. The slowdown has turned out to be transitory, as the economy has regained its dynamism. A self-reliant India has manufactured its own vaccine for COVID-19, and is now undertaking a mass vaccination drive, which will be the largest exercise of its kind in history.
Today, India is being rightly called “pharmacy of the world” as we are supplying medicines and other healthcare items to several countries to alleviate people’s suffering and contain the pandemic across the globe. Now we also provide vaccines to other countries.
While we celebrate the anniversary of our republic, I am thinking of our brothers and sisters abroad. Our diaspora is our pride. Indians abroad have succeeded in different walks of life, some rising to high levels of political leadership, some contributing to science, arts, academics, civil society and business, each bringing laurels to their new homelands and also to India. Republic Day greetings to you from the land of your ancestors!
I once again congratulate you all on the occasion of Republic Day.

 

 

Topics: India Republic Day

Related

India-Saudi defense ties on the upswing
Saudi Arabia
India-Saudi defense ties on the upswing
India reinforces its reputation as the ‘pharmacy of the world’
Saudi Arabia
India reinforces its reputation as the ‘pharmacy of the world’

Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries

Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries
Updated 9 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries

Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries
  • A sea of red seen across markets with South Korea and Hong Kong topping losers
Updated 9 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Asian stocks fell on Tuesday, retreating from record highs as lingering concerns about potential roadblocks to the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus weighed on sentiment, dragging US Treasury yields to three-weeks lows.
The lower risk appetite lent some support to the dollar against a basket of currencies, while oil prices edged down.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.1 percent while FTSE futures added 0.03 percent, indicating a mixed open for European stock markets. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 shed 0.5 percent.
In a sea of red seen across markets, South Korea and Hong Kong topped losers and fell more than 2 percent each, Japan slipped 0.9 percent and Chinese stocks shed 1.6 percent. All touched milestone highs earlier this month.
“There have been some warning bells from different parts of the world as we’ve seen more lockdowns in Europe, US and Asia,” said Vasu Menon, senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank Wealth Management.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.5 percent to 717.3 but was not far off a record high struck on Monday and is still up 8 percent so far this year. The index was on course to log its biggest fall since late November.
“You need to see delivery on the economic data front, on earnings and on enough vaccines being distributed,” Menon said, adding that uncertainty over the timing of the US stimulus package was damaging market sentiment.
Simmering tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea also added to the reasons for caution in Chinese markets, where a jump in small-cap short bets has also caught regulators’ attention.
A flood of money supply, ultra-low or zero interest rates and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts have sparked a “buy everything” rally over the last several months.
Some investors — pointing to skyrocketing prices of assets such as bitcoin or, on Monday, the soaring stockprice of short-squeezed videogame retailer Gamestop — are beginning to worry markets are entering bubble territory.
US lawmakers agreed that getting COVID-19 vaccines to Americans should be a priority even as they locked horns over the size of a pandemic relief package.
Disagreements have meant months of indecision in a country suffering more than 175,000 COVID-19 cases a day with millions out of work.
On Monday, the Nasdaq index scaled a new peak but the Dow Jones Industrial Average index slipped.
“We suspect earnings may not be able to catch up with what people expect this year,” said Jacob Doo, chief investment officer at Envysion Wealth Management, citing the lockdowns in Europe and the slow roll-out of vaccines in the United States.
“Within the tech space, we are cautious on FANGS now, simply because there could be anti-trust laws that Biden would implement,” Doo said.
Focus will also shift to the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We expect the January FOMC to repeat and reinforce the Fed’s existing dovishness, which is still significant given the recent taper discussions and other central banks’ considerations to adapt policy,” Ebrahim Rahbari, FX strategist at CitiFX, said in a report.
The dollar advanced to a near one-week high against a basket of currencies, as volatility in stocks sapped investors’ appetite for riskier currencies. The euro dipped to $1.2127.
Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields slipped a fraction to head back toward Monday’s three-week low, last trading at 1.0381 percent.
Brent crude fell 0.7 percent to $55.50 per barrel, having risen nearly 1 percent on Monday.

Latest updates

Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries
Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries
UBS Q4 profit jumps 137% as bank reaps rich rewards
UBS Q4 profit jumps 137% as bank reaps rich rewards
Thousands of Australians defy coronavirus rules to mark ‘Invasion Day’
Thousands of Australians defy coronavirus rules to mark ‘Invasion Day’
Indian farmers breach barricades in Republic Day tractor rally
Indian farmers breach barricades in Republic Day tractor rally
Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations
Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.