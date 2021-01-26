You are here

Analysts: Gulf economic recovery to continue in 2021
Saudi Arabia’s economic recovery is likely to be slower than in the other Gulf states. (AFP file photo)
Analysts: Gulf economic recovery to continue in 2021
  • Saudi Arabia is expected to see GDP growth of 2.8 percent this year
DUBAI: Forecasts for economic recoveries in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council in 2021 have been trimmed while expectations for gross domestic product declines last year were mixed in a quarterly Reuters survey of analysts released on Tuesday.

Economists in the Jan. 11-25 poll maintained their views that the hydrocarbon-dependent region’s economic fortunes would turn around this year after it was hammered by the pandemic and an historic slide in the price of the GCC’s main commodity.

But growth forecasts for 2021 were cut for all six countries – to varying degrees – with the UAE, Kuwait and Oman’s GDP growth projections scaled back the most. Expected growth in Saudi Arabia and Qatar remained the GCC’s highest.

Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy, is expected to see GDP growth of 2.8 percent this year, down from 3.1 percent expected three months ago. The median forecast for its GDP contraction in 2020 improved to 4.4 percent from 5.1 percent. The economy is expected to grow 3.2 percent next year and 3.1 percent in 2023.

“The recovery in Saudi Arabia’s economy will continue over the course of this year. But with oil output being ramped up only gradually and fiscal policy to remain tight, the recovery is likely to be slower than in the other Gulf states,” Capital Economics said in a research note.

The economy of the United Arab Emirates, which in the last month has seen its seven-day average COVID-19 daily cases nearly triple, is expected to grow 2.2 percent this year – cut from 2.7 percent growth expected three months ago.

GDP in the UAE, the region’s tourism and commerce hub, was seen shrinking 6.6 percent last year versus an October expectation of a 6.0 percent decline. It is expected to grow 3.5 percent in 2022.

Hotel occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the UAE rose significantly last month, ending a difficult year for the sector on a brighter note – though they remained lower than pre-pandemic levels.

“With the holiday season over and travel restrictions since tightened in many countries due to surging coronavirus cases, these high figures for hotel occupancy and RevPAR are unlikely to be sustained in Q1 2021,” Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest lender, said in a research note.

“Depending on how quickly vaccines are rolled out, the outlook is brighter for H2 2021, particularly with Expo 2020 set to start in October 2021.”

Median forecasts for Qatar expected 2.8 percent growth this year, a slight decrease from 3.0 percent expected three months ago. It is likely to have shrunk 3.5 percent in 2020, the smallest contraction in the Gulf and an improvement from 4.0 percent contraction forecast in October. It is expected to grow 3.5 percent in 2022.

Kuwait was expected to grow 2.2 percent this year, down from the previous poll’s projection of 2.6 percent growth. It was seen having shrunk 7.3 percent in 2020 and growing 2.7 percent next year. In October, analysts expected Kuwait’s 2020 GDP to contract 6.3 percent.

Oman and Bahrain, the region’s weakest economies, are expected to grow 2.1 percent and 2.5 percent this year respectively versus forecasts of 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent GDP growth three months ago. Their economies were seen having contracted 5.3% percent and 4.7 percent respectively in 2020. Next year, Oman is expected to grow 2.7 percent

percent and Bahrain 2.9 percent.

“It will take another 18 months before GDP in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries rises above its pre-crisis peak,” Oxford Economics said in a research note.

“The expected economic scarring from the dual shock of COVID-19 and low oil prices reflects high dependence on oil, limited scope for fiscal support, challenges of expat-dominated workforces, the key role of travel and tourism in the economy, and geopolitical risks.”

  • Xi Jinping presents himself as the defender of multilateralism
PARIS: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday against starting a “new Cold War” while he championed multilateralism.
Representing the only major economy to record economic growth last year, Xi presented himself as the defender of multilateralism, as he did at the same forum four years ago when Donald Trump was about to assume the US presidency.
Without naming the United States, Xi seemed to have a message for Trump’s successor Joe Biden, who entered the White House just a few days ago, but who is not addressing the annual World Economic Forum (WEF).
“To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division,” Xi told the world’s political and economic elite as the Biden administration plans to revitalize global alliances to counter China’s growing influence.
Trump had chosen open confrontation and verbal attacks, without tangible results for the enormous US trade deficit with China.
Though Biden may be dismantling one by one the controversial measures of the Trump era, he has nonetheless signaled the United States will closely look out for its own interests.
An executive order is to give US companies and products priority in contracting with the federal government as part of an overall plan to save industrial jobs by increasing investments in factories and workers.
Meanwhile, European leaders presented agendas of their own at the WEF — normally held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos but taking place virtually this year because of the pandemic.
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier defended a controversial accord signed by the European Union and China in late December to provide increased mutual market access.
The deal duplicates “a lot of the arrangements that the US already has with China,” Altmaier said.
Herbert Diess, head of the German auto giant Volkswagen, which has several plants in China, noted that the country represented a great opportunity for European companies.
But some members of the European Parliament and activist groups say the accord should be contingent on Beijing’s ratifying international conventions banning forced labor.
And Kenneth Roth, head of Human Rights Watch, a non-governmental organization, commented on Twitter that Xi “promotes global collaboration on Covid-19, so long as it doesn’t involve investigating his three-week cover-up of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan, which enabled the virus to go global.”
A year ago, the emergence of a mysterious flu-like disease in China prompted few comments at the forum when it took place at its usual site in Switzerland.
A year later, the world is still struggling to contain the coronavirus, which has killed more than two million people and cost 225 million jobs, according to the UN’s International Labour Organization.
The world’s richest people have barely been touched, the non-governmental organization Oxfam charged.
Meanwhile, “it could take more than a decade for the world’s poorest to recover,” Oxfam said in the study titled “The Inequality Virus.”
Optimism raised late last year by new vaccines has been tempered by production delays and new variants, and many countries are again mulling lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.
But European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde nonetheless forecast that 2021 will be “the year of recovery.”
She said that while renewed economic activity “seems to be a little bit delayed,” it “should not be derailed.”
Other forum subjects broached on the first day was global taxation of digital giants, a priority for France that until recently has been opposed by the United States.
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed a more conciliatory tone from the new Biden administration on the subject.
He hoped that a multilateral accord under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development could be reached by the middle of this year.

